MI Youth Groups Urge Inclusive Sex-Ed Curricula

LANSING, Mich. - Youth advocates for comprehensive sexual education are urging school districts to adopt curricula that use inclusive and anatomically-correct language.
In Michigan, sex education is not required - although HIV/AIDS education is - and when it is taught, it's supposed to stress abstinence.
Gracia Perala is a member of the MY Access Youth Advisory Council, part of the Michigan Organization for Adolescent Sexual Health, or MOASH. She said it's important to have safe spaces to discuss topics such as consent, boundaries, birth control and more.
"Uninclusive sex education really leads to a lot of misinformation and uninformed youth," said Perala. "And so I think that right now, a lot of sex-ed programs are insufficient, and that there's an alarmingly low volume of specific resources tailored to specific identities."
Roughly 35% of Michigan high school students reported they had had sexual intercourse according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey data. And just over 45% of sexually active students reported using a condom.
Research shows students who receive comprehensive sex ed are less likely to participate in unprotected sex that can lead to unplanned pregnancies or sexually transmitted infections.
Devin Goldstein is disability access coordinator and MY Access Youth Advisory Council facilitator with MOASH. He said youths need to be given scientific and accurate information to understand the changes their bodies are going through.
"Regardless of disability, you will go through puberty," said Goldstein. "It might look different, but not being taught because someone doesn't know exactly how your body will respond is what leads to so many negative outcomes, especially for disabled youths."
Goldstein added that youths with disabilities often have been left out of conversations around sex education, even though research shows they are at greater risk for negative health impacts, sexual abuse or intimate partner violence.
MOASH is hosting a summit for youths with disabilities across the state later this fall, to create a safe space to talk about these issues and empower folks to advocate for inclusive resources.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missourians who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can enter to win the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program Lottery - 900 winners will receive $10,000 in cash, in an education savings account or a Missouri ABLE Account, between now and October.
Missouri ABLE provides people with disabilities an account to save and invest money without losing eligibility for public benefits, like Medicaid or Social Security.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said that's important, because folks have been told they can't have assets of more than $2,000 and keep need-based benefits.
"And so, it's given to individuals that are living with a disability but they want to have a job and they want to have some assets," said Fitzpatrick, "and not be forced to waste their money in order to stay under that asset limit."
Fitzpatrick added people are eligible for Missouri ABLE if they developed a disability before age 26, and who have either lived with their disability for one year or expect it to last more than a year. The first lottery drawing was last week, but there are still four to go.
Sara Hart Weir, special advisor for COVID-19 disability services with the Missouri Health Department, said she's proud they were able to work with the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council to make the Vaccine Incentive Program as inclusive as possible for folks with disabilities.
She pointed out that not all states did.
"We really wanted to make sure that Missourians with disabilities were included, and had equal access to be chosen as a potential winner," said Weir. "And so the Missouri ABLE program provided a great platform to be able to achieve that equity."
Since the vaccine lottery was announced on July 21, more than 350,000 doses have been administered in the Show-Me State.
To register for the second drawing, vaccinated residents can go online to 'covidvaccine.mo.gov/win' by Friday, August 25. That's also the day they'll announce the first 180 winners.
NEW YORK - Tomorrow, advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service that resumed in July, because of ongoing public-health risks.
The COVID-19 delta variant is a big reason groups like the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, are against MTA reversing the single-ride passenger rule that's been in place throughout the pandemic.
Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of CIDNY, said more than one rider at a time poses a risk to others with health complications who can't be vaccinated.
"So I think at this point," said McLennon-Wier, "at least allow the single share-ride program to continue until we get a better grasp on infection rates and transmission rates as we go towards the fall with the delta variant."
Access-A-Ride drivers are contract workers, so they aren't required to follow the MTA's vaccination mandate.
McLennon-Wier noted a passenger might spend hours on paratransit getting to their destination because of multiple trips across the city. That can affect many aspects of life, from the ability to gain employment to attending appointments.
McLennon-Wier said folks also may not feel safe taking a bus or train, depending on their disability, and accessibility features like elevators are sparse and can lead to a longer trip.
"And it's problematic," said McLennon-Wier. "It could be a 20 minute ride that turns into two hours. This is why people use Access-A-Ride, because it is a door-to-door service and they have no alternative, because of cost."
McLennon-Wier, who is blind, acknowledged it can be difficult for people who consider themselves able-bodied to understand the importance of a more inclusive transportation system.
"I think if people start seeing themselves as 'this could happen to me' - or 'this could be me at any point,'" said McLennon-Wier, "perhaps we could start to get some more dignified responses to how we see accessibility and transportation in New York City."
Advocates will make their demands known tomorrow at 11 a.m. in front of MTA Administrative Headquarters in Manhattan.
DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost investments for in-home care programs that would allow more people to avoid placement in nursing homes.
Christiano Sosa, executive director for Arc of Colorado, said the Better Care Better Jobs Act would dramatically improve quality of life for people with disabilities.
Sosa pointed out the proposal would raise wages for caregivers, and provide benefits including paid family leave, which will help make direct care work a viable career path and reduce turnover.
"One of the things that we hear loud and clear from individuals with disabilities and families is that it's almost a full-time job just training the new person," Sosa observed.
Caregiver reimbursements have not kept up with inflation or even local minimum wages, and Sosa sees the proposed $400 billion investment in Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services as an important step to reverse decades of underfunding.
Congress has remained divided along party lines over so-called human infrastructure investments. Republicans say the price tag is too high, and worry it would lead to bigger government.
Lack of funding has led to long waiting lists for rationed in-home care services, which leaves many no choice but to turn to nursing homes.
Henry Claypool, policy director for the Community Living Policy Center at Brandeis University, said blocking the proposal would be penny-wise but pound-foolish. States are required to accept nursing-home residents regardless of their ability to pay, which costs taxpayers exponentially more than community-based care.
Claypool believes the proposal is ultimately about giving people more options.
"If you're in an institution like a nursing home, you're not able to get up and go when you want, you're totally dependent on when the staff can get to you," Claypool explained. "Most Americans really want to stay in their homes, and this is an important investment to make that happen."
Sosa noted if Congress does not invest in community-care options, the burden will continue to fall on unpaid family caregivers, which historically have been women and people of color. Sosa added the legislation should also boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout by providing good jobs for direct-care workers, and allowing family caregivers to rejoin the workforce.