PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Lawsuit Over SD Native American Voter Registration Continues

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In Congress, efforts are underway to boost the voting rights of Native Americans. It coincides with an ongoing lawsuit in South Dakota about voter-registration issues.

This summer, additional plaintiffs were added to the suit against the state, alleging it is not complying with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The case was originally filed on behalf of the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Nations.

Samantha Kelty, staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, likened it to a "junior Voting Rights Act" that helps people register through state social-service agencies and the Department of Motor Vehicles. She contended the state is not meeting its federal obligations.

"You know, it just shows that this continues a long history of denying and suppressing Natives' right to vote in South Dakota," Kelty remarked.

The plaintiffs argued there was an 84% decline in voter registration through public service agencies between 2004 and 2016, despite a sharp increase in participation for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Kelty said many Native voters turn to these avenues for registration help. The state has denied the claims.

Separately, a bill introduced in Congress aims to address voting barriers nationwide for Native Americans.

Kelty pointed out in South Dakota, tribal members face a variety of obstacles in making their voices heard at the ballot box.

"We know that poverty and distance, 'the tyranny of distance,' we call it, for Native Americans living on reservations, socioeconomic conditions, prejudice, all of those things affect voter registration," Kelty outlined. "And a county's failure to comply with the NVRA is just one more hurdle."

She added her group's investigation found instances of people turned away when they shouldn't have been, or their paperwork wasn't submitted. Meanwhile, the federal bill, which has bipartisan support, contains language dealing with voter registration sites.


