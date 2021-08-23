Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget bill.

Kentucky groups have had recent rallies in Louisville and Lexington, to urge lawmakers to support the major federal investments in both pieces of legislation.

Kentucky AFL-CIO Vice President Ashley Snider said she believes the spending plan would provide relief - like extending child tax credits, and paid family and medical leave - for families facing overlapping stressors in the pandemic.

"People are really struggling, they're being evicted from their homes," said Snider. "It's just, you know - COVID has really taken a toll on the working class. Legislation that can benefit folks like that would really be helpful."

The U.S. Senate recently passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would fund road and bridge repair and jumpstart renewable-energy investment. Kentucky stands to receive $4.6 billion for highway repairs and $438 million for bridges.

But critics of both spending packages, including Republicans and some Democrats, argue the cost is too high and could have economic consequences.

Residential Energy Coordinator with the Mountain Association Chris Woolery said Kentuckians are already seeing some positive effects of clean-energy investment.

He pointed out the infrastructure bill includes $65 billion to modernize the nation's electric grid - if it doesn't get stuck in congressional gridlock.

"Until those things happen, it's on us to make sure they happen," said Woolery. "It's on Kentuckians and Americans to hold our legislators - decision-makers - accountable, to a decision that will impact generations."

A poll by the group Data for Progress found 66% of likely voters support Congress passing a $3.5 trillion spending plan, while 26% said they oppose it.




