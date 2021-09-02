Water Activists in MI Urge Canada to Stop Supporting Line 5

DETROIT -- Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan's efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more than a million gallons of oil into the Straits of Mackinac and surrounding waters.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Canadian natural gas company Enbridge Energy to close Line 5 in May, but they have ignored the order while challenging it in court.



Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition, said Canada shares responsibility to protect these waters.



"You can protect our Great Lakes and our climate and support shutting down Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, and you need to do so, or you can support Enbridge and its fossil-fuel agenda, but you can't do both," McBrearty asserted.



Activists and environmentalists gathered near Canadian consulates in Detroit, Chicago and Windsor to protest Canada's continued support for Line 5. And in Wisconsin, groups gathered at Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.



Jamie Simmons, director of engagement for the Michigan Climate Action Network, said in addition to the pipeline itself putting the Straits of Mackinac and other Great Lakes waters at risk for oil spills, continuation of Line 5 supports the burning of fossil fuels.



She argued in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, countries need to cut global emissions in half by 2030, and go net-zero by 2050.



"Achieving this goal is what Canada agreed to when it ratified the Paris climate accord," Simmons pointed out. "Allowing Line 5 to continue to operate, or to be replaced by a new oil tunnel, as Enbridge is proposing, is not consistent with that climate goal."



Enbridge and the state of Michigan are currently in mediation until Sep. 30. Canadian officials have lobbied the U.S. to keep Line 5 open, but the Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition urged them to instead focus on a national energy policy to protect the Great Lakes.



BEMIDJI, Minn. - Despite recent rain, the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking levels in waterways. Those monitoring the impact of climate change say what's happening now creates concern for one of the state's most vital assets, the Mississippi River.



The Department of Natural Resources says in Minnesota, the river level is near historic lows that were recorded in 1976. The U.S. Geological Survey shows the north-central region still is a trouble spot.



Scientists have connected extreme weather events, such as prolonged droughts, to climate change. Freshwater Program Director for The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Rich Biske - said the Mississippi is no stranger to the worst of what can happen.



"Too much water, not enough water, and you know, the droughts take place over a long period of time," said Biske. "But we've seen these intense rainfall events localized over the last decade."



That leads to concerns about more floods occurring. Biske said if the harmful effects of climate change aren't reversed, it's reasonable to expect more of these scenarios.



He added that keeping the Mississippi resilient is important because it's a large source of drinking water for the Twin Cities and other communities, while serving as habitat for certain species that filter out contaminants.



Jessica Hellmann, director of the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment, said weather patterns vary each year. But climate change is accelerating and expanding the scope of extreme events.



"The hottest years are hotter," said Hellmann, "and the wet years are quite wet, and the drought years are quite dry."



She said making it more challenging is that it's hard to predict when or where an extreme weather event will occur. That leaves natural resources like the Mississippi River more vulnerable.



Biske said that's why nature-based solutions, such as wetlands restoration, can help these resources become more resilient in the face of climate change.



"Increased diversity for species that live there that can tolerate drought conditions or extended wet conditions," said Biske, "and maintaining this biodiversity because it really does support the resilience of the natural communities."



Subsequently, he said this protects this source of water for populated communities around the region.



Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says recent rain events might help tributaries of the Mississippi fill some of it back up, but another dry spell could quickly bring levels back down.







BANGOR, Maine -- A proposed settlement for cleaning mercury out of the Penobscot River is in its 90-day public-comment phase, with court hearings set to begin later this fall.



The agreement requires the company Mallinckrodt to pay between $187 million and $267 million for mercury remediation.



Part of the Penobscot River has been closed to lobster and crab fishing since 2014 because of high mercury levels from a Mallinckrodt chemical plant.



Jesse Graham, co-director for Maine People's Alliance, the group that initially filed the lawsuit, pointed out mercury doesn't go away. It is consumed by aquatic life and becomes more concentrated as it moves up the food chain.



"Mercury is definitely a pretty potent neurotoxin, so it can certainly affect brain development," Graham explained. "Certainly dangerous for fetuses and so, pregnant women should really be avoiding eating any fish or shellfish that have high mercury contamination."



The plant is closed, but Graham said the cleanup effort has been underway for two decades. However, even if the settlement goes through, the Penobscot has other pollution problems. For example, last year, more than 30,000 gallons of chemicals entered the river after a spill at a paper mill.



Graham said first, a major study had to be done to assess the amounts and locations of mercury pollution. He noted attention now has been turned to how to clean it up, and engineers are making recommendations, from removal of sediment to capping certain areas with high mercury concentrations.



"There's lots of mercury that's right outside the plant, but there's also this mobile pool of mercury that moves with the tides that continues to be a major source of mercury getting out into aquatic life," Graham outlined. "So, we want to go in and remove that sediment."



Groups like Maine People's Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council urged Mainers to get involved and submit public comments on the cleanup settlement, either online or at an October public hearing in Bangor.



