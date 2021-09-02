Report: Rural Apprenticeships Help Keep Young People in Home Communities

FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Rural communities in Maine are shrinking, as young people move to cities for work opportunities, but a new report found expanding access to youth apprenticeships in rural areas could allow many people to stay in their communities while pursuing a promising career.



It looked at four apprenticeship programs, including one in Fairfield, Maine, operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1253.



Zach Boren, senior policy manager for the Urban Institute and co-author of the report, said apprentices with IBEW earn great money right out of high school, starting at $17 an hour, and within four years can earn roughly $66,000 a year, with full benefits and health care.



"Young people who decided to go into this apprenticeship program were earning double the per capita income in Maine, while being able to stay where they were, and not having to leave their hometowns," Boren outlined.



More than 540,000 Mainers live in rural areas, and Boren noted there are barriers to apprenticeship programs. Many 17- and 18-year-olds in rural areas don't have access to reliable transportation, and especially with more remote work, high-speed broadband connections.



Boren added apprenticeships can reach young people before they take on high student debt at U.S. colleges and universities. And he pointed out the U.S. might be served by following the example of countries in Europe with robust apprenticeship systems such as Switzerland, Germany and the U.K.



"The U.S. government has really under-invested in registered apprenticeship," Boren contended. "Less than $200 million annually, where these European countries are really spending billions to support their systems, offsetting the costs for businesses that want to operate these apprenticeship programs."



The report recommended measures for making sure youth apprenticeship programs can endure, from establishing apprenticeship coordinators to addressing the digital divide and increasing access to public transit and other transportation options.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week.



Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement just as many schools are returning to fully in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began. Pennsylvania is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as the COVID Delta variant spreads throughout the state.



In his remarks Monday, the governor said he'd prefer to leave this decision to local school boards, but his office received many calls from parents who were concerned about a lack of mask requirements.



"This is a necessary step to keep our students and teachers safe and in the classroom, where they all need to be, and where we want them all to be," Wolf said. "When students and teachers go home at the end of the day, it's going to keep their families safe too."



The order from the state Department of Health goes into effect next Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. All teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks. The decision also includes child-care centers.



Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said one of the most concerning statistics to her is the number of COVID-19 cases among children, which has risen 277% in the Commonwealth between mid-July and last Saturday. Beam said she expects pushback against the order, but added that she believes it is critical for public health and safety.



"We are asking folks to keep it in perspective," she said. "Last year, when there was this level of community transmission, our students were learning virtually. The guidance has evolved based on lessons learned. Our goal is to keep students in classrooms and keep the surging delta variant out."



Pennsylvania joins more than a dozen other states with some form of statewide mask mandate in schools. Nearly 50 organizations from across the state had signed a letter urging the governor and secretary of health to institute a school mask mandate.



BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Students across South Dakota are getting settled into the new school year, even as some districts still are trying to fill a host of teacher vacancies. Teachers' advocates point to the state's low ranking for paying educators.



As of this week, according to the group School Administrators of South Dakota, there are more than 100 teacher vacancies, compared with about 40 at the same time last year.



Steve Willard, superintendent of Belle Fourche public schools, said it's been an issue for a while, which he's seen in the falling number of applicants for most positions.



"We had numerous elementary openings where we used to have 30 to 40 applicants, and now we're getting eight to 10," he said, "so, the pool is pretty shallow."



He said not having enough talent to choose from can sometimes make class sizes bigger or limit course offerings, and other teachers might lose prep time if they have to fill in. According to the South Dakota Education Association, a 2016 task force designed to improve teacher pay was a step forward, but noted that the state has fallen to 50th place in national rankings for annual compensation.



Association President Loren Paul said lawmakers need to identify a new revenue source that would allow the state to do more to attract and retain good teachers. He said they're having trouble in this area with a specific group of educators.



"That group that's three to five years of experience," he said, "and they seem to start leaving the profession for some reason."



While the pandemic might have factored into the recent spike in educator vacancies, Paul said the primary issue is salary.



In Belle Fourche, Willard said, he would like to see more people rally around teachers and make them feel appreciated.



"Pay's always good, but it's not the only answer," he said. "It's recognizing their abilities."



