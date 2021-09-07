Breaking Cultural Barriers to Feed Communities

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - An organization in one Washington state city is bringing together diverse communities and breaking down barriers to food.



Louis Guiden founded Good Shepherd Youth Outreach in 2008 to mentor youth of color in Federal Way, a town north of Tacoma. When the pandemic hit last year, he said he found that a lot of families didn't want to go to food banks or school districts for aid.



"It just felt like it was an oppressive model," said Guiden. "A lot of information, ID requirements, bunch of paperwork. Now mind you, it's a pandemic. So at that point we realized that, all of these kind of additional requirements, we wanted to remove those barriers."



Guiden and Good Shepherd Youth Outreach set up Feeding Our Communities, a drive-through model for picking up food. He said more than 1,600 families have been picking up a week's worth of healthy food every month since April of 2020.



Guiden said it's been hard for Black and indigenous-led groups to lead on work like food access, noting that white-led nonprofits still get the bulk of funding for efforts in communities like his.



But Feeding Our Communities, which started by feeding Black and brown communities, has shown it's valuable for a diverse group of Washingtonians.



It's expanded to become a food hub for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and even Russian and Ukrainian families who had their own issues regarding the Black community.



Guiden said they've been able to build trust across cultures.



"They saw that we were relevant to them," said Guiden. "The culture, the food, how we were serving them. So everything's about presence."



Guiden said another important aspect of the program is compensating youth working on it.



"Some of our youth actually have created a resume of logistics, communications, quality control, structure, project management," said Guiden. "All those different skills."



Guiden said the young people who help out get a stipend and also gain experience that is helpful when they head on to college or work.









CHICAGO -- In the coming weeks and months, more than 500 Afghans are expected to make their homes in Chicago, following the U.S. withdrawal from and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.



Resettlement agencies are working to support refugees entering Illinois with housing, employment, English classes, health care and more.



Sima Quraishi, executive director of the Muslim Women Resource Center in Chicago, fled Afghanistan when she was 10 years old after the Soviet invasion. She said the people who are fleeing now, like her and her family before, are in need of support and resources to get on their feet in a new place.



"Now is the time to stand with our Afghans," Quraishi urged. "It is our moral obligation to protect, defend and welcome them and their families. It is central to who I am; it is central to who we are as a nation."



More than a dozen Chicago aldermen on Monday signed a letter to President Joe Biden, to indicate Chicago is ready and willing to help bring Afghan allies out of danger and to a welcoming city.



In May, Biden said he plans to increase the refugee cap to 125,000 in the fiscal year starting in October, but some lawmakers are calling for more.



Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. from Chicago, is calling on the Biden administration to let in 200,000 refugees next year. She said her office has heard from hundreds of people trying to get their relatives safely out of Afghanistan, and she joins calls to give Afghan people Temporary Protected Status in the U.S.



"Afghans of all immigration status must be able to access affordable housing, food, health care and legal and governmental services," Schakowsky argued.



Advocacy groups and resettlement agencies are accepting volunteers and donations to help refugees with airport pickups, meal assistance, mentorship, tutoring and other services. They also urged concerned residents to contact the White House and their representatives in Congress to express support for helping as many Afghans as possible seek safety.



FARGO, N.D. -- From smoky air to extreme drought, scientists say the visible effects of climate change are surfacing just about everywhere. In North Dakota, those who provide specific services say it's a threat to basic human needs.



Last week's report from the United Nations provided a grim outlook when it comes to climate devastation, including more frequent droughts.



Currently, 73% of North Dakota is in extreme drought, raising concerns about how crops will manage.



Becky Kopp Dunham, clinical social worker and co-owner of Together Counseling, provides affordable mental-health care for farmers across the region through telehealth. She said such services are already hard to come by in rural areas, and if producers cannot afford it, more could lose access.



"How do you get a farmer or rancher to come in who's being crippled financially and say, 'Spend more money to see me to talk about you being crippled financially?'" Kopp Dunham asked.



She pointed out, thankfully, her business has a special program that uses grants to help cover therapy costs, but she cautioned many farmers are reluctant to seek counseling to begin with, and some might never get the help they need if they're not aware.



Nutrition experts also warn that if climate change disrupts the food production system, healthier options could become more out of reach for marginalized people.



Karen Ehrens, a food and nutrition consultant and advocate based in Bismarck, said last year's supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic, which resulted in fewer options in grocery stores, could have served as a preview to future and more severe shortages linked to climate change.



"When there's less agricultural products produced, usually that means there's less of a supply and the price mostly likely will increase," Ehrens explained. "So then, those with the least resources to buy food are most impacted by higher food prices."



She contended it is important to ensure the region has a variety of thriving producers, so there will be enough locally grown food to withstand an extreme weather event.



Ehrens added the public can do its part by consuming food in moderation, so that it can be spread to those in need.



On a broader scale, the United Nations said climate change can affect a person's right to housing because extreme weather events can destroy homes in vulnerable areas.



