Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
NY Mental-Health First Aid in Spotlight for Suicide Prevention Month

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and New Yorkers are being asked to make use of training sessions that are available on how to respond to emotional crises, especially as the pandemic continues to affect mental health.

Samantha Colson, director of training and programs for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Rochester, said in the last few years, New York state has worked to fund "Mental Health First Aid" sessions, so they are offered at low- or no-cost to the public and in schools.

She thinks it is imperative that young people get this kind of training.

"Just foundational training around mental health, mental illness, and how to support a friend that may be struggling," Colson explained. "And that support should include, 'I'm here for you, I hear you, but now we need to get to a trusted adult that can really help you get the help that you need.'"

Colson added phone hotlines, like 211 or 311, can directly connect New Yorkers to mental-health care, and the national crisis helpline is at 800-273-TALK.

Suicide is among the top causes of death among people ages 10 to 34, second only to unintentional injury, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Colson noted one reason people cite most often for not reaching out for support is the stigma surrounding mental-health challenges, even though
one in five U.S. adults experiences a mental illness. She said helping someone in an emotional crisis begins with small action steps.

"I would tell that helper to first take a breath, because it can seem overwhelming when someone's laying that on you," Colson advised. "And do your best to center yourself and really listen, nonjudgmentally, to that person that is sharing their experience and sharing their struggle."


President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would provide paid family leave and improved pay and working conditions for caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

