Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Environment  |  Water    News
Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

Monday, August 23, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in Harrisburg focused on sustainable agriculture could help the state get on track.

One step PA could take would be establishing an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, which would fund projects for farmers to plant trees or bushes next to streams or waterways near their land.

Half of the fresh water that flows into the bay comes from Pennsylvania, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Pennsylvania Executive Director Shannon Gority said these so-called riparian buffers could help filter out nitrogen and phosphorous from the farms before they reach the local water and, ultimately, the bay.

"But having the funding to train the people," said Gority, "to implement and then be able to reimburse the farmers for some of their expenses in operating it, is pretty much the only thing that's going to get us to where we need to be with respect to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous in our local waters and in the bay."

The Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, or A-CAP, was introduced by State Sen. Gene Yaw - R-Williamsport. It was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee in June.

Gority said other pieces of legislation that could help the state reach the necessary blueprint milestones, include U.S. Senator Bob Casey's REVIVE the CCC Act, which would bring back the 1930s work relief program to address the climate crisis.

Yaw has also proposed a Clean Streams Fund, which would use $250 million of the state's American Rescue Plan funds for the A-CAP program.

"It's really important that all of the watershed work together to protect the waters in the bay," said Gority. "Because not only is it saving the bay, but when we save all the local waters that go into the bay, we're impacting our own water quality, our own environment, our local environment."

According to the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, which was signed by the six states that are part of the watershed, Pennsylvania is required to reduce bay pollution by 2025.



Disclosure: Chesapeake Bay Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


