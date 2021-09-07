Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
Play

The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Play

Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Breaking Cultural Barriers to Feed Communities

Play

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - An organization in one Washington state city is bringing together diverse communities and breaking down barriers to food.

Louis Guiden founded Good Shepherd Youth Outreach in 2008 to mentor youth of color in Federal Way, a town north of Tacoma. When the pandemic hit last year, he said he found that a lot of families didn't want to go to food banks or school districts for aid.

"It just felt like it was an oppressive model," said Guiden. "A lot of information, ID requirements, bunch of paperwork. Now mind you, it's a pandemic. So at that point we realized that, all of these kind of additional requirements, we wanted to remove those barriers."

Guiden and Good Shepherd Youth Outreach set up Feeding Our Communities, a drive-through model for picking up food. He said more than 1,600 families have been picking up a week's worth of healthy food every month since April of 2020.

Guiden said it's been hard for Black and indigenous-led groups to lead on work like food access, noting that white-led nonprofits still get the bulk of funding for efforts in communities like his.

But Feeding Our Communities, which started by feeding Black and brown communities, has shown it's valuable for a diverse group of Washingtonians.

It's expanded to become a food hub for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and even Russian and Ukrainian families who had their own issues regarding the Black community.

Guiden said they've been able to build trust across cultures.

"They saw that we were relevant to them," said Guiden. "The culture, the food, how we were serving them. So everything's about presence."

Guiden said another important aspect of the program is compensating youth working on it.

"Some of our youth actually have created a resume of logistics, communications, quality control, structure, project management," said Guiden. "All those different skills."

Guiden said the young people who help out get a stipend and also gain experience that is helpful when they head on to college or work.




get more stories like this via email

President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would provide paid family leave and improved pay and working conditions for caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Back American Families Plan to Boost Pay for Caregivers

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A coalition of social activists and care-industry groups is calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Families …

Environment

Copper-Mining Fight in Santa Ritas Continues After Feds Protect Jaguars

TUCSON, Ariz. - The battle against copper mining the Santa Rita Mountains outside of Tucson continues - even though the feds just handed a victory to …

Social Issues

American Muslims Reflect On 9/11 20th Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the …

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends schools have at least one full-time registered nurse available for students' health needs. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Pandemic, State Regulations Create Obstacles for NC School Nurses

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- As the school year gets underway, some school nurses are facing hurdles addressing students' health-care needs. Diane Parker…

Social Issues

Rallies Planned Across TN for Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tomorrow, events in Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville will mark the one-year anniversary of weekly rallies for …

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy is associated with increased risk of severe maternal illness, ICU admission, mechanical ventilation and death, says the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Pregnant? Medical Experts Urge Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID-…

Environment

Creating a Future for Coal-Industry Workers in Clean-Energy Economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As lawmakers consider a $3.5 trillion-dollar budget resolution with historic investments to address climate change and spearhead …

Environment

Report: Failure to Connect Extreme Weather to Climate “Media Malpractice”

LINCOLN, Neb. - New research suggests the nation's most trusted news sources are dropping the ball when it comes to helping voters in Nebraska and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021