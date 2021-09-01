Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Play

Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Play

Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health
COVID Stress Prompts Reminders of Welcoming Classroom Environment

Play

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota have either started the new academic year, or will soon. As they welcome students back despite the ongoing pandemic, social workers say educators and parents need to do what they can to keep the pressure away.

Some students are returning after lengthy periods of isolation during the COVID crisis. Andrea Giles, an essential worker from St. Paul and mother of two teenagers, said her kids returned only briefly to campus in late spring, amid the pandemic and following a teachers strike. She said they're eager to be with their classmates, but added that she's still worried about their transition.

"Being in the house all the time was really hard for them," she said, "and I can tell that it affected their mental health."

She said the situation has affected their learning. The Minnesota School Social Workers Association said it's important for parents to lean on mental-health professionals in schools if they feel a child is having a hard time adjusting. Teachers are encouraged to avoid heavy loads of school work right away, and to give students a space to talk about their experience.

Heather Alden, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, advised parents to engage with their kids as much as possible about the new year, as a way to put them at ease.

"Who are you excited to see, and how do we meet new friends? What are some expectations from teachers?" she said.

Newly released test scores show a drop in Minnesota students meeting grade-level standards in math, science and reading. While there's legitimate concern about lost learning during the pandemic, Alden said, it's important to help kids feel comfortable before ramping up the school work.

"If the kids have a relationship with their teacher," she said, "then they're more apt to take those academic risks, and be vulnerable with what they don't know."

She added that social workers, counselors and other support staff can quickly address a child's needs if a parent or teacher speaks up. That sometimes can be easier than trying to locate a specialist outside of school in a timely manner.


