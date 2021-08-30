'Stop Child Hunger Act' Aims to Fill Gaps in School Meal Programs

SALT LAKE CITY - Many Utah students, particularly those in rural areas, often are left without access to their school's meal program during breaks in the school year. But a measure pending in Congress would extend federal food programs designed to fill in those nutrition gaps for families.
Approval of the program, called the Stop Child Hunger Act of 2021, would make pandemic-era pilot programs permanent to provide funds to replace meals during summer school breaks and unanticipated school closures.
Gina Cornia - executive director of Utahns Against Hunger - said unless lawmakers act, funding for these programs will expire at the end of the current school year.
"It's expensive to run those programs," said Cornia. "A lot of times, they're connected to summer school program. So if a district doesn't have a summer school program, they don't have a summer food program because summer school isn't all summer."
The programs provide families with kids eligible for free or reduced-cost school meals with an electronic benefits transfer - or EBT - card to cover meals missed when school is not in session.
Cornia said almost a third of all students in Utah public schools participate in one or more federally-funded meal programs.
"The last data that we have, which has been disrupted by the pandemic, about 29% of Utah kids get their meals for free or at a reduced price" said Cornia. "And that translates into more than 180,000 kids."
Cornia said the EBT program will help students with working parents or who live in rural areas without transportation to the school to have nutritious meals during breaks.
"This would really go a long way in not only addressing those gaps" said Cornia, "but giving families the freedom and the flexibility to buy the food that they want."
The bill has bipartisan support and is awaiting committee hearings in both the House and Senate.
Utahns Against Hunger does not provide direct food services but is a nonprofit agency that advises on public policy issues and advocates for federal nutrition programs.
Disclosure: Utahns Against Hunger contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Social Justice.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Advocates say the USDA's recent 25% Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit increase, slated to go into effect in October, will help more families struggling to stay afloat as unemployment benefits expire and the Delta variant continues to complicate economic recovery.
Food insecurity in Tennessee has risen dramatically over the past year and a half, especially among children.
According to Feeding America, more than 41% of households receiving SNAP benefits have kids.
Heather Taylor, strategic campaigns director at the nonprofit Bread for the World, said the amount will make a difference for eligible households.
"Now, what that means in real terms is an increase of about $36 per person per month," Taylor explained.
As of July, more than 856,000 individuals in the state were enrolled in SNAP.
Last month, the Tennessee Department of Human Services agreed to pay the federal government around six-point-eight million dollars to resolve allegations it violated the law by manipulating SNAP quality control data for the department's financial benefit from 2012 to 2014.
Taylor added for the past 45 years, SNAP benefits have been adjusted to match inflation and the cost of living, but have not increased to match changes in dietary guidelines and the higher costs associated with eating a healthy diet.
Taylor noted the extra monthly cash could increase household purchases of fruits and vegetables.
"The ability to purchase healthy foods, and not be relegated to high-sodium canned goods, or to pastas, things that increase diabetes and blood sugar," Taylor outlined.
She pointed out the increase also will boost local economies through increased grocery-store spending and aid particularly vulnerable residents such as older adults living on fixed incomes.
"So this will be felt by the 42 million Americans that are currently participating in the SNAP program," Taylor stated.
Around eight million low-income households receiving SNAP benefits include at least one adult age 50 or older, according to AARP Public Policy Institute research. Studies show older SNAP recipients often struggle to afford a nutritious diet, which can worsen chronic illnesses.
BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is an important step, but more could be done to boost access for those who need it.
SNAP enrollment went up more than 20% during the pandemic, but more than 600,000 people in Massachusetts are eligible and still not enrolled, according to a new report from Project Bread.
Erin McAleer, president and CEO of the group, said there is an awareness gap. Some people do not know about SNAP at all, and others are misinformed.
"SNAP is supposed to expand during economic downturns," McAleer explained. "So, if you need this program, you get it, and you're not taking it away from anybody else. And the reality is, a lot of people in low-wage jobs just aren't making enough to get by and to afford food, and they also are eligible."
The Biden administration last week announced new rules for SNAP, raising the average pre-pandemic benefit by 25%. McAleer argued the move is long overdue, but noted there is still a stigma.
Some respondents to Project Bread's survey said they worry about being judged, or they assume applying for benefits would affect their immigration status, which is not true.
McAleer pointed out the increase will mean roughly $36 more per month for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. She added other federal nutrition programs are available as well, such as WIC, the nutrition program for women, infants and children.
"We know that a lot of people, their SNAP benefits run out halfway through the month," McAleer observed. "And this, we hope, will allow them to meet their nutritional needs for all of the month, and to be able to purchase healthier food."
People facing food insecurity can call the Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333 for information on resources. Project Bread has also launched a campaign to guarantee free breakfast and lunch for all students. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state to do so, after California and Maine.
BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country.
Joel Berg, CEO of the organization, is driving across the U.S. to mark his 20 years of service and see what hunger looks like from state to state. Speaking from the road, he said hunger is pervasive in every community and that it defies stereotypes, and added the pandemic was like ripping the bandage off a wound that already was there.
"In the pandemic, people who were already poor and already hungry became poorer and hungrier, and people at the edge of poverty and hunger were pushed into poverty and hunger, and we still haven't recovered from that," Berg asserted.
Berg will be in Idaho on Saturday to meet with anti-hunger advocates at the Boise Farmers Market. More than 200,000 Idahoans are food insecure, about one in nine, according to projections from Feeding America on how the pandemic has affected hunger levels in the state.
Berg pointed out federal boosts to the safety net have been crucial, noting the vital role for families of programs such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), which helped children receive meals while classrooms were closed.
"There's no question in the sites I've visited around the country, regardless of the people's ideology, regardless of their job title, there's basically universal agreement that the programs that were started in the pandemic to better feed people should be made permanent," Berg observed.
More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, were also expanded during the pandemic.
Berg said stimulus checks have been important as well.