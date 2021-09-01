Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Play

Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Play

Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Arizonans Tell Pollsters They Want Health-Care Costs Reduced

Play

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges yet again, new research finds Arizonans are concerned about both the cost and the quality of their health care.

A poll of 600 registered Arizona voters found 80% or more say the amount they pay for health care seems to be going up every year, and three in 10 said they currently are struggling with overdue or unpaid medical bills.

Pollster Molly Murphy, a partner at ALG Research, said Arizonans are most concerned that they may not be able to afford getting sick.

"It is mainly, first and foremost, for people - those co-pays, premiums, and deductibles," she said. "But then it's prescriptions, the stuff that people are paying on a monthly or daily basis, depending on when they're going to the doctor, getting their prescriptions filled."

Murphy said respondents also want lower deductibles, pricing transparency and a cap on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs. The poll was conducted last month by ALG Research and Lake Research Partners on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.

Murphy said her polling shows while many Arizonans want changes to the current health-care system, they aren't interested in tearing it down and starting over.

"If people are saying, 'Costs are too high, we need to address them,' then that equals 'Let's change the whole system.' And that's actually not where Arizonans are," she said. "They really are clamoring for action that is going to bring down health-care costs, but they actually would rather work within the existing system."

Jim Manley. a board member for Consumers for Quality Care, said the survey, also done in other states, found many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they look at the health-care system.

"Especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic," he said, "voters want to make sure that their insurance is affordable and protects them, especially if they have pre-existing conditions."

The ALG Research poll was conducted the week of July 16. The online survey sampled 600 registered voters in Arizona, and results were weighted to reflect the composition of registered voters in the state.


