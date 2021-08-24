Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say the state's redistricting process still holds up as an effective way of serving voters.
Since 1980, Iowa has turned to nonpartisan legislative staff to redraw congressional boundaries, as well as those for state-level districts, every 10 years.
They have to follow strict rules, including no use of political data, and lawmakers only take part when they vote on the maps.
Dave Daley, senior fellow at the nonpartisan group FairVote, said Iowa's approach has survived an increasingly contentious climate in the elections arena.
"Forty-nine states in the country, and no one else does it like Iowa," Daley observed. "Iowa is a model for nonpartisan, good government redistricting."
Other states looking at reforms have taken notice of Iowa's process. Daley acknowledged not all of it can be replicated elsewhere, in part due to the state's geographic shape.
Meanwhile, the Legislative Services Agency said because of COVID delays tied to Census data, lawmakers will get the maps after the Sep. 1 deadline required under Iowa's Constitution. That has raised questions about whether the state Supreme Court will step in.
Another issue to be sorted out is how to reconfigure the required public-input phase because of the crisis. Overall, Daley pointed out Iowa voters are still being served well, because of the competitive nature of races in general elections.
"At one point in time during the last decade, Iowa had as many competitive races as about 25 other states in the nation, combined," Daley recounted.
He added gerrymandering in other states has resulted in too many candidates running uncontested.
Even though Republicans currently control the Iowa Legislature and the executive branch, Daley argued it is not a symptom of partisan redistricting. He emphasized Iowa voters still have realistic chances of ushering in changes.
"What you really want out of a map is a responsive map," Daley stressed. "You want a majority of voters to be able to change their government if they wish to."
He noted with neither party in charge of redrawing Iowa's maps, they cannot give themselves a long-term advantage, which creates better chances of power shifts at various levels of state government.
Despite its redistricting reputation, voters' rights advocates say recent GOP-backed election-law changes in Iowa create fairness issues under the democratic process.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In Congress, efforts are underway to boost the voting rights of Native Americans. It coincides with an ongoing lawsuit in South Dakota about voter-registration issues.
This summer, additional plaintiffs were added to the suit against the state, alleging it is not complying with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The case was originally filed on behalf of the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Nations.
Samantha Kelty, staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, likened it to a "junior Voting Rights Act" that helps people register through state social-service agencies and the Department of Motor Vehicles. She contended the state is not meeting its federal obligations.
"You know, it just shows that this continues a long history of denying and suppressing Natives' right to vote in South Dakota," Kelty remarked.
The plaintiffs argued there was an 84% decline in voter registration through public service agencies between 2004 and 2016, despite a sharp increase in participation for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Kelty said many Native voters turn to these avenues for registration help. The state has denied the claims.
Separately, a bill introduced in Congress aims to address voting barriers nationwide for Native Americans.
Kelty pointed out in South Dakota, tribal members face a variety of obstacles in making their voices heard at the ballot box.
"We know that poverty and distance, 'the tyranny of distance,' we call it, for Native Americans living on reservations, socioeconomic conditions, prejudice, all of those things affect voter registration," Kelty outlined. "And a county's failure to comply with the NVRA is just one more hurdle."
She added her group's investigation found instances of people turned away when they shouldn't have been, or their paperwork wasn't submitted. Meanwhile, the federal bill, which has bipartisan support, contains language dealing with voter registration sites.
MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative and Congressional maps. A legal fight still is expected, but fair-map groups say the public should take advantage of a key opportunity.
Republicans who control the Legislature are leading efforts to produce new political maps likely to clash with the veto power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said while there is concern the GOP will produce a partisan-driven effort, residents should provide their own input through a platform recently announced by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos - R-Rochester.
"Any time citizens of Wisconsin are given an opportunity to participate in the political process, that's a good thing," said Rothschild. "And I encourage citizens to take the speaker up on his invitation. "
This fall, citizens can submit ideas, including their own suggested boundaries, through the "Draw Your District Wisconsin" website.
Rothschild acknowledged that Vos and GOP leaders could ignore the input. But he said the website speaks to grassroots efforts in recent years calling for fair maps, with policy researchers finding that Wisconsin Republicans produced among the most gerrymandered lines after the 2010 census.
Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said she's hopeful the portal is not just window dressing. She said it will give local residents the power to unify their voices by identifying communities of interest.
"To work with their neighbors, to work with their school districts, to work with their municipality to make sure that these are the lines that are being considered," said Cronmiller.
She also said anyone who submitted maps to the governor's non-binding People's Map Commission can resubmit it through this new portal.
GOP leaders were not expected to consider that panel's drafts. Speaker Vos has expressed confidence the maps from his party will be signed by the governor.
Aside from input, fair-map advocates are renewing their push for state lawmakers to hold hearings on the latest proposal to create an independent commission to oversee the process.
HELENA Mont. - A measure introduced in Congress could lower barriers to voting for Native Americans across the country.
The Native American Voting Rights Act seeks to address some of the unique challenges they face. That includes polling places far from where they live or off-reservation and a lack of residential addresses on reservations that makes mail difficult to receive or send out.
Jacqueline De León, staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, said Native Americans deserve an opportunity to cast ballots with the same ease as everybody else.
"When you make it especially difficult or unreasonable to be able to vote, what you're communicating is that you don't care," said De León. "You're denying American citizens the chance to participate in democracy."
De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would also address ballot collecting, which the Montana Legislature has moved to outlaw.
Under that practice, a person can collect and deliver sealed absentee ballots, which is important because of the distance some Native Americans live from polling places or mailboxes.
De León said Montana leaders have shown a hostility toward voting access for Native Americans. She pointed to a memo from earlier this year detailing the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' concerns on this issue.
De León said the Native American Voting Rights Act would mean changes for Montana.
"What this act would do is mandate on-reservation polling access, registration access and ballot drop boxes," said De León. "And in that way would have a huge impact on Montana."
The measure, which has bipartisan backing, has received support from tribal and civil rights groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and National Disability Rights Network.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.