President Biden steps into the abortion battle in Texas, 43 are dead as Ida clobbers the Northeast, and North Dakota goes hyper-local on COVID vaccinations.

Officials warn of a Labor Day cybersecurity threat, some Democrats want more Pentagon spending than Biden proposes, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promises a floor vote to protect abortion access.

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

NH Voucher Program Could Cost Much More than Expected

Friday, September 3, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- Public-school advocates are raising concerns New Hampshire's school-voucher program, which diverts state budget funds from public education for some students to attend private schools, might cost millions more than lawmakers were told to expect.

Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, explained there is no cap on the number of students who can receive vouchers because the Sununu administration estimated fewer than 30 students would apply.

Hawkins noted unlike voucher programs in other states, New Hampshire's is open not only to students currently in public schools, but those who already attend private school.

"This is a real question about whether the state or local communities will foot the bill, and how much the state is subsidizing students who had already opted out of a public education," asserted. "We're really concerned about the cuts the local communities are going to face."

Hawkins argued the state should release a breakdown of how many eligible students already attend private schools, and have emergency meetings to set limits on how much can be spent. She added they had already expected vouchers to cost nearly $70 million over the next three years, but Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut admitted this week the actual cost might be nearly $7 million over their own estimated budget before the program even starts.

Rep. David Ludeau, D-Merrimack, said he pointed out the lack of fiscal accountability in the voucher program, but it was approved anyway. He contended the vouchers siphon funding from public education, and thinks they put the state at financial risk.

"When you're winging it using taxpayer money, that's not a really good thing," Ludeau remarked. "And it's not a good thing for taxpayers, it's not a good thing for accountability, to make sure the money is used properly."

Ludeau plans to propose legislation to limit the number of school vouchers. He emphasized other measures should be considered to continue working to increase equity in student outcomes.

For instance, Ludeau reported 95% of New Hampshire students overall perform better in school than the average Manchester student, and stressed it is similar in other cities, especially low-income cities that do not generate as much revenue from property taxes.

"We'll be bringing forward legislation this coming term to make sure that every district has access to the financial resources they need to close the opportunity gap," Ludeau concluded.

