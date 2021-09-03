NH Voucher Program Could Cost Much More than Expected

CONCORD, N.H. -- Public-school advocates are raising concerns New Hampshire's school-voucher program, which diverts state budget funds from public education for some students to attend private schools, might cost millions more than lawmakers were told to expect.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, explained there is no cap on the number of students who can receive vouchers because the Sununu administration estimated fewer than 30 students would apply.
Hawkins noted unlike voucher programs in other states, New Hampshire's is open not only to students currently in public schools, but those who already attend private school.
"This is a real question about whether the state or local communities will foot the bill, and how much the state is subsidizing students who had already opted out of a public education," asserted. "We're really concerned about the cuts the local communities are going to face."
Hawkins argued the state should release a breakdown of how many eligible students already attend private schools, and have emergency meetings to set limits on how much can be spent. She added they had already expected vouchers to cost nearly $70 million over the next three years, but Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut admitted this week the actual cost might be nearly $7 million over their own estimated budget before the program even starts.
Rep. David Ludeau, D-Merrimack, said he pointed out the lack of fiscal accountability in the voucher program, but it was approved anyway. He contended the vouchers siphon funding from public education, and thinks they put the state at financial risk.
"When you're winging it using taxpayer money, that's not a really good thing," Ludeau remarked. "And it's not a good thing for taxpayers, it's not a good thing for accountability, to make sure the money is used properly."
Ludeau plans to propose legislation to limit the number of school vouchers. He emphasized other measures should be considered to continue working to increase equity in student outcomes.
For instance, Ludeau reported 95% of New Hampshire students overall perform better in school than the average Manchester student, and stressed it is similar in other cities, especially low-income cities that do not generate as much revenue from property taxes.
"We'll be bringing forward legislation this coming term to make sure that every district has access to the financial resources they need to close the opportunity gap," Ludeau concluded.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio food security advocates welcomed news last week of the largest permanent increase to SNAP benefits coming this fall and they hope it's a sign of more funding opportunities for other programs.
Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio's Future, said she and other partner organizations are preparing for what they're calling the 'COVID cliff' on December 31 - the predicted end of the federal health emergency, when the benefits many Ohioans have been receiving for months will significantly drop.
She said these programs are the first line of support for many Ohio families.
"Certainly, we want to make sure that you can take care of your family first and these supports are just vital to allow that time for that job search," said Bergfeld, "for that training opportunity, for any kind of opportunity to find and establish self-sufficiency. We have to take care of the basics first."
The SNAP increase, an adjustment of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Thrifty Food Plan, will increase a recipient's benefits by an average of $36 per month. Ohio currently has just over 1.5 million enrolled SNAP recipients.
Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said if there's been a silver lining in the pandemic, it's been many of the investments in family economic stability, like the expansion of the Child Tax Credit.
According to census data, the first child tax credit payments released last month were linked to a 24% reduction in food insufficiency for households with kids.
"I think that we've been able to see from the responses that Congress and the administration have taken," said Novotny, "what we can do long-term to gain back some traction that we've lost in equity and racial and social justice for average families in Ohio and across the country."
This summer marks the 25th anniversary of the Personal Responsibility and Work Reconciliation Act, often known as "welfare reform."
Novotny said she'd like to see programs like the expanded Child Tax Credit made permanent, as well as Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, which provided free or reduced meals to students this summer.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Today is payday for many Americans. Families trying to make ends meet are also now getting a bump each month from the expanded federal Child Tax Credit.
Some Minnesota parents said they hope it does not expire. Under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration boosted the annual tax credit to $3,000 per child.
The changes allowed qualifying parents to receive a portion of the credit monthly, through payments that started mid-July.
Sara Aegarter, a mother of two from St. Paul, said the pandemic drastically cut into her household income. She acknowledged the tax-credit checks have provided some breathing room that allows her to focus on her family.
"Before these child checks, I had to work two jobs," Aegarter recounted. "Running my own business and then another job, and I barely ever got to see my kids."
However, the expanded credit is only temporary, with monthly payments ending in December. Supporters want Congress to make the expansion permanent. But opponents, including GOP lawmakers, argued it could deter people from working and lead to fraud.
In a poll from the group ParentsTogether Action, 90% of respondents reported the funds have made a difference in their lives.
Jenna Fulford, another St. Paul parent who works two jobs, said the monthly payments have allowed her to afford her rising rent costs. She worried if the credit expires, or if she fails to secure pay raises, she could be uprooted from a place she has called home for several years.
"The rent has been affordable, but if it keeps climbing," Fulford explained. "I don't know how much longer or what I'll be able to afford."
The Children's Defense Fund is also calling for a permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit. It says July payments were used by 375,000 Minnesotans to buy food, 86,000 for school supplies and 164,000 families for housing.
The group noted such expenses will still be around after the current payments expire.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Experts say the state should use a portion of its almost $2 billion rainy-day fund surplus to invest in resources that will help Kentucky families and strengthen economic recovery.
Thanks to federal relief from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, the state deposited more than $1 billion into its rainy-day fund this year.
Jason Bailey, founder and executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, noted despite the surplus, state lawmakers recently passed an austere budget, which freezes base funding for public schools, and have greenlighted nineteen rounds of budget cuts since the Great Recession.
"I think there's a concern that too much of it will end up just being locked away in the rainy-day fund and not used to reinvest in all of these needs, or that we may look at tax cuts again, as were passed in the last legislative session," Bailey outlined. "That would be a very poor use of these monies; these are dollars that our budget has long needed."
The state continues to see a surge in revenue. State General Fund receipts for July totaled more than $981 million, up 8.4% from the same month a year ago, according to the Office of the State Budget Director. Sales and business taxes primarily drove the increase.
Bailey explained while it is important to have emergency savings, padding the rainy-day fund at the expense of the broader economy could have consequences down the road.
He added not all states are seeing budget surpluses.
"Some states were hit much harder by the COVID recession, particularly tourism states like Florida or Nevada, and those states are not seeing surpluses, so it really varies," Bailey explained. "Now, most states do put their money into the rainy-day fund when they have a surplus."
He pointed out the spending of funds from the American Rescue Plan throughout this year makes it likely the state will see another large jump in revenue next summer.
