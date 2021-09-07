Groups Back American Families Plan to Boost Pay for Caregivers

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A coalition of social activists and care-industry groups is calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Families Plan.
It's part of Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, with about $400 billion to boost home and community-based services for vulnerable people who need assistance. Studies estimate more than 40 million Americans provide hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid care for family members.
Ai-jen Poo, executive director of Caring Across Generations, said the need for paid family leave and affordable care services in Arizona and elsewhere continues to grow.
"Families also require more supportive services," said Poo, "for veterans and people with disabilities, and older adults - who wish to remain in the comfort of their own homes and communities. But these options have too often been out of reach. "
Caring Across Generations sponsored a recent online town hall meeting to discuss Arizona families' needs. Most Republicans and some Democrats oppose the Biden plan, saying it costs too much.
The session included advocacy groups, elected officials and family members who provide care for a child with a disability, or a retired military spouse with service-related injuries. Poo said the needs are great.
"Nationwide," said Poo, "we have 850,000 older adults and people with disabilities who are either ineligible for Medicaid services in their homes or communities, or have been on waiting list for these services for as long as five or more years."
Also speaking was U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton - D-Phoenix - who is on several key subcommittees that will make recommendations to the full House on parts of the Family Plan.
"In this plan, Arizona home- and community-based infrastructure would receive $631 million over 10 years for 13,000 direct-care jobs," said Stanton. "We're going to need a lot more than that because of the aging of our community. That is a good place to start."
Stanton added the Biden plan also includes universal pre-kindergarten, early-childhood programs for three- and four-year olds, tuition-free community college, and would make the federal Child Tax Credit permanent. And it aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's made big strides over the last two years to improve employee protections, and a new report shows it moved from dead last to the top 25 of states in which to work in the U.S.
Oxfam America's report, titled "2021 Best and Worst States to Work in America," looks at how states treat workers and working families through wages, worker protection policies, and the right to organize.
Normally, states have stayed pretty consistent in their ranking, but Virginia is the exception to that rule.
Kaitlyn Henderson, senior research advisor at Oxfam America, said Virginia's boost is a result of important policy changes in favor of workers that have been made recently on a state level.
"Some of them are super straightforward like there is now a higher minimum wage in Virginia than there was last year," said Henderson. "And Virginia passed a higher minimum wage that's on a calendar to continue increasing until it hits 15. There's still again room for growth, but that makes a really big difference for families that rely on a minimum wage income."
It's currently $9.50 an hour, up from $7.25 last year.
Other legislation passed includes an amendment to Virginia's Human Rights Act that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. That went into effect last month.
Many of the sweeping policy changes can be connected to Democrats taking control of the General Assembly in 2020, but Henderson said it's also thanks to organizers in the state who've been fighting for workers' rights.
Among the legislation that gives Virginians more power is the extension of collective bargaining rights to certain public sector workers and the expansion of domestic workers' protections. Henderson said it hasn't come easily.
"A lot of the policies that have finally been passed in 2021 are the result of years and years of workers organizing and people on the ground pushing for these policies to pass," said Henderson. "So it is the result of the legislature but it's largely the result of organizing and this is the power of when people come together."
Other policies Virginia has passed include a new pay transparency law, which protects employees from retaliatory actions when they ask for information about other workers' wages.
By Kennedi Combs
Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration.
Ohio's minimum wage is currently $1.55 more than the federal minimum wage, at $8.80 an hour, and yet many Ohioans are searching for better-paying jobs.
Tamra Barth earned $11 an hour working as a baker at The Pink Bandana Bakery, a small business in Mentor, Ohio, for three years until recently, when Barth decided to search for a job with a bigger company and higher wages.
"The fact that my paycheck is enough to pay my mortgage without relying on my roommate's rent is huge," she said. "Owning a house, having even just a few extra dollars if something breaks or if you need to buy a weed whacker, I now have it instead of needing to save and budget for all of those minor things."
In recent years, the topic of raising the minimum wage has resulted in heated debates among politicians. Democrats believe that raising the minimum wage would increase economic activity and spur job growth. But many Republicans believe it would force businesses to lay off employees to cope with the costs of higher wages.
Proponents of raising the minimum wage argue wages have not kept up with inflation; opponents believe it would increase the price of consumer goods.
Congressional Democrats recently introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which would gradually increase the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025.
At Ohio's current $8.80 minimum wage, a worker makes $18,096 annually. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator, the cost of living for one adult in Ohio is $13.16, a $4.46 difference from the current minimum wage. The cost of living for one adult and one child is $28.58, a $19.88 difference.
In the Ohio Legislature, Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, and Sen. Hearcel F. Craig, D-Columbus, introduced Senate Bill 51 on March 10, 2021, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 in increments by 2027, and keep pace with inflation after that. The bill has not advanced beyond the Ohio Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee.
"Myself and Senator Thomas gave sponsor testimony on March 10 and it has not received another hearing," said Sen. Craig in an email. "We offered our bill as an amendment during the state budget process, but it was not accepted. We continue to fight for this important life-changing and uplifting legislation."
Michael Shields, a researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, has studied how raising the minimum wage would positively affect Ohio's overall economy of Ohio.
"I found in my most recent report that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 would inject about $4.9 billion into the Ohio economy every year." Shields said. "If we include tipped workers into that, so that everyone is paid the same fair minimum wage, that would add another $1.2 billion. So, $6.1 billion in benefits from raising the minimum wage and including all types of workers."
However, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Ohio's leading small business association, has found through surveys that a $15 minimum wage would:
1) increase prices by 23%
2) eliminate or reduce the hiring of entry-level or teenage labor by 17%.
3) decrease the work hours of current hourly employees by 14%.
4) eliminate or slow business expansion plans by 13%.
"Ohio entrepreneurs were decimated by the pandemic, many seeing revenue losses of 25% year-over-year, and some even over 50%," said Roger Gieger, NFIB executive director in Ohio, in a report about a survey of NFIB's members released in March.
"As we work our way back to a solid economic footing, a hike in the minimum wage would be an additional obstacle for small businesses to try and overcome. Fundamentally, small business owners believe that wages and benefits should be agreed upon by an employee and their employer, not a one-size-fits-all edict from Washington, D.C., or Columbus."
Shields counters small businesses will benefit in other ways if the minimum wage is raised.
"We also see other benefits, like reduced turnover, which reduces recruitment and training costs," he said. "We see improved morale and productivity as a result of that. Workers' ability to be effective at work can really improve from things like having more reliable transit, simply having the resources to cover basic needs, and making those more effective at work. So, there's a lot of benefits that businesses reap as well."
Research shows raising the minimum wage will also help narrow the gender and racial pay gaps. African Americans and Latinos make 10-15% less than their white counterparts with the same job characteristics. Raising the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour would add $3,500 annually to the income of a year-round worker. The majority of workers who would benefit from the raise are adult women, who make up 6 out of 10 (or 59%) of minimum-wage workers.
Tamra Barth said being paid a higher wage has definitely improved her quality of life. After leaving Pink Bandana in May 2021, she began working at Aldi's, which starts employees at $14 an hour.
"In my previous job, I guess you could say I always treated it as if it was my own bakery and small business," she said. "In doing that, I sacrificed things like breaks and overtime. Now, working for a larger corporation and being paid for every hour that I'm there - being given breaks, and the opportunity to grow instead of always settling for what it is - I think, as a human being, you automatically feel more valued."
Yet, despite the benefits, small Ohio business owners are concerned they won't be able to handle the major economic deviation that raising the minimum wage to $15 will bring.
Barth's situation is an example of their pressing concern - larger corporations have the resources to pay their employees a higher wage. Small business owners insist if they have to compete, it could force them out of business.
At the Pink Bandana Bakery, owner Kathy Robinson believes larger organizations have an advantage over small businesses when it comes to wages.
"I think big companies, like Walmart for example - places that have huge, vast networks of employees and infrastructure - [raising the minimum wage] makes perfect sense," she said. "But small businesses like mine, depend on if people come. If people come and they buy, and if you retain your customers, you're in good shape."
Robinson goes on to explain how fragile small business finances can be, which was recently proven during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When the COVID crisis hit, my whole goal was to obviously stay in business, but to keep all my employees employed," she said. "We struggled, but we made it work. The problem is, if I had to pay my very small staff of 6 people $15 an hour, I probably wouldn't be able to stay in business."
Another possible downside con of raising the minimum wage is that small businesses may resort to cutting their payroll or issuing cutbacks in order to afford to pay their employees more, resulting in fewer jobs.
"The increase in salary would have to be reflected in what I make for people," Robinson explained. "In my business and in many small businesses, you could price yourself out of the market. Why would somebody pay $100 for a small cake when they can get a small cake at a grocery store for $15?"
She added she wishes she could pay her workers a higher wage.
"It's not that I don't want to pay my people $15 an hour. I would love to be in a position where I can do that," she said. "I think that $15 is not even enough, to be honest, but it would be very difficult for a business like mine to stay in business without it totally impacting how I do business externally. We would have to make some very hard and tough decisions on how we would structure our employment situation in order to pay people that."
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin city that has seen its share of manufacturing jobs leave is experiencing pain again, prompting workers and financial-reform advocates to speak out about the impact of private equity firms.
Janesville-based Hufcor, which was acquired by OpenGate Capital in 2017, is scheduled to close its plant in the near future. OpenGate is moving the operations to Mexico, where workers will build specialty room dividers that have been made locally for many years.
Kathy Pawluck, one of the nearly 150 workers affected by the move, said she was close to retirement when she found out, but pointed out it will be much harder for other staff who really need the stable pay and benefits.
"When we were Hufcor and owned by Mike Gordon, it was a wonderful family-oriented company to work for," Pawluck recounted. "That all changed when we were bought out by investors."
Those calling attention to the situation acknowledged not all private equity firms are bad, but argued there are too many examples of profits being placed ahead of affected communities. OpenGate did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
A bill in Congress, co-sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., would boost regulation of private equity funds.
Carter Dougherty, communications director at Americans for Financial Reform, said there are scenarios where it makes sense for an outside firm to come in and take over, because of its expertise, however, he contended the Hufcor situation is not a good example.
"It's about buying this company, squeezing it for cash, and then moving on to the next deal," Dougherty asserted.
He pointed to another case involving OpenGate, when it closed Golden Guernsey Dairy near Milwaukee, in 2013. As for Janesville, the Hufcor closing comes more than a decade after it saw General Motors shutter its assembly plant there.