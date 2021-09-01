Despite Past Attempts, OR Not Among States to End Prison Gerrymandering

PORTLAND, Ore. - Local prison populations can affect how voting districts will be drawn.



Eleven states, including Washington, have reconsidered where incarcerated people are counted - where they are from, not where they are serving time. However, Oregon is not one of them. The issue has become more pressing as redistricting goes into full swing.



Wanda Bertram, communication strategist at the Prison Policy Initiative, described how prison gerrymandering create unequal representation.



"If I am in one district that's close to the prison, and you're in another district that's across town and you don't live close to the prison, I'm going to end up with, relatively speaking, more access to political representation than you do," she said, "because the actual size of my district has been 'padded' by incarcerated people."



In Washington state, people in prison will be counted as residents of their home address. Bertram said this puts political power back into these communities, which especially is important for areas over-represented in prisons. She noted that Oregon has introduced several measures, including in 2019, that would end so-called "prison gerrymandering" - but none has passed.



The Prison Policy Initiative believes it would be ideal if the Census Bureau changed its policy to count incarcerated people as residents of the communities they call home. Bertram noted that it's also too late for states such as Oregon to end prison gerrymandering, since the legislative session already is over for the year.



"We're shifting our focus to urge cities and counties heavily impacted by prison gerrymandering to take action at the local level," she said, "because counties and cities in most states have the ability to decide to not count incarcerated people when they redistrict."



In the 2010 census, 28% of Pendleton's population and 12% of Salem's were made up of incarcerated people. Pendleton Mayor John Turner said by email that no one in the community has expressed concern about this issue. The Prison Policy Initiative also is asking states to "spread out" their prison population so it isn't overrepresented in certain communities. The Legislative Policy and Research Office in Oregon said the state can't do this because the Legislature didn't pass a measure allowing it.





get more stories like this via email



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission, the body tasked with creating the state's legislative maps based on U.S. census data, voted 3 to 2 to end what advocates call prison gerrymandering.



The practice, which has been banned in 11 other states, is when people are counted as residents of where they are incarcerated, rather than their last known address. The resolution to end prison gerrymandering was brought by commission member and House Minority Leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia.



Salewa Ogunmefun of Pennsylvania Voice said Tuesday's vote is a historic and monumental win for the state.



"I'm just grateful for leadership who understand how important it really was to make sure we can count incarcerated people at their home addresses," Ogunmefun stated. "Where they have ties to the community, and where we have representatives that are actually going to do what they need in order to represent the interests of those people."



The commission is made up of four members of the General Assembly and one nonpartisan chair. Pennsylvania has about 39,000 residents currently incarcerated in state facilities.



A 2019 study from Villanova University showed that if incarcerated people were counted at home, a Black Pennsylvania resident would gain more than 350 voters in their district.



Robert Saleem Holbrook, executive director of the Abolitionist Law Center, is celebrating the commission vote, but sees it as only a partial victory, because people incarcerated for life without parole aren't included in the decision.



"And I feel as though if there's any prisoners that should benefit from prison gerrymandering ruling, it should be lifers," Holbrook asserted. "Because these are people who are permanently removed from their communities, and transplanted in these rural communities but have no connection, no ties, no relationships to those communities."



The House State Government Committee is hosting hearings throughout the Commonwealth prior to the map-making process, where residents can offer public testimony. The commission expects to receive usable data for redrawing districts at the end of September.



References: Redistricting guide Legislative Reapportionment Commission 2021

Resolution Legislative Reapportionment Commission 08/16/2021

Pennsylvania Voice 2021

Incarceration and apportionment study Villanova Univ. 04/16/2019



get more stories like this via email



CHICAGO -- Counties, towns and school districts across the state, and the Illinois Legislature, are drawing new voting district maps, with help from data from the 2020 Census.



Advocates for LGBTQ political representation argued the census figures lack key information. Sexual orientation and gender identity are topics not included on the census form.



Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois, noted people who live with a same-sex partner are asked to indicate that in the census, but that is it. He said more comprehensive data is needed to ensure LGBTQ communities have adequate representation.



"It is really, really important that the next census gets more granular data on LGBTQ people, and where we live and how we live," Johnson asserted. "So that not only can our districts be most appropriately drawn in this state, but so that a host of services that our community relies on can be adequately supported."



Among Americans, 5.6% self-identify as LGBTQ, and in younger generations, the number is far higher. Yet fewer than 0.2% of elected officials identify as LGBTQ.



Johnson emphasized to achieve equitable representation, more than 28,000 LGBTQ officials would need to be elected across the country.



Much attention around community districting is on the congressional and state legislative processes, and Illinois is set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Johnson pointed out local maps are also important.



"You're hearing questions around curriculum and affirming LGBTQ young people, and supporting them; health care and how that's being provided by county officers and county elected officials," Johnson outlined.



Johnson added while it is important to see strong LGBTQ voting power in some districts, people who identify as LGBTQ people live everywhere, in Illinois, and the nation.



"All our intersectional identities, our rural LGBTQ people, LGBTQ people of color, etc.; these voices have to be sought out and heard from, in every single district," Johnson urged.



References: LGBTQ elected officials LGBTQ Victory Institute June 2021



get more stories like this via email

