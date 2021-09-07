Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Report: Failure to Connect Extreme Weather to Climate “Media Malpractice”

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

LINCOLN, Neb. - New research suggests the nation's most trusted news sources are dropping the ball when it comes to helping voters in Nebraska and across the nation connect the dots between more frequent and extreme weather events and a warming planet.

Scientists repeatedly have warned that climate change is exacerbating drought, wildfires and flooding, and making storms such as Hurricane Ida stronger.

But Allison Fisher - climate and energy program director with the watchdog group Media Matters - said Americans are not getting the full story.

"The hesitancy to connect extreme weather events to climate change by these networks," said Fisher, "is very closely related to campaigns by the fossil-fuel industry to make climate change a third rail, make it confusing, to cast that doubt."

Over a 96-hour period of wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ida, just 4% of nearly 800 news segments aired by corporate broadcast and cable news outlets mentioned climate change.

The latest report by the world's top climate scientists confirms that less than a decade remains to dramatically cut greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil fuels to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts.

Fisher said at this point, not connecting climate change to extreme weather events amounts to media malpractice.

Fisher said news coverage on Hurricane Ida improved as the storm moved into high population centers along the East Coast, producing surprising levels of damage.

"And it hit the media hub in New York City," said Fisher. "It kind of forced a deeper look at what was behind this record-breaking rainfall. And the answer is climate change."

Fisher said it's important for climate change to become a bigger part of the national conversation, along with what's causing it: the burning of oil, gas and coal.

"Just to say 'climate change' is the first step," said Fisher. "And then from there, it's where you need to start having the conversation of 'well, who is responsible, and what is responsible, and what is or is not being done to mitigate these problems or address these problems.'"




