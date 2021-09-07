Pregnant? Medical Experts Urge Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID-vaccine, despite universal recommendations that they do so.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other medical groups are all in agreement.
Dr. Jessica Branham, DO/OB-GYN at Appalachian Regional Healthcare, said she understands people may have anxiety around the safety of the vaccine. But she pointed out the research is strong that getting the shot can help ensure a healthy pregnancy, at a time when the uptick in COVID cases continues to strain Kentucky hospitals.
"We have tons and tons of good data showing that women who are pregnant, have received their COVID-19 vaccine, that they are not only doing well," Branham reported. "It is actually showing protective effects for the newborn baby as well."
Today, in a special legislative session, Gov. Andy Beshear and state lawmakers are considering extending the pandemic state of emergency until January.
They may also make decisions about the governor's authority to require masks in indoor settings, provide flexibility for school districts, and use American Rescue Plan funds to support testing and vaccine distribution.
Caitlin Bottoms, a resident of Anderson County, said she found out she was pregnant about a week before considering getting the shot earlier this year. Bottoms recalled she waited until the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released its recommendation in late July, then spoke with her doctor and immediately scheduled an appointment.
"I'm very glad I got vaccinated," Bottoms stated. "It's definitely a relief for the rest of my pregnancy, knowing that I'm protected, but that my baby will have some protection as well when they arrive in November."
Branham added research also shows women who receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines generate an immune response against the coronavirus and pass protective antibodies on to their babies.
"And those babies are actually showing natural immunity to COVID, because the maternal antibodies are crossing the placenta," Branham explained.
Studies of breastfeeding women have also indicated those who are vaccinated against COVID while breastfeeding pass protective antibodies to the baby through their breast milk. Antibodies against other infectious diseases, like the flu and pertussis, have previously been found in nursing parents who were vaccinated against those diseases.
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- As the school year gets underway, some school nurses are facing hurdles addressing students' health-care needs.
Diane Parker, lecturer at University of North Carolina-Wilmington, family nurse practitioner at Coastal Horizons, and school-based nurse in Wilmington, said school districts are already struggling with teacher shortages, and the state's Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) supervision requirements contribute to a chaotic situation.
Parker recounted she had to scramble to reinstate her previous supervising physician, at her own cost, after her new supervising physician had to delay their contract due to COVID-19 illness.
"If I didn't have that person to go back to, like, if she wasn't able to take me back, then I would not be able to practice in a school-based setting until my new collaborating physician was well enough to assume those responsibilities," Parker explained.
In 2019, 17% to 19% of students statewide received health care related to a chronic condition, like asthma or diabetes, according to the state Division of Public Health.
Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement, and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.
Parker added due to statewide nursing shortages, most school nurses work at multiple schools or split their time between a school and hospital or private practice. She lamented it means teachers and school staff, who have no medical training, are left to deal with kids' health emergencies or chronic conditions.
"And our center serves over 2,000 students and faculty," Parker observed. "And so, again, I would not be able to do my job, I would not be able to see patients or staff, without a collaborating physician."
While the American Medical Association and other physician groups argue collaborations are needed for patient safety, Parker argued supervision requirements are not necessary.
"It is nice to know that I have a collaborating physician in the community that I can reach out to if needed," Parker acknowledged. "But in all the time that I've had one, it's very rare that I've needed to do that."
North Carolina is one of the most restrictive states in the country for APRNs, according to a report by the National Academy of Medicine. The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements statewide.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's governor and health-care leaders want residents to take COVID-19 seriously to prevent the snowball effects of the latest variant surge. Community Health Centers are stepping up to help.
This week saw Gov. Doug Burgum and large health systems plead with North Dakotans to get their vaccinations and wear masks, or more hospitals will be pushed to the limit this fall.
Only 51% of residents 18 and older have received all their shots.
Lori Dumke, chief operating officer of Northland Health Centers, said with misinformation still flying around, their clinics are trying to put skeptics at ease by connecting with prominent figures in communities with low access to care.
"'Can we take a picture of you getting a vaccine?'" Dumke explained. "You know, just showing in the community that trusted leaders are for it, I think is a huge step forward."
The National Association of Community Health Centers said in the U.S., clinics have administered 15 million COVID shots. The group said during the crisis, the centers also boosted telehealth to keep reaching underserved communities, and provided COVID care in non-emergency situations.
Those still reluctant to get vaccinated cite such reasons as personal freedom or mistrust of government.
Whether it is smaller, community-driven health facilities or larger providers, their message is uniform: The vaccines are safe, and most hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.
Janice Hamscher, chief nursing officer of Altru Health System in Grand Forks, said on Wednesday of this week, they had 10 COVID patients, and only one had received a shot.
"That continues to be a trend that we're seeing," Hamscher reported. "Unvaccinated individuals having more severe cases of COVID that result in hospitalization."
North Dakota's rolling 14-day average positivity rate for COVID cases had fallen to 1% in early July. It has now crept up to nearly 7% going into September.
DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are struggling to pay bills even if they have insurance, and that cost burdens disproportionately are affecting communities of color.
When pollsters asked what word comes to mind when they think of health care, said Chris Keating, president of Keating Research, the group that produced the survey for the group Consumers for Quality Care, most respondents said, "Expensive."
"One in four Coloradans currently have an unpaid or overdue medical bill that they are struggling to pay off," he said. "It's a burden. Among Latinos in Colorado, nearly half say they have an unpaid medical bill."
Seventy-five percent of the Colorado voters surveyed agreed that the cost of health care seems to rise each year, with out-of-pocket costs - such as deductibles, premiums and copays - major barriers to accessing care. Across party lines, a majority also supports recent state legislation designed to rein in rising costs. The Colorado Standard Health Benefit Plan Act would create a public health-insurance option if the industry fails to meet cost-reduction targets.
The polling, also done in other states, showed that the pandemic has had a significant impact on how voters view the nation's health-care system. Jim Manley, a board member at Consumers for Quality Care, said polls in the last year indicated more than eight in 10 Americans believe COVID-19 has exposed flaws in the health-care system.
"Obviously, the pandemic is driving a lot of health-care-related issues," he said, "but I think it's pretty clear that especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic, voters want to make sure that their insurance is affordable and protects them, especially if they have preexisting conditions."
Manley said voters nationally were more concerned with health-care costs than costs related to child care, higher education, housing and retirement. National polls also showed strong support for elected officials to keep insurance deductibles low enough so they don't get in the way of receiving quality care. Nine out of 10 polled Colorado voters agreed.