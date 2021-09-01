Arizonans Tell Pollsters They Want Health-Care Costs Reduced

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges yet again, new research finds Arizonans are concerned about both the cost and the quality of their health care.



A poll of 600 registered Arizona voters found 80% or more say the amount they pay for health care seems to be going up every year, and three in 10 said they currently are struggling with overdue or unpaid medical bills.



Pollster Molly Murphy, a partner at ALG Research, said Arizonans are most concerned that they may not be able to afford getting sick.



"It is mainly, first and foremost, for people - those co-pays, premiums, and deductibles," she said. "But then it's prescriptions, the stuff that people are paying on a monthly or daily basis, depending on when they're going to the doctor, getting their prescriptions filled."



Murphy said respondents also want lower deductibles, pricing transparency and a cap on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs. The poll was conducted last month by ALG Research and Lake Research Partners on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.



Murphy said her polling shows while many Arizonans want changes to the current health-care system, they aren't interested in tearing it down and starting over.



"If people are saying, 'Costs are too high, we need to address them,' then that equals 'Let's change the whole system.' And that's actually not where Arizonans are," she said. "They really are clamoring for action that is going to bring down health-care costs, but they actually would rather work within the existing system."



Jim Manley. a board member for Consumers for Quality Care, said the survey, also done in other states, found many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they look at the health-care system.



"Especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic," he said, "voters want to make sure that their insurance is affordable and protects them, especially if they have pre-existing conditions."



The ALG Research poll was conducted the week of July 16. The online survey sampled 600 registered voters in Arizona, and results were weighted to reflect the composition of registered voters in the state.



DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are struggling to pay bills even if they have insurance, and that cost burdens disproportionately are affecting communities of color.



When pollsters asked what word comes to mind when they think of health care, said Chris Keating, president of Keating Research, the group that produced the survey for the group Consumers for Quality Care, most respondents said, "Expensive."



"One in four Coloradans currently have an unpaid or overdue medical bill that they are struggling to pay off," he said. "It's a burden. Among Latinos in Colorado, nearly half say they have an unpaid medical bill."



Seventy-five percent of the Colorado voters surveyed agreed that the cost of health care seems to rise each year, with out-of-pocket costs - such as deductibles, premiums and copays - major barriers to accessing care. Across party lines, a majority also supports recent state legislation designed to rein in rising costs. The Colorado Standard Health Benefit Plan Act would create a public health-insurance option if the industry fails to meet cost-reduction targets.



The polling, also done in other states, showed that the pandemic has had a significant impact on how voters view the nation's health-care system. Jim Manley, a board member at Consumers for Quality Care, said polls in the last year indicated more than eight in 10 Americans believe COVID-19 has exposed flaws in the health-care system.



"Obviously, the pandemic is driving a lot of health-care-related issues," he said, "but I think it's pretty clear that especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic, voters want to make sure that their insurance is affordable and protects them, especially if they have preexisting conditions."



Manley said voters nationally were more concerned with health-care costs than costs related to child care, higher education, housing and retirement. National polls also showed strong support for elected officials to keep insurance deductibles low enough so they don't get in the way of receiving quality care. Nine out of 10 polled Colorado voters agreed.



PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is confronting another COVID-19 case surge, and a statewide organization for nurses said the latest phase could take a toll on staff.



It coincides with an evolving dynamic surrounding patients who are highly skeptical of pandemic information.



The state has seen a dramatic spike in COVID activity, with daily positive cases increasing by nearly 200% since mid-August.



Meanwhile, only 56% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.



Deb Fischer-Clemens, president of the South Dakota Nurses Association, said there is a sense of frustration because some patients their members see still do not believe in COVID, or in the effectiveness of vaccines.



"And now, people are suggesting that we are not telling the truth?" Fischer-Clemens recounted. "And they don't know what we're going through every day."



She explained what is more painful is health-care staff go above and beyond to care for their patients, while giving them accurate information.



The association worries it could erode the longstanding trust nurses have had with the general public. For nearly two decades, they have led Gallup's annual honesty and ethics poll. Skeptics have cited a lack of trust in what is in the vaccine, or messaging from government health officials.



Health experts say the denial should not be confused with hesitancy from marginalized groups who feel overlooked by the care industry.



Meanwhile, Fischer-Clemens pointed out nurses have seen some of their colleagues resign in protest because they do not want to get a vaccine. She noted it all added up as those still on the front lines carry out their mission.



"I'm not sure that it's always totally understood that it's a huge challenge for a person to be able to do all those things and still maintain their compassion and care, hour after hour after hour, when there's just so much that they have to deal with," Fischer-Clemens stressed.



She worried all the pushback could prompt many nurses to leave the profession. State health officials say health-care systems could see another challenge this fall as other respiratory illnesses surface.



