Beyond Road Repairs, Infrastructure Bill Boosts Home Weatherization

FARGO, N.D. -- This month, Congress could give final approval to a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. With cold weather on the horizon, there could be extra money to help qualifying North Dakotans protect their homes from winter chills.



Since the mid-1970s, the Weatherization Assistance Program has helped low-income homeowners and renters make their homes stronger and more energy-efficient. Its usual annual budget is about $300 million, and the infrastructure plan would tack on $3.5 billion.



Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota, said its weatherization staff often works with seniors who want to stay in their own homes, but need assistance to make them livable.



"It needs some additional work to keep that home safe for them," Olson explained. "We also want to help them, you know, save money from heating costs."



Upgrades often include furnace repairs and installing insulation. Currently, there's a waiting list of nearly 300 in North Dakota for weatherization services, and Olson noted the additional funding would allow them to expand their reach. The current version infrastructure bill has bipartisan support, after Republicans argued the original plan was too large.



Brandon Kjelden, energy and rehab coordinator for the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency, said certified crews do a lot of important work to ensure a home is energy efficient and safe.



"For example, we verify how much air is leaking in and out of the house, prior to weatherization and after," Kjelden recounted.



Fuel-burning appliances also are tested to ensure they're not emitting harmful emissions. Agency officials say it protects the health of residents, and helps them avoid future medical costs.



And Olson added investing in home weatherization is also an economic boost to local communities.



"The majority of these dollars is locally spent," Olson observed. "We work with contractors that are local."



The Senate already passed the spending bill, and a final House vote is expected by the end of this month.



Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Resolution 3684 2021

Weatherization Assistance N.D. Dept. of Commerce 2021



get more stories like this via email



CONCORD, N.H. -- Public-school advocates are raising concerns New Hampshire's school-voucher program, which diverts state budget funds from public education for some students to attend private schools, might cost millions more than lawmakers were told to expect.



Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, explained there is no cap on the number of students who can receive vouchers because the Sununu administration estimated fewer than 30 students would apply.



Hawkins noted unlike voucher programs in other states, New Hampshire's is open not only to students currently in public schools, but those who already attend private school.



"This is a real question about whether the state or local communities will foot the bill, and how much the state is subsidizing students who had already opted out of a public education," asserted. "We're really concerned about the cuts the local communities are going to face."



Hawkins argued the state should release a breakdown of how many eligible students already attend private schools, and have emergency meetings to set limits on how much can be spent. She added they had already expected vouchers to cost nearly $70 million over the next three years, but Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut admitted this week the actual cost might be nearly $7 million over their own estimated budget before the program even starts.



Rep. David Ludeau, D-Merrimack, said he pointed out the lack of fiscal accountability in the voucher program, but it was approved anyway. He contended the vouchers siphon funding from public education, and thinks they put the state at financial risk.



"When you're winging it using taxpayer money, that's not a really good thing," Ludeau remarked. "And it's not a good thing for taxpayers, it's not a good thing for accountability, to make sure the money is used properly."



Ludeau plans to propose legislation to limit the number of school vouchers. He emphasized other measures should be considered to continue working to increase equity in student outcomes.



For instance, Ludeau reported 95% of New Hampshire students overall perform better in school than the average Manchester student, and stressed it is similar in other cities, especially low-income cities that do not generate as much revenue from property taxes.



"We'll be bringing forward legislation this coming term to make sure that every district has access to the financial resources they need to close the opportunity gap," Ludeau concluded.



Disclosure: Granite State Progress Education Fund & Granite State Progress contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Voucher analysis Reaching Higher NH 03/16/2021

House Bill 2 06/25/2021



get more stories like this via email

