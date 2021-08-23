KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget bill.
Kentucky groups have had recent rallies in Louisville and Lexington, to urge lawmakers to support the major federal investments in both pieces of legislation.
Kentucky AFL-CIO Vice President Ashley Snider said she believes the spending plan would provide relief - like extending child tax credits, and paid family and medical leave - for families facing overlapping stressors in the pandemic.
"People are really struggling, they're being evicted from their homes," said Snider. "It's just, you know - COVID has really taken a toll on the working class. Legislation that can benefit folks like that would really be helpful."
The U.S. Senate recently passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would fund road and bridge repair and jumpstart renewable-energy investment. Kentucky stands to receive $4.6 billion for highway repairs and $438 million for bridges.
But critics of both spending packages, including Republicans and some Democrats, argue the cost is too high and could have economic consequences.
Residential Energy Coordinator with the Mountain Association Chris Woolery said Kentuckians are already seeing some positive effects of clean-energy investment.
He pointed out the infrastructure bill includes $65 billion to modernize the nation's electric grid - if it doesn't get stuck in congressional gridlock.
"Until those things happen, it's on us to make sure they happen," said Woolery. "It's on Kentuckians and Americans to hold our legislators - decision-makers - accountable, to a decision that will impact generations."
A poll by the group Data for Progress found 66% of likely voters support Congress passing a $3.5 trillion spending plan, while 26% said they oppose it.
LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports.
Critics of climate proposals making their way through Congress warn that reducing greenhouse-gas emissions will harm the economy, but some business leaders say those plans won't get the job done in time.
Greg Findley is the CEO of Detour, a self-described sustainable tour company in Lander. He pointed to the recent Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, which found that significant change is happening even at today's warming levels.
"The snowpack melts off earlier in the spring, the rivers run drier, there's a great deal more drought, and there's less water to irrigate with to keep fish alive," said Findley. "It impacts wildlife. All of this becomes greater at 1.5 degrees (Celsius) and magnitudes worse at 2 degrees."
The Paris Accord calls for governments to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, but this month's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projects a rise of 2 degrees in the next 20 years.
If fossil fuels continue to burn, global temperatures could reach 3 degrees by the turn of the century, leading to what Findley called a "dystopian nightmare" scenario including large-scale species extinctions, mass migrations and resource wars.
To avoid worst-case scenarios, climate pollution must reach net zero by 2050, which Findley argued will require switching to renewable energy at a much faster pace. But he said the transition should happen in a way that supports communities in Wyoming and other states dependent on fossil fuels.
"Fossil-fuel workers have been the heroes that have powered America," said Findley. "We need to make sure that they are not left behind without good jobs. And I think we can do that as we shift to a clean-energy future."
Over past decades, fossil-fuel companies invested in lobbying and funding research designed to make people question climate science, and Findley said just bringing up the topic today can end conversations. He said Americans should be debating the best solutions for a problem facing all of us.
"Climate change has become controversial," said Findley. "It did not used to be political. It wasn't that long ago when Newt Gingrich and Nancy Pelosi were making commercials about addressing climate change together."
LANSING, Mich. - As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a clean-energy economy are necessary and urgent.
The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal last week - for broadband access, roads, bridges and Amtrak - but Democrats in the House of Representatives say it needs to go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.
Angella Durkin - chief operating officer of the nonprofit Next Energy in Detroit - said Michiganders are feeling the impacts of the warming climate, pointing to storms throughout the state last week that flooded many homes.
"Those once-in-100-year storms that are now happening, like, a couple times in a summer," said Durkin, "it's the reason why we need to get moving on climate change."
Durkin added that the U.S. and Michigan in particular have the opportunity to be leaders in clean technology, from clean transportation to energy-efficient homes and buildings.
Tina Catron is a Michigan climate organizer for the Environmental Defense Action Fund. She emphasized that these investments are particularly critical for communities living near highways, refineries or power plants - which she added Michigan has many of.
She pointed to last week's UN report that outlines what we know about the harm climate change is causing the environment and communities.
"We all saw the IPCC report, making it clear that we have no time left," said Catron. "And so many folks are starting to recognize this. There's power in numbers."
According to the UN report, the Earth is likely to warm 1.5 degrees Celsius in the 2030s - the limit beyond which scientists say we won't be able to reverse the impacts of climate change.
It notes there still are paths to keep the global temperature below the limit, but they would require rapidly cutting emissions to net zero now.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Advocates contended a new United Nations report Climate change report United Nations 08/09/2021 waving red flags on climate change is particularly critical for California, where megafires and persistent drought already are becoming the norm.
The report also predicts up to a foot of sea-level rise by mid-century.
Mary Creasman, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters, said the way forward is to wean our transportation and buildings off of oil and gas, and stop using single use-plastics, made from petroleum.
"We need a government that is going to mandate and regulate corporate polluters, fossil-fuel industries, carbon emissions, to get to the change we need by 2030. That's the solution," Creasman asserted.
Nonetheless, this year California lawmakers have stalled or killed bills to require new buildings be all-electric, hold corporate polluters accountable and ban new fracking permits.
Advocates are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to limit single-use plastics. Opponents argued the measures would burden an economy already hard-hit by COVID.
Creasman urged lawmakers to take action on a national scale from the Biden administration and Congress, which will depend on the results of the 2022 midterm election.
"The problem is that we don't have the political will and the political power to do it at the rate and scale that science tells us we have to," Creasman lamented.
California has been a leader on other fronts in the battle against climate change. The state will require that by 2035, all personal cars sold will be zero-emission vehicles, with clean trucks mandated by 2045.
The state has set a goal to preserve 30% of lands and water by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2045.
