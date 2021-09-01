AR Offers Career Training for Job Seekers Affected by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A training program in Arkansas is helping people jumpstart new careers after feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19.



The Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project offers free, online courses through the University of Arkansas Global Campus and Shorter College to individuals facing barriers to employment. This might mean people with little work history, who are unemployed or underemployed, or those who have spent time in jail or prison.



Through partnerships, said Eddie Thomas, assistant director of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the training will help connect enrollees with employers with job vacancies.



"Although we're supporting and feel like the training piece is necessary, we have employers that are saying, 'Hey, do it quickly, so you can go ahead and come to work,' which is a good thing," he said. "But we also want to make sure we're upskilling and skilling those who actually need the training."



The Arkansas Workforce Development Board and Arkansas Division of Workforce Services received a three-year, $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support the program. The courses include information technology, health care, food preparation and more.



Most of the programs are six months or less and students can complete them at their own pace. When they're finished, the University of Arkansas has partnered with iDatafy, a company that connects them with employers looking for the skills that match the student's certification.



Tara Dryer, senior managing director of the University of Arkansas Global Campus, called it a "win-win" for job seekers and employers.



"There are lots of sectors like hospitality that also are desperate for workers, so get people into jobs, help them make a livable wage," she said. "It helps them, it helps their family, and it helps the State of Arkansas."



The Division of Workforce Services estimated that nearly 100 people are enrolled in the training so far. The grant should allow the program to be able to serve about 3,000 residents. The Arkansas unemployment rate is 4.3%.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week.



Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement just as many schools are returning to fully in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began. Pennsylvania is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as the COVID Delta variant spreads throughout the state.



In his remarks Monday, the governor said he'd prefer to leave this decision to local school boards, but his office received many calls from parents who were concerned about a lack of mask requirements.



"This is a necessary step to keep our students and teachers safe and in the classroom, where they all need to be, and where we want them all to be," Wolf said. "When students and teachers go home at the end of the day, it's going to keep their families safe too."



The order from the state Department of Health goes into effect next Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. All teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks. The decision also includes child-care centers.



Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said one of the most concerning statistics to her is the number of COVID-19 cases among children, which has risen 277% in the Commonwealth between mid-July and last Saturday. Beam said she expects pushback against the order, but added that she believes it is critical for public health and safety.



"We are asking folks to keep it in perspective," she said. "Last year, when there was this level of community transmission, our students were learning virtually. The guidance has evolved based on lessons learned. Our goal is to keep students in classrooms and keep the surging delta variant out."



Pennsylvania joins more than a dozen other states with some form of statewide mask mandate in schools. Nearly 50 organizations from across the state had signed a letter urging the governor and secretary of health to institute a school mask mandate.



BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Students across South Dakota are getting settled into the new school year, even as some districts still are trying to fill a host of teacher vacancies. Teachers' advocates point to the state's low ranking for paying educators.



As of this week, according to the group School Administrators of South Dakota, there are more than 100 teacher vacancies, compared with about 40 at the same time last year.



Steve Willard, superintendent of Belle Fourche public schools, said it's been an issue for a while, which he's seen in the falling number of applicants for most positions.



"We had numerous elementary openings where we used to have 30 to 40 applicants, and now we're getting eight to 10," he said, "so, the pool is pretty shallow."



He said not having enough talent to choose from can sometimes make class sizes bigger or limit course offerings, and other teachers might lose prep time if they have to fill in. According to the South Dakota Education Association, a 2016 task force designed to improve teacher pay was a step forward, but noted that the state has fallen to 50th place in national rankings for annual compensation.



Association President Loren Paul said lawmakers need to identify a new revenue source that would allow the state to do more to attract and retain good teachers. He said they're having trouble in this area with a specific group of educators.



"That group that's three to five years of experience," he said, "and they seem to start leaving the profession for some reason."



While the pandemic might have factored into the recent spike in educator vacancies, Paul said the primary issue is salary.



In Belle Fourche, Willard said, he would like to see more people rally around teachers and make them feel appreciated.



"Pay's always good, but it's not the only answer," he said. "It's recognizing their abilities."



