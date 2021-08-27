"Teach Plus" AR Fellowship Aims to Increase Educator Diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Twenty educators from across Arkansas will meet throughout the next year to learn how to advocate for education policy changes, as part of the "Teach Plus" fellowship program, in its first year in the state.



Last school year, only 12% of Arkansas educators identified as people of color, compared to 40% of the state's public-school students.



Stacey McAdoo, state director for Teach Plus Arkansas, said the fellows will work to improve early childhood education and increase the number of teachers of color in the state.



She contended having teachers who reflect the diverse student population is key.



"And I think that it's very important for students of color to see people that look like them, and who come from similar backgrounds from them, and who understand them," McAdoo asserted.



The nonprofit has already released recommendations for improving teacher diversity in the state, including prioritizing funding for professional development focused on countering racism and implicit bias, and creating pathways to leadership for educators of color.



McAdoo said a big part of Teach Plus is ensuring educators have a voice in the policies that affect them.



Nelvia Johnson, eighth-grade social studies teacher at KIPP Delta Public Schools in Helena and one of this year's Teach Plus fellows, said she is excited to learn how to advocate on her students' behalf.



"Access is what's going to drive us into a more equitable, educational system," Johnson stressed. "If we want to change this trajectory, we're going to have to put things in place that will ensure the success of our students."



The Teach Plus Arkansas fellowship, which kicks off today, is currently offered in 11 states. Previous Teach Plus fellows helped create and implement COVID safety guidelines for in-person learning.



References: Teach Plus Arkansas 2021

Diversity report Teach Plus Arkansas 02/26/2021

Policy work Teach Plus Arkansas 2021



get more stories like this via email



By Kennedi Combs

Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the Delta variant sweeps across the state, Ohio's public universities are taking a range of protective measures for the upcoming fall semester, from requiring students to report their vaccination status to implementing incentive programs to motivate students to get vaccinated.



All 14 state universities are requiring masks indoors for the fall semester, according to an examination of COVID prevention procedures as explained on schools' websites.



Universities - including Kent State University, Bowling Green State University, Miami University, and The Ohio State University - have implemented incentive programs for all students who are vaccinated and report their vaccination to their university. Vaccinated students are entered into raffles for the chance to win prizes on a weekly basis.



Some including Shawnee State University, University of Cincinnati, Wright State University, Miami University, and Youngstown State University - are offering all three vaccines for students, staff, and faculty on their campus.



Kent State University is requiring face masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status during all indoor activities. Along with this rule, KSU has also put an incentives program into effect for vaccinated students. All Kent State students who are vaccinated and register their vaccination on the University Health Services website are eligible to win prizes in twice-weekly drawings. The drawings take place through Oct. 12; prizes include free tuition for a semester, free room and board for a semester, a kayaking trip, Homecoming concert tickets, Beats headphones, and Apple Watches.



However, sophomore journalism major Jayla Forest thinks vaccinations aren't enough. "There are people who are vaccinated who are still contracting COVID," said Forest, who received the Moderna vaccine last May. "And honestly, even though they have rules and restrictions, not everyone is going to follow those rules and restrictions. So, I don't really know if being vaccinated is enough to go back on campus and become normal again."



Cleveland State University also requires students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings for the upcoming semester, and encourages students to get vaccinated. On its website, the school expresses a commitment to following CDC guidelines. It also lists exceptions and accommodations to the mask mandate for certain situations, such as when eating in the dining hall, when a student is alone in their residence hall room with a roommate, or when a person has been granted a university-approved medical or religious accommodation to not wear a mask.



"On a scale of one to 10, I feel like a 'six'as far as how safe I am on campus," said Jordan Hill, a sophomore engineering major at CSU."When they open up campus completely, I would give it within a month before there's a spike in cases, and we all have to go remote again."



Unlike all the other public universities in Ohio that just encourage students to register their vaccination status, the University of Akron is requiring students to report it.



"In order for the University to make informed decisions about COVID-19 and to further facilitate contact tracing, we are requiring all members of the campus community (faculty, contract professionals, staff and students) to report their vaccination status by August 20," said spokesperson Cristine Boyd in an email. "All members of the campus community who are unvaccinated or do not confirm their vaccination status will be subject to up-to-weekly testing, beginning the week of August 16 (employees) and August 30 (students)."



Boyd added the university will provide remote classes to accommodate students. "We currently have a variety of options available for classes, including in-person, hybrid and fully online as we try to meet the needs of all students," she wrote. "Not all courses are guaranteed to be available online."



Incoming University of Akron freshman Romeo Pitts-Medley appreciates the university's commitment to keeping students safe. "I think it's a really good idea that they are keeping track of who is unvaccinated and making them get tested," he said. "It's the only way to keep everyone as safe as possible with the delta variant on the loose."



Ohio has seen 1,180,986 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With 64,215 hospitalizations and 20,689 deaths, more and more Ohioans are making the decision to get vaccinated. Half the state's population, 51.22%, has received a vaccination. Of Ohioans ages 12-18, 59.87 % are vaccinated, while the vaccination rate is 62.15% for adults 18 and older.



This collaboration is produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.





get more stories like this via email

