Thursday, September 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - September 2, 2021
Play

Increased economic activity and job growth are among the arguments for raising the minimum wage; we get perspective from Ohio. Plus, the Supreme Court breaks its silence on the Texas abortion ban.

2021Talks - September 2, 2021
Play

Uncertainty reigns following U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy; and a federal judge greenlights a controversial opioid bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Rural Apprenticeships Help Keep Young People in Home Communities

Play

Thursday, September 2, 2021   

FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Rural communities in Maine are shrinking, as young people move to cities for work opportunities, but a new report found expanding access to youth apprenticeships in rural areas could allow many people to stay in their communities while pursuing a promising career.

It looked at four apprenticeship programs, including one in Fairfield, Maine, operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1253.

Zach Boren, senior policy manager for the Urban Institute and co-author of the report, said apprentices with IBEW earn great money right out of high school, starting at $17 an hour, and within four years can earn roughly $66,000 a year, with full benefits and health care.

"Young people who decided to go into this apprenticeship program were earning double the per capita income in Maine, while being able to stay where they were, and not having to leave their hometowns," Boren outlined.

More than 540,000 Mainers live in rural areas, and Boren noted there are barriers to apprenticeship programs. Many 17- and 18-year-olds in rural areas don't have access to reliable transportation, and especially with more remote work, high-speed broadband connections.

Boren added apprenticeships can reach young people before they take on high student debt at U.S. colleges and universities. And he pointed out the U.S. might be served by following the example of countries in Europe with robust apprenticeship systems such as Switzerland, Germany and the U.K.

"The U.S. government has really under-invested in registered apprenticeship," Boren contended. "Less than $200 million annually, where these European countries are really spending billions to support their systems, offsetting the costs for businesses that want to operate these apprenticeship programs."

The report recommended measures for making sure youth apprenticeship programs can endure, from establishing apprenticeship coordinators to addressing the digital divide and increasing access to public transit and other transportation options.


get more stories like this via email
Cognitive behavioral therapy can help identify and overcome cognitive distortions and replace them with new, more helpful thoughts. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Tips to Avoid Common “Thinking Traps” While Adjusting to College Life

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As young adults across Nebraska leave home for college, psychologists are offering tips to avoid falling into common "thinking …

Social Issues

What Would Raising Minimum Wage Mean for Small Businesses in Ohio?

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Ohio's minimum wage is …

Environment

Report: Migration Key to Conserving Big Game in Bridger-Teton Forest

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest…

A new program in Waterloo is designed to help marginalized students improve their reading skills with materials centered around Black history. Organizers say it can boost their confidence and academic success. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"1619 Project" Creator Establishes Freedom School in IA

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Build Pipelines to Executive Positions for Women, Minorities

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new partnership in Central Indiana is aiming to build pipelines to the executive suite for women and ethnic minorities. Business …

The Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition sent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau water from the Straits of Mackinac, a symbolic reminder of their shared responsibility to safeguard the Great Lakes.(Oil and Water Don't Mix)

Environment

Water Activists in MI Urge Canada to Stop Supporting Line 5

DETROIT -- Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan's efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021