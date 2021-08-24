Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say the state's redistricting process still holds up as an effective way of serving voters.



Since 1980, Iowa has turned to nonpartisan legislative staff to redraw congressional boundaries, as well as those for state-level districts, every 10 years.



They have to follow strict rules, including no use of political data, and lawmakers only take part when they vote on the maps.



Dave Daley, senior fellow at the nonpartisan group FairVote, said Iowa's approach has survived an increasingly contentious climate in the elections arena.



"Forty-nine states in the country, and no one else does it like Iowa," Daley observed. "Iowa is a model for nonpartisan, good government redistricting."



Other states looking at reforms have taken notice of Iowa's process. Daley acknowledged not all of it can be replicated elsewhere, in part due to the state's geographic shape.



Meanwhile, the Legislative Services Agency said because of COVID delays tied to Census data, lawmakers will get the maps after the Sep. 1 deadline required under Iowa's Constitution. That has raised questions about whether the state Supreme Court will step in.



Another issue to be sorted out is how to reconfigure the required public-input phase because of the crisis. Overall, Daley pointed out Iowa voters are still being served well, because of the competitive nature of races in general elections.



"At one point in time during the last decade, Iowa had as many competitive races as about 25 other states in the nation, combined," Daley recounted.



He added gerrymandering in other states has resulted in too many candidates running uncontested.



Even though Republicans currently control the Iowa Legislature and the executive branch, Daley argued it is not a symptom of partisan redistricting. He emphasized Iowa voters still have realistic chances of ushering in changes.



"What you really want out of a map is a responsive map," Daley stressed. "You want a majority of voters to be able to change their government if they wish to."



He noted with neither party in charge of redrawing Iowa's maps, they cannot give themselves a long-term advantage, which creates better chances of power shifts at various levels of state government.



Despite its redistricting reputation, voters' rights advocates say recent GOP-backed election-law changes in Iowa create fairness issues under the democratic process.



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In Congress, efforts are underway to boost the voting rights of Native Americans. It coincides with an ongoing lawsuit in South Dakota about voter-registration issues.



This summer, additional plaintiffs were added to the suit against the state, alleging it is not complying with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The case was originally filed on behalf of the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Nations.



Samantha Kelty, staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, likened it to a "junior Voting Rights Act" that helps people register through state social-service agencies and the Department of Motor Vehicles. She contended the state is not meeting its federal obligations.



"You know, it just shows that this continues a long history of denying and suppressing Natives' right to vote in South Dakota," Kelty remarked.



The plaintiffs argued there was an 84% decline in voter registration through public service agencies between 2004 and 2016, despite a sharp increase in participation for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.



Kelty said many Native voters turn to these avenues for registration help. The state has denied the claims.



Separately, a bill introduced in Congress aims to address voting barriers nationwide for Native Americans.



Kelty pointed out in South Dakota, tribal members face a variety of obstacles in making their voices heard at the ballot box.



"We know that poverty and distance, 'the tyranny of distance,' we call it, for Native Americans living on reservations, socioeconomic conditions, prejudice, all of those things affect voter registration," Kelty outlined. "And a county's failure to comply with the NVRA is just one more hurdle."



She added her group's investigation found instances of people turned away when they shouldn't have been, or their paperwork wasn't submitted. Meanwhile, the federal bill, which has bipartisan support, contains language dealing with voter registration sites.



