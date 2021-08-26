NV State Agencies to Prioritize Wildlife Migration Corridors

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Sage grouse, pronghorn, mule deer and bighorn sheep are just a few of the species expected to benefit from a new executive order on wildlife migration corridors signed this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak.



The order instructs state agencies to collaborate to make sure animals migrating between their winter and summer range aren't held up by poorly placed roads and development.



Lydia Teel, board member at the nonprofit Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, said more than 360 species depend on uninterrupted access to the sagebrush habitat that covers more than half the state.



"With recent wildfires and drought, our wildlife is in peril," Teel asserted. "And that's why this is so important that we work together to try and enhance that ecosystem for them, so we can continue to have healthy populations."



The order instructs the Nevada Departments of Wildlife, Transportation and Natural Resources to develop a plan called the Nevada Habitat Conservation Network. The agreement does not mandate any new restrictions on development, but will facilitate projects such as wildlife crossings that direct animals under or over the highway.



Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the new framework is a win-win.



"It helps keep the roads safe for the public. It helps reduce the cost for emergency response, automobile insurance and repair, or medical costs associated with animal-vehicle collision, and then it also helps the wildlife population survive," Wasley outlined.



The order means the state wildlife department will develop a Sagebrush Habitat Plan to tackle the problems of declining populations of the iconic sage grouse. A recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey found the sage grouse population across the West has declined 80% since 1965.



MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem?



A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing landowners and businesses for half the cost, up to 500 dollars, for the cost of an electric fence.



Now in its 11th year, the Electric Fence Incentive Program helps people install fencing to protect a range of bear attractants, including livestock, gardens or dumpsters behind businesses.



Russ Talmo, Rockies and plains associate for Defenders of Wildlife's Missoula office, helps install fencing, and said they work with everyone, regardless of their fondness for bears.



"By providing a relatively simple and straightforward conflict-prevention tool like electric fencing, we're able to stop those conflicts," Talmo explained. "And we have effectively found that people are much more tolerant of bears being around if they're not causing them any problems."



Talmo pointed out the fence's shock is painful enough to dissuade bears from trying to cross over it again. He noted the program is scheduled to complete its 500th fence this year, and has reached Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.



Talmo started working with the program in 2012, and said attitudes toward the conflict-prevention tool have changed over the years.



"I would get calls from folks who were, like, 'Yeah, so I've heard that maybe this is something that could help,'" Talmo recounted. "And since then until now, that sort of perception has changed. It's more widely accepted as, like, 'We know this works. I've seen that it's worked. It's worked for other people. I would like to do it as well. Can you help?'"



Talmo added his organization has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the partnership yielded an extra 20 fences in 2020. Wildlife Services was also the most common source of information on the program, followed by state wildlife managers.



