COVID Stress Prompts Reminders of Welcoming Classroom Environment

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota have either started the new academic year, or will soon. As they welcome students back despite the ongoing pandemic, social workers say educators and parents need to do what they can to keep the pressure away.



Some students are returning after lengthy periods of isolation during the COVID crisis. Andrea Giles, an essential worker from St. Paul and mother of two teenagers, said her kids returned only briefly to campus in late spring, amid the pandemic and following a teachers strike. She said they're eager to be with their classmates, but added that she's still worried about their transition.



"Being in the house all the time was really hard for them," she said, "and I can tell that it affected their mental health."



She said the situation has affected their learning. The Minnesota School Social Workers Association said it's important for parents to lean on mental-health professionals in schools if they feel a child is having a hard time adjusting. Teachers are encouraged to avoid heavy loads of school work right away, and to give students a space to talk about their experience.



Heather Alden, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, advised parents to engage with their kids as much as possible about the new year, as a way to put them at ease.



"Who are you excited to see, and how do we meet new friends? What are some expectations from teachers?" she said.



Newly released test scores show a drop in Minnesota students meeting grade-level standards in math, science and reading. While there's legitimate concern about lost learning during the pandemic, Alden said, it's important to help kids feel comfortable before ramping up the school work.



"If the kids have a relationship with their teacher," she said, "then they're more apt to take those academic risks, and be vulnerable with what they don't know."



She added that social workers, counselors and other support staff can quickly address a child's needs if a parent or teacher speaks up. That sometimes can be easier than trying to locate a specialist outside of school in a timely manner.



ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school.



McDowell County elementary school counselor Betty Ross explained that in rural western North Carolina, many children have experienced domestic violence, homelessness and substance abuse in the household, worsened over the past year and a half.



She said kids are struggling to manage their emotions.



"What COVID has done for us, and it's a positive, it's allowed our community to talk about this and go, 'Hey, we need to focus on mental health,'"said Ross. "And it's OK to focus on mental health. It's not just about reading and math."



Through programs such as Healthy Places NC, Ross has been working with her students to provide them with resources to face challenges at home all while training teachers and staff on how to use trauma-informed approaches in the classroom.



In the southeastern part of the state, Selena Rowell - executive director of the Columbus County Partnership for Children - said her region consistently ranks at the bottom of statewide health rankings.



She said she's working to educate child-care providers by screening films that focus on trauma and resilience, as well as expanding parent education. Rowell said there are gaps in resources for families with very young children who need support.



"And we've gone through and looked at where we have these interventions in our community," said Rowell, "and where the lacking was, was mostly for that birth-to-five area."



Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows nationwide, the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, from an increase in reported negative feelings to a rise in suicidal ideation among children and young adults.







