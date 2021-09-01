Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio.

State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-violence prevention programs in the 2022-23 budget, a significant boost from the $2 million for these services in the 2020 budget.

As more survivors seek safety, said Mary O'Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, the funding is needed desperately.

"Honestly, the kind of requests for help were dire," she said. "People were experiencing more severe abuse; the pandemic made it harder for survivors and their children to go in to our shelters. So, this funding is coming at a time of great need and is greatly appreciated."

Programs will receive $5 million this year and $2.5 million next year. Applications for the funding soon will be released by the Attorney General's office.

In fiscal year 2020, 109 Ohioans died in cases of domestic violence, a 35% increase over 2019.

Ohio provided state budget funding for domestic-violence-related services for the first time in 2019, starting with $1 million. O'Doherty said that was pretty low compared with other states in the region.

"Ohio was not providing the support for domestic-violence services in a way that was comparable to West Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky or Pennsylvania," she said.

Collectively, O'Doherty added, domestic-violence programs in Ohio lost more than $7.7 million in federal funding this year, and have seen budget reductions of 40% over the past two years.

"These state legislators really stepped up for domestic-violence survivors and for the shelters in their communities," she said, "but at the end of the day, our programs are going to use new funding to fill gaps that were created by federal funding cuts that have occurred over the last few years."

In 2020, about 111,000 survivors were served by Ohio's 75 local domestic-violence programs.

Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


