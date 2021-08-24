Community Advocates Urge End to Police Presence in IN Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As students across Indiana begin the new school year, some communities are reevaluating the need for police officers in schools.



In recent decades, the percentage of schools across the nation with a police presence on campus increased from less than 1% to nearly 60%.



Indiana doesn't disclose the numbers of police officers in schools, but in the last few years, between 900 and 1,200 students were arrested on school property.



Darryl Heller, director of the South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women's and gender studies at Indiana University-South Bend, pointed to data that show Black students are arrested at more than twice the rate of white students.



"We know that Black and brown students will get punished harsher and more frequently for exactly the same behaviors that white students do," Heller observed. "So, that disparity is a deep cause of concern."



He added the disparity often leads to criminalizing behaviors that are really just kids acting up. He urged the South Bend School District to remove its five School Resource Officers. In Heller's view, a new agreement between the district and police department is long overdue, and could be an opportunity to put resources to better use.



Heller argued community members who want officers in schools may think it improves student safety, but research shows otherwise. He would like to see the current funding for School Resource Officers go instead toward more nurses and counselors on campuses.



"We're willing to spend millions of dollars a year to pay police to be in our schools, when we could actually be using that money to pay for more social workers, or more restorative justice practitioners or others, who I think would make our environment in schools much safer than a mere police presence," Heller contended.



A bill in Congress, the Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act, would prohibit the use of federal funds for law enforcement officers in schools. Nationwide, more than 14 million students attend schools that have police officers on duty.



SALEM, Ore. - Young people of color are locked up at disproportionately high rates compared with their white peers, despite recent signs the gap is closing.



According to new data, Black youths in Oregon were more than three-and-a-half times more likely to be incarcerated than white youth in 2019.



The Sentencing Project research found that the gap narrowed by nearly 20% from 2015 to 2019. But Alice Lundell, director of communications for the Oregon Justice Resource Center, said the continuing disparity isn't surprising.



"This isn't being driven by some rogue judge or one bad apple among cops," she said. "These are not problems that are primarily stemming from individual, conscious, racist decision-making. This is a systemic problem."



Nationwide, Black youths are incarcerated at a rate nearly four-and-a-half times higher than white youths.

The disparity for Latino youths incarcerated in Oregon is smaller, at about 1.2 times the rate of white youths, which is close to the national average.



Report author Josh Rovner, senior advocacy associate for the Sentencing Project, said one big factor in these disparities is that communities of color are much more heavily policed. He noted that when young people are arrested and charged, it can follow them into adulthood. Rovner pointed out that nearly all kids, regardless of race, get into trouble when they're young.



"We all need to understand - and I think deep down, we do - that kids are different, and deserve patience and tolerance to get them back on a right path," he said. "But we also can expect that they're going to grow out of these behaviors, and one of the least effective ways to do that is to incarcerate them."



Lundell described seeing some progress from the Oregon Legislature this session, in terms of reining in police and reforming the criminal justice system. But she added that racism within the system won't be solved overnight.



"And we're not going to do it unless we start looking at root causes of crime and start focusing on community well-being," she said. "How do we strengthen communities, how do we bring opportunity to communities, and how do we put members of communities in the driving seat?"



