Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio.



State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-violence prevention programs in the 2022-23 budget, a significant boost from the $2 million for these services in the 2020 budget.



As more survivors seek safety, said Mary O'Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, the funding is needed desperately.



"Honestly, the kind of requests for help were dire," she said. "People were experiencing more severe abuse; the pandemic made it harder for survivors and their children to go in to our shelters. So, this funding is coming at a time of great need and is greatly appreciated."



Programs will receive $5 million this year and $2.5 million next year. Applications for the funding soon will be released by the Attorney General's office.



In fiscal year 2020, 109 Ohioans died in cases of domestic violence, a 35% increase over 2019.



Ohio provided state budget funding for domestic-violence-related services for the first time in 2019, starting with $1 million. O'Doherty said that was pretty low compared with other states in the region.



"Ohio was not providing the support for domestic-violence services in a way that was comparable to West Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky or Pennsylvania," she said.



Collectively, O'Doherty added, domestic-violence programs in Ohio lost more than $7.7 million in federal funding this year, and have seen budget reductions of 40% over the past two years.



"These state legislators really stepped up for domestic-violence survivors and for the shelters in their communities," she said, "but at the end of the day, our programs are going to use new funding to fill gaps that were created by federal funding cuts that have occurred over the last few years."



In 2020, about 111,000 survivors were served by Ohio's 75 local domestic-violence programs.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability to speak out against their abuser.



Under current law, certain sex crimes exempt people who commit sexual violence against their spouses, even though the same actions outside a marriage would be considered a crime.



Rosa Beltré, executive director of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said no one should assume spousal rape is within the bounds of socially acceptable behavior.



"'Your body is mine, and I own you as a property,' is the message that we're actually sending survivors," Beltré contended. "And I cannot believe that it's this century and that we're still dealing with that. Marital rape is real, and it does exist."



It's estimated up to one in 10 sexual assaults occur within marriage, a statistic that rises to nearly seven in 10 if domestic violence is already present in the relationship.



House Bill 121 is currently in the House Criminal Justice Committee. Opposing testimony has not yet been heard.



Beltré noted the typical counterargument against removing spousal exemptions is that it would allow a person to make false accusations against their spouse. She pointed out that less than 3% of sexual abuse allegations are false.



"Eliminating that victim-blaming mentality is so crucial," Beltré asserted. "This is not a mechanism for retaliation, and this is not about unwanted sexual contact from their partner."



Beltré added Ohio is one of only 12 states that does not distinguish between married and unmarried victims of sexual violence.



"It sends survivors a message that what is happening to them is not a crime and that it's legal," Beltré stressed. "And then, survivors have trouble identifying that they have experienced sexual violence. It's time for Ohioans to start believing survivors."



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New programs available to domestic violence-prevention groups in Ohio aim to help survivors transition into safe, stable housing.



This year, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) launched the Fresh Start Housing Project. It provides 29 organizations in the state with funds for staff to work on linking survivors to housing assistance.



The network also has a Transitional Housing Program for Survivors Recently Released from Prison, which offers rental assistance for up to 24 months.



Emily Kulow, director of housing and meaningful access for the ODVN, said she hopes the projects lead to even more housing-focused funding.



"Getting them into their own housing allows them that level of independence that they might not have had when they were living with their abusive partner," Kulow explained. "And just allows them to then focus on their empowerment, and focus on themselves and their children, and all of that."



Kulow pointed out housing is a primary barrier that survivors face when leaving abusive relationships. ODVN served nearly 500 people in the first quarter of this year with its Fresh Start program.



Christel Keller, executive director of the Crossroads Crisis Center, which received Fresh Start funding, said for people starting over, the program has helped mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in at-risk places like shelters.



"The Fresh Start has assisted us with shortening shelter days and facilitating placement into housing," Keller reported. "And with the added stress and barriers for survivors due to the pandemic, having staffing to find stable housing is really critical."



The Fresh Start project received funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to decrease shelter populations and provide more survivors with permanent housing.



