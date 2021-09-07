Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Beyond Road Repairs, Infrastructure Bill Boosts Home Weatherization

FARGO, N.D. -- This month, Congress could give final approval to a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. With cold weather on the horizon, there could be extra money to help qualifying North Dakotans protect their homes from winter chills.

Since the mid-1970s, the Weatherization Assistance Program has helped low-income homeowners and renters make their homes stronger and more energy-efficient. Its usual annual budget is about $300 million, and the infrastructure plan would tack on $3.5 billion.

Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota, said its weatherization staff often works with seniors who want to stay in their own homes, but need assistance to make them livable.

"It needs some additional work to keep that home safe for them," Olson explained. "We also want to help them, you know, save money from heating costs."

Upgrades often include furnace repairs and installing insulation. Currently, there's a waiting list of nearly 300 in North Dakota for weatherization services, and Olson noted the additional funding would allow them to expand their reach. The current version infrastructure bill has bipartisan support, after Republicans argued the original plan was too large.

Brandon Kjelden, energy and rehab coordinator for the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency, said certified crews do a lot of important work to ensure a home is energy efficient and safe.

"For example, we verify how much air is leaking in and out of the house, prior to weatherization and after," Kjelden recounted.

Fuel-burning appliances also are tested to ensure they're not emitting harmful emissions. Agency officials say it protects the health of residents, and helps them avoid future medical costs.

And Olson added investing in home weatherization is also an economic boost to local communities.

"The majority of these dollars is locally spent," Olson observed. "We work with contractors that are local."

The Senate already passed the spending bill, and a final House vote is expected by the end of this month.

Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


