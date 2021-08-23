CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school.



McDowell County elementary school counselor Betty Ross explained that in rural western North Carolina, many children have experienced domestic violence, homelessness and substance abuse in the household, worsened over the past year and a half.



She said kids are struggling to manage their emotions.



"What COVID has done for us, and it's a positive, it's allowed our community to talk about this and go, 'Hey, we need to focus on mental health,'"said Ross. "And it's OK to focus on mental health. It's not just about reading and math."



Through programs such as Healthy Places NC, Ross has been working with her students to provide them with resources to face challenges at home all while training teachers and staff on how to use trauma-informed approaches in the classroom.



In the southeastern part of the state, Selena Rowell - executive director of the Columbus County Partnership for Children - said her region consistently ranks at the bottom of statewide health rankings.



She said she's working to educate child-care providers by screening films that focus on trauma and resilience, as well as expanding parent education. Rowell said there are gaps in resources for families with very young children who need support.



"And we've gone through and looked at where we have these interventions in our community," said Rowell, "and where the lacking was, was mostly for that birth-to-five area."



Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows nationwide, the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, from an increase in reported negative feelings to a rise in suicidal ideation among children and young adults.







PIERRE, S.D. -- Suicide-prevention officials in South Dakota are reminding residents facing a mental-health crisis there are resources available, after the state reported some alarming statistics this month.



The Department of Health said that in the first quarter of this year, 59 South Dakotans died by suicide. That compares with 28 in the same period last year. It also puts the state on pace to exceed last year's total of 186.



Sheri Nelson, suicide prevention director for the state's 211 Helpline Center, said in 2020, many people were feeling a heightened sense of mental stress caused by the pandemic, prompting them to rally around each other.



She said for some, that feeling might be different this year.



"As things are opening up, they get that feeling back again of, 'I'm going through this alone,'" Nelson explained.



Nationally, health experts noted similar observations about people supporting each other last year, with preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing a nearly 6% decline in suicides in the U.S.



In South Dakota, the Helpline Center provides crisis support 24 hours a day throughout the year. It also offers training in the area of prevention.



While going through a global crisis might create more awareness, Nelson noted lingering effects still can be felt. She pointed to past events, such as the SARS epidemic or the 2008 financial crisis, when there were increases in suicides among certain demographics.



"There was that increase in suicides," Nelson recounted. "But the main thing is to let people know that there is help available to them, and they do not need to go through this alone."



She added there must still be conversations to remove any remaining stigma about a person going through a mental-health crisis. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, South Dakota had the eighth-highest suicide rate in the United States.



