Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Play

Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
Play

The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

KY Legislators Ask State to Help Relocate Afghan Refugees

Play

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen other governors so far have pledged to help people leaving Afghanistan relocate to their states.

Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, said she and her colleagues have sent a formal letter to the governor and the congressional delegation, asking them to implement actions to help fleeing Afghans.

Jenkins noted many seeking asylum are at risk in their homeland because they served alongside American forces, or are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Leader Morgan McGarvey and I thought it was necessary to act immediately," Jenkins asserted. "The Legislature is not in session at this time, or we would have filed a resolution to be voted on by the entire General Assembly."

It's estimated around 88,000 individuals who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan and their family members are seeking Special Immigrant Visas. A recent survey of 1,100 U.S. adults found more than 40% would support increasing the number of visas for Afghans, while 44% said the number should remain the same.

Jenkins noted groups like Kentucky Refugee Ministries and the Kentucky Council of Churches are standing by and ready to help.

"Given the events that have happened in the last week, and what all Kentuckians are watching unfold on the news, we thought it was important for us to communicate our support," Jenkins explained. "We want to be part of the solution. We want to welcome folks."

The Biden administration has allocated $500 million for unexpected and urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and others at risk as a result of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon said it is using facilities in Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin to house people applying for visas.


get more stories like this via email
A death is reported at one out of 62 demonstrations where guns are identified as part of the event, compared with one in 2,963 protests where no gun possession is identified. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Report: Armed Protests, as Seen in VA, More Likely to Spark Violence

RICHMOND, Va. - Armed protests in the United States are six times more likely to turn violent as unarmed protests, according to a new report…

Social Issues

Report: TANF Benefits Vital for PA, But Program Needs Overhaul

HARRISBURG, Pa. - This week marks the 25th anniversary of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the cash-assistance program commonly known as TANF…

Social Issues

Police in ND: Avoid a Ripoff When Trading Items in Person

WEST FARGO, N.D. - West Fargo is the latest North Dakota city to offer "safe" trading spaces for online transactions. While not all communities …

Many Ohio universities are offering in-person, hybrid and fully online options for the fall semester. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the Delta …

Social Issues

Community Advocates Urge End to Police Presence in IN Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As students across Indiana begin the new school year, some communities are reevaluating the need for police officers in schools…

In dozens of states, legislatures are in charge of redistricting. Critics of that system say that creates fairness issues if one party has power over both chambers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say …

Environment

WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to …

Social Issues

Census Lacks Key Data on LGBTQ Communities for Redistricting

CHICAGO -- Counties, towns and school districts across the state, and the Illinois Legislature, are drawing new voting district maps, with help from …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021