Fact vs. Fiction in CA Recall; Experts Address the Rumors

BOISE, Idaho - The redistricting process begins today in Idaho, and some are raising concerns that the commission overseeing it doesn't reflect the state's growing diversity.



Rudy Soto, who chairs the Native American Democratic Caucus of Idaho and is a member of the League of Minority Voters' National Board of Trustees, said state leaders, especially Democrats, missed an opportunity to choose a person of color for Idaho's six-member Citizen Commission for Reapportionment, in charge of drawing the state's voting districts.



"It's just very symbolic for them to not have a single seat at the table," he said. "I think it really sends the wrong message to our kids and communities throughout the state who are an integral part of just our society."



Soto noted that the omission is especially glaring in light of the state's growing Hispanic population. Recent census numbers showed that nearly one in five Idahoans is not white and about one in eight is Latino. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade. Idaho also was the second-fastest-growing state in the nation.



Democratic leaders in charge of appointments did not respond to a request for comment.



Idaho is home to five tribes, and Soto said Native Americans also are speaking out about the lack of representation on the redistricting commission.



"Their concerns regarding the lack of representation make it such that there's a real risk of the votes of minorities being divvied up that would result in diluting and lessening the power of those votes," he said.



Soto said communities of color should be included as public meetings get under way. Native Americans are asking that some meetings be held on reservations, and Soto said Latino groups are organizing around this issue. In his view, it's never too late to do the right thing.



"They need to figure out how to reassure our communities that we are respected," he said, "that there's decency and dignity for the contributions that we make to the state."



ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- One of Maryland's two competing redistricting commissions is holding an observation meeting for the first time tonight, and advocates hope the public will participate.



Keisha Morris Desir, census and mass incarceration project manager for Common Cause-Maryland, said it is the first time the state has utilized two separate redistricting commissions, which may lead to a partisan struggle over maps.



A bipartisan group organized by Gov. Larry Hogan aims to add more Republicans to the process, which has been dominated by Democrats for years.



Desir explained the second group, created last month by two leading Maryland state Democrats, will outline its future meeting schedule tonight.



She stressed the importance of having residents speak about the problems of dividing communities into separate legislative districts.



"It's really important for communities to be able to define their own communities," Desir asserted. "And to say that this section of Maryland is ours, and we want to be kept whole, so that's really important to advocate for their issues."



The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission meeting will be held online from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Desir noted Maryland is one of just 10 states correcting for incarceration gerrymandering. Instead of counting incarcerated people as residing in the prison neighborhood, as the U.S. Census does, the state counts them as living in their original communities.



"Maryland has been, honestly, the gold standard in reallocation, and this year they have been able to reallocate something like 90% of incarcerated people back to their home communities," Desir pointed out.



She added the action makes the distribution of government money for services such as schools and hospitals more fair, since it is driven by where people normally live. The final numbers on Maryland's prison reallocation are due Thursday.



