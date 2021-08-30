Monday, August 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with 150 mph winds and today heads to Mississippi; at the other end of the climate-change spectrum - the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking water levels in lakes & rivers.

2021Talks - August 30, 2021
President Joe Biden and the first lady attend the return of US service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base; US drone strike targets Kabul vehicle loaded with explosives; and Louisiana governor requests a Major Disaster Declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida..

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

'Stop Child Hunger Act' Aims to Fill Gaps in School Meal Programs

Monday, August 30, 2021   

SALT LAKE CITY - Many Utah students, particularly those in rural areas, often are left without access to their school's meal program during breaks in the school year. But a measure pending in Congress would extend federal food programs designed to fill in those nutrition gaps for families.

Approval of the program, called the Stop Child Hunger Act of 2021, would make pandemic-era pilot programs permanent to provide funds to replace meals during summer school breaks and unanticipated school closures.

Gina Cornia - executive director of Utahns Against Hunger - said unless lawmakers act, funding for these programs will expire at the end of the current school year.

"It's expensive to run those programs," said Cornia. "A lot of times, they're connected to summer school program. So if a district doesn't have a summer school program, they don't have a summer food program because summer school isn't all summer."

The programs provide families with kids eligible for free or reduced-cost school meals with an electronic benefits transfer - or EBT - card to cover meals missed when school is not in session.

Cornia said almost a third of all students in Utah public schools participate in one or more federally-funded meal programs.

"The last data that we have, which has been disrupted by the pandemic, about 29% of Utah kids get their meals for free or at a reduced price" said Cornia. "And that translates into more than 180,000 kids."

Cornia said the EBT program will help students with working parents or who live in rural areas without transportation to the school to have nutritious meals during breaks.

"This would really go a long way in not only addressing those gaps" said Cornia, "but giving families the freedom and the flexibility to buy the food that they want."

The bill has bipartisan support and is awaiting committee hearings in both the House and Senate.

Utahns Against Hunger does not provide direct food services but is a nonprofit agency that advises on public policy issues and advocates for federal nutrition programs.

Disclosure: Utahns Against Hunger contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


