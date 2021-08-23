Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in Harrisburg focused on sustainable agriculture could help the state get on track.
One step PA could take would be establishing an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, which would fund projects for farmers to plant trees or bushes next to streams or waterways near their land.
Half of the fresh water that flows into the bay comes from Pennsylvania, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Pennsylvania Executive Director Shannon Gority said these so-called riparian buffers could help filter out nitrogen and phosphorous from the farms before they reach the local water and, ultimately, the bay.
"But having the funding to train the people," said Gority, "to implement and then be able to reimburse the farmers for some of their expenses in operating it, is pretty much the only thing that's going to get us to where we need to be with respect to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous in our local waters and in the bay."
The Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, or A-CAP, was introduced by State Sen. Gene Yaw - R-Williamsport. It was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee in June.
Gority said other pieces of legislation that could help the state reach the necessary blueprint milestones, include U.S. Senator Bob Casey's REVIVE the CCC Act, which would bring back the 1930s work relief program to address the climate crisis.
Yaw has also proposed a Clean Streams Fund, which would use $250 million of the state's American Rescue Plan funds for the A-CAP program.
"It's really important that all of the watershed work together to protect the waters in the bay," said Gority. "Because not only is it saving the bay, but when we save all the local waters that go into the bay, we're impacting our own water quality, our own environment, our local environment."
According to the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, which was signed by the six states that are part of the watershed, Pennsylvania is required to reduce bay pollution by 2025.
DES MOINES, Iowa - Some of Iowa's largest drinking-water sources have struggled with runoff from livestock facilities and farm sites. A new interactive map connects the dots concerning pollution from slaughterhouses as federal regulators are urged to update standards.
The digital map was issued by the Environment America Research & Policy Center, which says in 2019, processing facilities released more than 28 million pounds of nitrogen and phosphorus into U.S. rivers and streams.
The group's Clean Water Program Director John Rumpler said given the health-risks posed by this runoff, there needs to be a serious awakening over food production.
"We should not have to pollute our water to grow our food," said Rumpler. "Here in the 21st century - the United States of America - we can and must do better than that. "
The map says the Des Moines River system is impacted by eight processing facilities that release nearly 500,000 pounds of waste. A key tributary, the Raccoon River, was recently placed on the annual Most Endangered Rivers list from a separate group American Rivers.
Iowa agriculture officials criticized the ranking, pointing to nutrient reduction efforts in the state. Meanwhile, Environment America is suing the federal Environmental Protection Agency, saying it has been slow to update pollution control standards.
The agency did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
Rumpler noted updated standards are required under the Clean Water Act as technology allows. But standards for larger facilities haven't been revised since 2004.
"That's the last time these standards were updated for the largest meat and poultry processing plants," said Rumpler. "For the smaller ones, many of them are still operating under standards that were set in 1975."
Rumpler contended that plants with advanced technology have proved to produce less pollution.
The map includes data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the EPA.
As the legal process plays out, the group says the project is intended to inform the public about what's showing up in local water supplies.
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Within the next several weeks, experts are expecting a massive die-off of winter-run Chinook salmon as they spawn below the Shasta Dam because the water is too warm for the eggs and baby fish, called "fry," to survive.
Conservation groups have charged that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the California State Water Resources Control Board allowed for the release of too much water to agricultural districts in the Central Valley earlier this year, which caused the reservoir to warm up.
Rachel Zwillinger, water policy advisor for the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife, said more than 80% of the winter-run Chinook salmon could perish.
"It is a big step closer to extinction for a species that already is widely acknowledged to be one of the most endangered species in the U.S.," she said.
Farm interests have said they need the water to keep farm production on track. However, the water and the fish it supports also are very important culturally to the local Winnemum Wintu tribe. And experts fear the warmer flows could trigger large algal blooms on the Sacramento Delta, which makes the water unsafe for people and pets, and threatens the outdoor economy.
Zwillinger said she wants the state to review outdated water-management rules - and to reject some of the priorities set during the Trump administration.
"By failing to take a strong stand and update these water-quality protections," she said, "we're letting things that Californians care about slip away from us."
The current water-quality protections date back to 1995 and are supposed to be reviewed every three years. The California Water Resources Control Board has not yet completed the update process it began in 2008.
ELKIN, N.C. -- Surry and Wilkes County residents will have cleaner water with less pollution and less sediment, thanks to a recently completed stream restoration project led by Resource Institute.
Hurricanes Michael and Florence in 2018 exacerbated the region's erosion and sediment problems.
Richard Everhart, consultant at the Resource Institute, said high sediment levels previously forced the city of Elkin to shut off water intakes to its reservoir during significant storm events.
"And again, with any kind of heavy rain event, it's obvious that the watershed's not in that great of shape," Everhart observed. "A lot of sediment, water that should be running clear, runs red, so there were a lot of different issues."
The project stabilized 3,500 feet of stream, and reduced sediment load in the Creek. Engineers restored Big Elkin Creek's natural pattern of pools, riffles and runs, and protected stream banks with structures made of rock and wood.
Everhart pointed out trees will be planted to help protect the banks and create wildlife habitat, and added the project will boost flood resiliency and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation.
"Landowners, groups, local government, they all need to reach out and understand there are opportunities out there to address these kinds of problems, even sometimes when they're as large as this one and look as daunting as this one," Everhart explained. "The resources are there, and the work can be done."
Jake Byers, senior water resources engineer for Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, said stream restoration costs can be significant, but the long-term benefits pay for themselves.
"The landowners themselves are continuing to lose land from bank erosion," Byers noted. "Land that they're still paying taxes on that doesn't necessarily exist because it's been washed down the stream."
In addition to the Resource Institute, the project was completed by the City of Elkin, Surry County, Watershed NOW, and North State Environmental.
