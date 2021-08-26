Thursday, August 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 26, 2021
Conservation groups give high marks to President Biden's infrastructure plan, and COVID cases rise sixfold after the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

2021Talks - August 26, 2021
The Supreme Court upholds the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, officials say about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan, and the American Medical Association calls for broad vaccine mandates.

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

NV State Agencies to Prioritize Wildlife Migration Corridors

Thursday, August 26, 2021   

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Sage grouse, pronghorn, mule deer and bighorn sheep are just a few of the species expected to benefit from a new executive order on wildlife migration corridors signed this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The order instructs state agencies to collaborate to make sure animals migrating between their winter and summer range aren't held up by poorly placed roads and development.

Lydia Teel, board member at the nonprofit Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, said more than 360 species depend on uninterrupted access to the sagebrush habitat that covers more than half the state.

"With recent wildfires and drought, our wildlife is in peril," Teel asserted. "And that's why this is so important that we work together to try and enhance that ecosystem for them, so we can continue to have healthy populations."

The order instructs the Nevada Departments of Wildlife, Transportation and Natural Resources to develop a plan called the Nevada Habitat Conservation Network. The agreement does not mandate any new restrictions on development, but will facilitate projects such as wildlife crossings that direct animals under or over the highway.

Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the new framework is a win-win.

"It helps keep the roads safe for the public. It helps reduce the cost for emergency response, automobile insurance and repair, or medical costs associated with animal-vehicle collision, and then it also helps the wildlife population survive," Wasley outlined.

The order means the state wildlife department will develop a Sagebrush Habitat Plan to tackle the problems of declining populations of the iconic sage grouse. A recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey found the sage grouse population across the West has declined 80% since 1965.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


U.S. officials are using large military transports, such as C-17 Globemasters, to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport. (rebius/Adobe Stock)

