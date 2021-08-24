Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Play

Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
Play

The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Group Urges MI Nursing-Home Staff, Residents to Get Vaccinated

Play

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

LANSING, Mich. -- The most recent Michigan data showed 51% of staff and residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the disproportionate share of deaths this group has seen since the pandemic began.

More than 5,700 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan have died from COVID. They make up roughly 27% of the state's total deaths, but less than 1% of the population.

Lisa Dedden Cooper, manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan, said her group is calling on nursing homes to require residents and staff to get the vaccine.

"Increasing vaccination rates in nursing homes is just one of the most commonsense and powerful actions we can take to protect the lives of these vulnerable older adults," Cooper asserted.

President Joe Biden has already said nursing homes must require vaccinations in order to keep receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. Opponents of a vaccine mandate are concerned it may worsen already severe staff shortages. But Cooper argued it is clear there must be greater investments in the care workforce, and in alternatives to nursing-home care.

Cooper added AARP is calling on Michigan to use some of its funds from the American Rescue Plan to invest in alternative long-term care delivery models. There are home and community-based services that allow nurses and aides to go into people's homes, but she noted many will need residential care at some point.

"People overall don't want to have to go into a nursing home as they age; they don't want to have their family member go into a nursing home," Cooper observed. "But access to the alternatives has been limited."

She noted the Green House or "small house nursing home" model of care has proven to be safer from infectious diseases like COVID than the larger, more typical nursing home model. She hopes alternative investments could prevent future outbreaks that disproportionately harm older and more vulnerable people.

Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A death is reported at one out of 62 demonstrations where guns are identified as part of the event, compared with one in 2,963 protests where no gun possession is identified. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Report: Armed Protests, as Seen in VA, More Likely to Spark Violence

RICHMOND, Va. - Armed protests in the United States are six times more likely to turn violent as unarmed protests, according to a new report…

Social Issues

Report: TANF Benefits Vital for PA, But Program Needs Overhaul

HARRISBURG, Pa. - This week marks the 25th anniversary of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the cash-assistance program commonly known as TANF…

Social Issues

Police in ND: Avoid a Ripoff When Trading Items in Person

WEST FARGO, N.D. - West Fargo is the latest North Dakota city to offer "safe" trading spaces for online transactions. While not all communities …

Many Ohio universities are offering in-person, hybrid and fully online options for the fall semester. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the Delta …

Social Issues

Community Advocates Urge End to Police Presence in IN Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As students across Indiana begin the new school year, some communities are reevaluating the need for police officers in schools…

In dozens of states, legislatures are in charge of redistricting. Critics of that system say that creates fairness issues if one party has power over both chambers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say …

Environment

WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to …

Social Issues

KY Legislators Ask State to Help Relocate Afghan Refugees

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021