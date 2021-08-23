Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set to run out in December.

The helpline operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week - so people can speak to a trained counselor about things such as parental anxiety, kids' mental-health struggles, and conflict between parents over the best way to help their kids.

Arizona State University Assistant Professor of Sociology Elizabeth Harris analyzed all calls more than ten minutes in length - and found that the helpline is an important release valve.

"When people are at a point of acute frustration with their children, they can't wait weeks until they get in to see a therapist," said Harris. "They need to be able to pick up the phone and get help right now. And that's what a helpline does."

The helpline number is 855-4-A-PARENT (855-427-2736) and the live chat and support groups are at caparentyouthhelpline.org.

The service started at the beginning of the pandemic and will shut down at the end of the year unless the State of California extends its funding.

Lisa Pion-Berlin, PhD and president of Parents Anonymous, said counselors reassure parents that they can build their resilience and help their children.

"The therapeutic techniques we're using help people address those underlying emotional issues so people can change behaviors," said Pion-Berlin, "so people can deal immediately with what's going on."

A recent, separate study in the journal Child and Health Services Review - coauthored by Harris - found that parents who call the helpline or participate in a Parents Anonymous support group are much less likely to be accused or convicted of child abuse or neglect.



Disclosure: Parents Anonymous contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Family/Father Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Social Issues

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

Armed with new census data, Wisconsin leaders are moving forward with redistricting. The new political maps are expected to result in a court fight, but fair-map advocates cite some optimistic signs this time around. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Politics Aside, WI Residents Can Submit Redistricting Input

MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative …

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

About 70 percent of people over the age of 65 will need long-term services in their lifetime. (zimmytws/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory …

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

Environment

Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021