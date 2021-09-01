Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Play

Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Play

Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ID Grows More Diverse, But Not Its Redistricting Commission

Play

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

BOISE, Idaho - The redistricting process begins today in Idaho, and some are raising concerns that the commission overseeing it doesn't reflect the state's growing diversity.

Rudy Soto, who chairs the Native American Democratic Caucus of Idaho and is a member of the League of Minority Voters' National Board of Trustees, said state leaders, especially Democrats, missed an opportunity to choose a person of color for Idaho's six-member Citizen Commission for Reapportionment, in charge of drawing the state's voting districts.

"It's just very symbolic for them to not have a single seat at the table," he said. "I think it really sends the wrong message to our kids and communities throughout the state who are an integral part of just our society."

Soto noted that the omission is especially glaring in light of the state's growing Hispanic population. Recent census numbers showed that nearly one in five Idahoans is not white and about one in eight is Latino. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade. Idaho also was the second-fastest-growing state in the nation.

Democratic leaders in charge of appointments did not respond to a request for comment.

Idaho is home to five tribes, and Soto said Native Americans also are speaking out about the lack of representation on the redistricting commission.

"Their concerns regarding the lack of representation make it such that there's a real risk of the votes of minorities being divvied up that would result in diluting and lessening the power of those votes," he said.

Soto said communities of color should be included as public meetings get under way. Native Americans are asking that some meetings be held on reservations, and Soto said Latino groups are organizing around this issue. In his view, it's never too late to do the right thing.

"They need to figure out how to reassure our communities that we are respected," he said, "that there's decency and dignity for the contributions that we make to the state."


get more stories like this via email
More than 111,000 people were served by Ohio's domestic-violence programs in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

Social Issues

Without Mask, Vaccine Mandates, Moms Choose Between Jobs, Kids’ Health

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine. Broadcast version by Lily Bohlke for California News Service. Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

In a recent poll, Arizona voters said while they want some changes made to parts of the health-care system, they don't want to scrap it and start over. (Valerie Luzina/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Arizonans Tell Pollsters They Want Health-Care Costs Reduced

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges yet again, new research finds Arizonans are concerned about both the cost and the quality of their …

Social Issues

Mask Mandate Coming for All PA K-12 Schools, Child-Care Centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week. Gov. Tom Wolf …

During a special hunt in February, Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves, well above the state's quota of 119. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Faces Lawsuit Over Wolf-Hunt Program

MADISON, Wis. - Animal protection groups hope to overturn Wisconsin's controversial law allowing wolf hunts. A newly filed lawsuit follows months of …

Social Issues

South Dakota Grapples with Teacher Shortage

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Students across South Dakota are getting settled into the new school year, even as some districts still are trying to fill a …

Health and Wellness

COVID Stress Prompts Reminders of Welcoming Classroom Environment

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota have either started the new academic year, or will soon. As they welcome students back despite …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021