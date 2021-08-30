Monday, August 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 30, 2021
Play

Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with 150 mph winds and today heads to Mississippi; at the other end of the climate-change spectrum - the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking water levels in lakes & rivers.

2021Talks - August 30, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden and the first lady attend the return of US service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base; US drone strike targets Kabul vehicle loaded with explosives; and Louisiana governor requests a Major Disaster Declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida..

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Play

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Advocates Press for Reform Before Student Loan Repayment Deadline

Play

Monday, August 30, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In January, student loan borrowers will have to start paying off their loans again, as the pandemic-related pause on payment is set to expire. Now, a new report looks at ways to fix problems in the student loan system.

Report co-author Michelle Dimino - senior education policy advisor at Third Way, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C. - said the repayment programs are far too complex, especially for teachers, health workers and social workers who apply for the public service loan forgiveness program.

"Right now, only about 1% of applicants who are submitting for public-service loan forgiveness are actually seeing their applications approved," said Dimino.

The report also found that the income-driven repayment plan is reaching far too few people, and many borrowers become discouraged when their payments only cover the interest and not the principal on the loan.

In the U.S, 45 million borrowers are struggling under $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

Dimino said now is the time to consider proposals to cap interest on student loans, to limit interest to the amount required to service the loan, or to transition to upfront one-time fees instead of charging interest.

"It's an opportunity in the lead-up to the lifting of the repayment freeze to really think about whether there are alternatives to interest," said Dimino, "lower interest rates, grace period with interest, or other policies - that could help to ensure that borrowers are actually paying down the principal that they've taken out."

Starting in October, the U.S. Department of Education's new committee on student loan reform will tackle these issues in a monthly series of meetings. The hearings will be open to the public via livestream.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




