PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say the state's redistricting process still holds up as an effective way of serving voters.

Since 1980, Iowa has turned to nonpartisan legislative staff to redraw congressional boundaries, as well as those for state-level districts, every 10 years.

They have to follow strict rules, including no use of political data, and lawmakers only take part when they vote on the maps.

Dave Daley, senior fellow at the nonpartisan group FairVote, said Iowa's approach has survived an increasingly contentious climate in the elections arena.

"Forty-nine states in the country, and no one else does it like Iowa," Daley observed. "Iowa is a model for nonpartisan, good government redistricting."

Other states looking at reforms have taken notice of Iowa's process. Daley acknowledged not all of it can be replicated elsewhere, in part due to the state's geographic shape.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Services Agency said because of COVID delays tied to Census data, lawmakers will get the maps after the Sep. 1 deadline required under Iowa's Constitution. That has raised questions about whether the state Supreme Court will step in.

Another issue to be sorted out is how to reconfigure the required public-input phase because of the crisis. Overall, Daley pointed out Iowa voters are still being served well, because of the competitive nature of races in general elections.

"At one point in time during the last decade, Iowa had as many competitive races as about 25 other states in the nation, combined," Daley recounted.

He added gerrymandering in other states has resulted in too many candidates running uncontested.

Even though Republicans currently control the Iowa Legislature and the executive branch, Daley argued it is not a symptom of partisan redistricting. He emphasized Iowa voters still have realistic chances of ushering in changes.

"What you really want out of a map is a responsive map," Daley stressed. "You want a majority of voters to be able to change their government if they wish to."

He noted with neither party in charge of redrawing Iowa's maps, they cannot give themselves a long-term advantage, which creates better chances of power shifts at various levels of state government.

Despite its redistricting reputation, voters' rights advocates say recent GOP-backed election-law changes in Iowa create fairness issues under the democratic process.


A death is reported at one out of 62 demonstrations where guns are identified as part of the event, compared with one in 2,963 protests where no gun possession is identified. (Flickr)

Many Ohio universities are offering in-person, hybrid and fully online options for the fall semester. (Adobe Stock)

From 1995 to 2010, West Virginia faced 75 Federal Emergency Management Agency-declared disasters, with at least one disaster occurring in all 55 counties. (Adobe Stock)

