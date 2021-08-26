NV State Agencies to Prioritize Wildlife Migration Corridors

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Sage grouse, pronghorn, mule deer and bighorn sheep are just a few of the species expected to benefit from a new executive order on wildlife migration corridors signed this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
The order instructs state agencies to collaborate to make sure animals migrating between their winter and summer range aren't held up by poorly placed roads and development.
Lydia Teel, board member at the nonprofit Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, said more than 360 species depend on uninterrupted access to the sagebrush habitat that covers more than half the state.
"With recent wildfires and drought, our wildlife is in peril," Teel asserted. "And that's why this is so important that we work together to try and enhance that ecosystem for them, so we can continue to have healthy populations."
The order instructs the Nevada Departments of Wildlife, Transportation and Natural Resources to develop a plan called the Nevada Habitat Conservation Network. The agreement does not mandate any new restrictions on development, but will facilitate projects such as wildlife crossings that direct animals under or over the highway.
Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the new framework is a win-win.
"It helps keep the roads safe for the public. It helps reduce the cost for emergency response, automobile insurance and repair, or medical costs associated with animal-vehicle collision, and then it also helps the wildlife population survive," Wasley outlined.
The order means the state wildlife department will develop a Sagebrush Habitat Plan to tackle the problems of declining populations of the iconic sage grouse. A recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey found the sage grouse population across the West has declined 80% since 1965.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem?
A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing landowners and businesses for half the cost, up to 500 dollars, for the cost of an electric fence.
Now in its 11th year, the Electric Fence Incentive Program helps people install fencing to protect a range of bear attractants, including livestock, gardens or dumpsters behind businesses.
Russ Talmo, Rockies and plains associate for Defenders of Wildlife's Missoula office, helps install fencing, and said they work with everyone, regardless of their fondness for bears.
"By providing a relatively simple and straightforward conflict-prevention tool like electric fencing, we're able to stop those conflicts," Talmo explained. "And we have effectively found that people are much more tolerant of bears being around if they're not causing them any problems."
Talmo pointed out the fence's shock is painful enough to dissuade bears from trying to cross over it again. He noted the program is scheduled to complete its 500th fence this year, and has reached Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
Talmo started working with the program in 2012, and said attitudes toward the conflict-prevention tool have changed over the years.
"I would get calls from folks who were, like, 'Yeah, so I've heard that maybe this is something that could help,'" Talmo recounted. "And since then until now, that sort of perception has changed. It's more widely accepted as, like, 'We know this works. I've seen that it's worked. It's worked for other people. I would like to do it as well. Can you help?'"
Talmo added his organization has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the partnership yielded an extra 20 fences in 2020. Wildlife Services was also the most common source of information on the program, followed by state wildlife managers.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during the Trump administration.
Last year, Trump's Fish and Wildlife Service lifted a rule, which said companies that kill birds in the course of business, called an incidental take, would have to change their practices and/or pay for habitat restoration somewhere else.
Jason Rylander, senior endangered species counsel for Defenders of Wildlife, said the Migratory Bird Protection Act of 2021 would reinstate those requirements, and not a moment too soon.
"In North America since 1970, we've lost more than three billion birds," Rylander explained. "And so every legal protection that we have to help protect migratory bird populations is essential. "
The biggest incidental bird kill in recent years happened after the Deepwater Horizon disaster, when BP was forced to pay $100 million for killing more than a million birds.
Examples of other operations that can kill birds include windmills, solar farms, oil-covered pit lakes and water contaminated by tailings from mining sites.
Rylander would like the Biden administration to create a new permit system to protect birds and give companies regulatory certainty.
"And then the Fish and Wildlife Service would have the opportunity to use its expertise to ensure that project, if it moves forward, does so in the most environmentally sensitive manner," Rylander contended.
The Biden administration has started the process of lifting the rule administratively, but the bill, House Resolution 4833, would make it harder for any future administration to give business a free pass to kill birds.
VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon, and the Burns Paiute Tribe is leading the effort.
Vehicle crashes with mule deer on a windy part of U.S. Highway 20 are estimated to cost more than $1 million a year. Harney County Commissioner Kristen Shelman described the section of road.
"It's a very dangerous situation," she said. "There's many tight corners and they come out of nowhere. You really have no time or warning to see the deer and to try to stop."
The Burns Paiute Tribe collared and collected data on mule deer between 2010 and 2013, and has identified the biggest problem spots. Mule deer populations have declined as much as 40% in the Malheur Canyon area in recent years.
Burns Paiute Tribal Council Chair Jody Richards said it's important for people to make it safely through this stretch of highway. She also noted that mule deer are important to the tribe, and not only for the meat they provide.
"The hide - we still make moccasins," she said. "People still tan the hides. They still make gloves. They use the antlers for digging. There's all different kinds of things we use that whole animal for, so it's very important to the tribe and the people here."
Shelman pointed to the benefits of wildlife crossings installed on another highway in central Oregon, which reduced collisions there by 86%.
"One of the solutions that is being discussed is something similar to what (U.S.) Highway 97 has undergone," she said, "with trying to put in some access points for the deer to go under the road."
Funding is the biggest barrier. Shelman said they hope to find money from different sources. One could be the Federal Transportation Bill, which Congress is working to reauthorize. It will likely including dedicated funding for wildlife crossings, for the first time.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.