Drug Rebates Linked to Rising Prescription Drug Costs

DENVER -- The costs of prescription drugs continue to rise in Colorado and across the U.S., according to a new report from the Center for Improving Value in Health Care.
Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center, said the data suggests the rebates drug manufacturers offer to insurance companies, to defray the cost of certain medicines, may actually be contributing to higher spending levels.
"Drug rebates for prescription drugs are also rising," Frank pointed out. "And especially in both the brand and specialty drug arena, which are the most high-cost spending that we see in the state."
Prescription drug costs have become the fastest-rising health care expense in the U.S., and account for nearly one in every five dollars spent on health care in Colorado.
Drugmakers and insurance companies have defended rebates as an important tool to contain costs, but Frank countered it is difficult to know whether those savings are being passed along to employers and consumers.
Frank worried rebates could be providing an incentive for doctors to write prescriptions for higher-cost name-brand and specialty drugs, simply because they end up on insurers' preferred list of drugs covered.
"If they are actually using it to lower premiums, then that's terrific," Frank acknowledged. "But again, that's why we need more transparency around exactly how that transaction of rebate dollars fits into setting premiums and paying for prescription drugs."
Colorado lawmakers recently passed a bill requiring insurance payers to report rebates on specific medicines to a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which Frank said will help define where costs are rising and why.
Frank added patients can also help bring down costs. While some medicines are only available by their brand name, many have generic versions that are just as effective.
"It's not always possible to get a generic," Frank noted. "But definitely be asking your doctor, 'Can we please consider using the generic,' to lower overall costs for both patients and the health plans that are paying for it."
BENTON, Ark. -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson said COVID ICU beds in Arkansas are full as the Delta variant continues to surge in the state.
Arkansas health officials are pleading with residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to bring cases down. Currently, 46% of eligible Arkansans are fully vaccinated.
Michael Stewart, CEO of Saline Health System, said the latest wave of cases has been challenging, especially as ICU beds are scarce for COVID and non-COVID patients.
He emphasized right now it is important to talk respectfully to residents who are skeptical of the vaccine and provide research to help them come to a decision.
"Any strategy that we roll out has to kind of start with the heart, and say, 'Hey, I understand you have some concerns.' And saying, 'Your concerns are valid. Let's talk through those,' or 'Let's get resources or people in front of you that can help you with concerns,'" Stewart outlined. "I think that's a proven strategy to help move the needle."
Stewart noted he is also hopeful that the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week will push people previously hesitant to get their shot, now that it has been fully vetted.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' faculty released its monthly COVID-19 forecast Tuesday, which predicted more than 4,500 cases per day by mid-September, almost double from the month prior.
During the governor's coronavirus briefing, Hutchinson stressed the lack of ICU beds in the state shows how important it is for more residents to get vaccinated.
"Everybody should know that the strain this is on our hospitals, and the need to get our vaccinations, and how critical our bed space is," Hutchinson explained. "I know our hospitals are trying to bring some additional online, but that is a cautionary note for everyone."
Arkansas's COVID-19 positivity rate is more than 20%, which is five times the national average. Since February, more than 92% of hospitalizations in the state have been unvaccinated people.
LANSING, Mich. -- The most recent Michigan data showed 51% of staff and residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the disproportionate share of deaths this group has seen since the pandemic began.
More than 5,700 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan have died from COVID. They make up roughly 27% of the state's total deaths, but less than 1% of the population.
Lisa Dedden Cooper, manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan, said her group is calling on nursing homes to require residents and staff to get the vaccine.
"Increasing vaccination rates in nursing homes is just one of the most commonsense and powerful actions we can take to protect the lives of these vulnerable older adults," Cooper asserted.
President Joe Biden has already said nursing homes must require vaccinations in order to keep receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. Opponents of a vaccine mandate are concerned it may worsen already severe staff shortages. But Cooper argued it is clear there must be greater investments in the care workforce, and in alternatives to nursing-home care.
Cooper added AARP is calling on Michigan to use some of its funds from the American Rescue Plan to invest in alternative long-term care delivery models. There are home and community-based services that allow nurses and aides to go into people's homes, but she noted many will need residential care at some point.
"People overall don't want to have to go into a nursing home as they age; they don't want to have their family member go into a nursing home," Cooper observed. "But access to the alternatives has been limited."
She noted the Green House or "small house nursing home" model of care has proven to be safer from infectious diseases like COVID than the larger, more typical nursing home model. She hopes alternative investments could prevent future outbreaks that disproportionately harm older and more vulnerable people.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina residents who rely on Medicaid have until Sep. 30 to switch healthcare plans under the state's new managed care system.
Nearly 1.6 million people currently receive Medicaid benefits.
Rebecca Friedman, attorney in the family support and health-care unit at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, explained last month the state switched from a fee-for-service model to a system where individuals must access care through pre-paid, individual health plans managed by a handful of private companies.
"It operates more like private insurance, which is familiar to many people," Friedman pointed out. "But for so many people on Medicaid in North Carolina, this is just completely new and entirely different from what they've known their whole lives."
Medicaid beneficiaries can visit ncmedicaidplans.gov to make sure the providers they need to see are in the network of the Prepaid Health Plan they've selected or been assigned to.
Friedman advised if your doctor is not listed in that plan's network, you should request to change plans.
Friedman added in order to avoid hiccups in accessing care, its critical residents pay attention to what plan they are in, and noted individuals who need enhanced behavioral health services for mental illness, substance abuse or intellectual disability can fill out an online form to request to remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.
"We really want to make sure that individuals are finding out now what plans their providers are in and switching to that plan," Friedman urged.
She emphasized resources are available to help.
"For individuals who need to change plans, or find out what plans their providers are in, the enrollment broker is the resource that they can contact to change their plans or find out about provider networks," Friedman stated.
The Enrollment Broker can be contacted by phone at 1-833-870-5500.
Individuals also can reach out to the North Carolina Medicaid Ombudsman, a resource providing education, guidance, referrals, and informal issue resolution for Medicaid beneficiaries as they transition into the managed-care system. The Ombudsman can be contacted by phone at 877-201-3750 or online.