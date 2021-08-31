SD Nurses: COVID Skepticism Eroding Trust from Patients

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is confronting another COVID-19 case surge, and a statewide organization for nurses said the latest phase could take a toll on staff.



It coincides with an evolving dynamic surrounding patients who are highly skeptical of pandemic information.



The state has seen a dramatic spike in COVID activity, with daily positive cases increasing by nearly 200% since mid-August.



Meanwhile, only 56% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.



Deb Fischer-Clemens, president of the South Dakota Nurses Association, said there is a sense of frustration because some patients their members see still do not believe in COVID, or in the effectiveness of vaccines.



"And now, people are suggesting that we are not telling the truth?" Fischer-Clemens recounted. "And they don't know what we're going through every day."



She explained what is more painful is health-care staff go above and beyond to care for their patients, while giving them accurate information.



The association worries it could erode the longstanding trust nurses have had with the general public. For nearly two decades, they have led Gallup's annual honesty and ethics poll. Skeptics have cited a lack of trust in what is in the vaccine, or messaging from government health officials.



Health experts say the denial should not be confused with hesitancy from marginalized groups who feel overlooked by the care industry.



Meanwhile, Fischer-Clemens pointed out nurses have seen some of their colleagues resign in protest because they do not want to get a vaccine. She noted it all added up as those still on the front lines carry out their mission.



"I'm not sure that it's always totally understood that it's a huge challenge for a person to be able to do all those things and still maintain their compassion and care, hour after hour after hour, when there's just so much that they have to deal with," Fischer-Clemens stressed.



She worried all the pushback could prompt many nurses to leave the profession. State health officials say health-care systems could see another challenge this fall as other respiratory illnesses surface.



References: S.D. COVID-19 Dashboard S.D. Dept. of Health 08/30/2021

Trust poll Oncology Nursing Society 01/15/2021

Healthcare worker survey Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation 04/06/2021



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll.



More than 600 registered voters were polled last month in the state, and 75% said the amount they pay for health care seems to increase each year. And about a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, 65% said they are worried people who are diagnosed with COVID may have to pay higher amounts for their health care.



Fred Yang, CEO of Hart Research, said residents want the health-care system to work better for them, especially in the context of COVID-19.



"I think there's recognition that we're going to have to deal with a lot of aftereffects of the pandemic, including people's health," Yang observed. "But also a recognition that the people who contracted COVID-19 and are recovering, they'll also have a further hit on their wallets."



About 58% of the Pennsylvanians polled said they've struggled to pay a medical bill, even if they had health insurance. The polling was done by Hart Research and ALG Research, on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.



According to the poll, a majority of Pennsylvanians don't want a complete overhaul of the health-care system, but specific solutions. Some 93% said they want policy changes from Congress that lower deductibles and hold insurance companies accountable for selling plans that offer little coverage.



Jim Manley, board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said voters want high-quality, affordable care and access to good health-care providers.



"What we're seeing throughout this polling is, voters agree that the cost of health care continues to rise," Manley explained. "And they have serious concerns of out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, premiums and co-pays, when it comes to the biggest issues facing their future."



Another priority the poll confirmed is voters want to see improvements to home- and community-based care for older adults and people with disabilities.



References: Health care poll Consumers for Quality Care 08/23/2021



