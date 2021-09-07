Pandemic, State Regulations Create Obstacles for NC School Nurses

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's governor and health-care leaders want residents to take COVID-19 seriously to prevent the snowball effects of the latest variant surge. Community Health Centers are stepping up to help.



This week saw Gov. Doug Burgum and large health systems plead with North Dakotans to get their vaccinations and wear masks, or more hospitals will be pushed to the limit this fall.



Only 51% of residents 18 and older have received all their shots.



Lori Dumke, chief operating officer of Northland Health Centers, said with misinformation still flying around, their clinics are trying to put skeptics at ease by connecting with prominent figures in communities with low access to care.



"'Can we take a picture of you getting a vaccine?'" Dumke explained. "You know, just showing in the community that trusted leaders are for it, I think is a huge step forward."



The National Association of Community Health Centers said in the U.S., clinics have administered 15 million COVID shots. The group said during the crisis, the centers also boosted telehealth to keep reaching underserved communities, and provided COVID care in non-emergency situations.



Those still reluctant to get vaccinated cite such reasons as personal freedom or mistrust of government.



Whether it is smaller, community-driven health facilities or larger providers, their message is uniform: The vaccines are safe, and most hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.



Janice Hamscher, chief nursing officer of Altru Health System in Grand Forks, said on Wednesday of this week, they had 10 COVID patients, and only one had received a shot.



"That continues to be a trend that we're seeing," Hamscher reported. "Unvaccinated individuals having more severe cases of COVID that result in hospitalization."



North Dakota's rolling 14-day average positivity rate for COVID cases had fallen to 1% in early July. It has now crept up to nearly 7% going into September.



DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are struggling to pay bills even if they have insurance, and that cost burdens disproportionately are affecting communities of color.



When pollsters asked what word comes to mind when they think of health care, said Chris Keating, president of Keating Research, the group that produced the survey for the group Consumers for Quality Care, most respondents said, "Expensive."



"One in four Coloradans currently have an unpaid or overdue medical bill that they are struggling to pay off," he said. "It's a burden. Among Latinos in Colorado, nearly half say they have an unpaid medical bill."



Seventy-five percent of the Colorado voters surveyed agreed that the cost of health care seems to rise each year, with out-of-pocket costs - such as deductibles, premiums and copays - major barriers to accessing care. Across party lines, a majority also supports recent state legislation designed to rein in rising costs. The Colorado Standard Health Benefit Plan Act would create a public health-insurance option if the industry fails to meet cost-reduction targets.



The polling, also done in other states, showed that the pandemic has had a significant impact on how voters view the nation's health-care system. Jim Manley, a board member at Consumers for Quality Care, said polls in the last year indicated more than eight in 10 Americans believe COVID-19 has exposed flaws in the health-care system.



"Obviously, the pandemic is driving a lot of health-care-related issues," he said, "but I think it's pretty clear that especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic, voters want to make sure that their insurance is affordable and protects them, especially if they have preexisting conditions."



Manley said voters nationally were more concerned with health-care costs than costs related to child care, higher education, housing and retirement. National polls also showed strong support for elected officials to keep insurance deductibles low enough so they don't get in the way of receiving quality care. Nine out of 10 polled Colorado voters agreed.



