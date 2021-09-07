Safety Tips Offered for Pre-Hibernation Bear Sightings

JACKSON, Wyo. - Bears throughout Wyoming, including celebrated Grizzly 399 and her four adolescent cubs, are becoming increasingly active in search of food before winter hibernation.



Wyoming's wildlife managers are encouraging all residents and visitors to do their part to keep bears - and themselves - safe.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said 399 is widely viewed as a national treasure, and she encouraged fans to give the bear and her family plenty of space.



"We live in a unique environment up here, where we have her and her cubs wandering around," said Combs. "And we should be able to appreciate them and enjoy them, and also give them the room to move around and find food, hopefully before they turn in for the winter."



Combs said bears and people can co-exist; it just takes a small shift in your mindset and taking a few extra precautions, especially during the late summer/early autumn feeding period known as hyperphagia.



For a comprehensive list of tips for how to make your home bear safe, and how to manage encounters outdoors, visit 'WyoWild.org.'



To avoid the mistake of inviting bears into your home, Combs said keep doors and windows closed and locked.



Make sure pet and livestock feed and trash is kept indoors or in bear-proof cans. And wait to put trash out until the morning before pickup.



It's also a good idea to remove bird feeders until mid-December.



Combs added that installing simple, solar-powered electric fencing around beehives, gardens and compost can make a big difference.



"If you have a chicken coop, secure that with some electric fencing," said Combs. "Electric fencing is highly successful with bears. They get zapped once and they will never come back to that source again. And that will keep other animals out as well."



Encounters with bears while hunting or hiking are rare, but Combs said bear spray is the most effective way to protect yourself as well as bears.



Make sure you know how it works, and that it's accessible, because encounters can happen pretty quickly. She recommended using a chest holster, or attaching it to your belt, within easy reach.



"In incidences where there are bears, and people are surprising them, bear spray usually ends up in either less injuries or no injuries to the people," said Combs. "And obviously the bear still lives to see another day too."







MADISON, Wis. - Animal protection groups hope to overturn Wisconsin's controversial law allowing wolf hunts. A newly filed lawsuit follows months of criticism of key decisions about the program and its effect on the gray wolf population.



A handful of groups have argued that the state law is unconstitutional because it limits the impact of population estimates. After the gray wolf was de-listed from the federal Endangered Species Act, hunters far exceeded a quota in a special hunt in February. There also is concern that the established quota of 300 for a wolf hunt this November is too high.



Melissa Smith, executive director of the group Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said it's proof the state statute is aggressive.



"Wolves don't know state borders. They don't know if they're in Michigan or in Minnesota or in Illinois," she said. "But if they cross in here, they're in a really deadly place."



She noted that many other states aren't scheduling wolf hunts, even with federal protections removed. The Department of Natural Resources, named in the suit, declined to comment on the case. Agency biologists recommended a smaller quota this fall, but the Natural Resources Board still approved a higher total. Wisconsin law requires an annual hunt when federal wolf protections aren't in place.



Plaintiffs said the Resources Board ignored the science, and call attention to a panel member still being allowed to cast votes, even though their term expired in May.



Michelle Lute, national carnivore conservation manager of the group Project Coyote, said the current system in Wisconsin is broken.



"There are problems with DNR's population modeling," she said, "the February hunt interrupted their winter count of the population, and by the DNR's own admission, the level of uncertainty in their understanding means we must proceed cautiously."



Conservation groups contend the wolf population is still too fragile to resume activity. Smith said they've exhausted other avenues available to the public to pause the hunts, but were eventually left with no other option.



"We deserve a voice," she said, "and this is the best way we could find to have that voice."



In addition to some big-game hunters backing the program, farmers have argued that wolves prey on their livestock. The state-level lawsuit is not connected to national efforts to reinstate federal protections.



In addition to some big-game hunters backing the program, farmers have argued that wolves prey on their livestock. The state-level lawsuit is not connected to national efforts to reinstate federal protections.

