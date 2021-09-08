Vaccine Outreach a Catalyst for Improving Health Equity

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- COVID-19 vaccine outreach is serving as a catalyst for improving health equity in some of Ohio's lower-income communities.



The Cancer Justice Network is bringing nurses, doctors and navigators into housing projects, churches, senior centers, high schools and other sites in underserved neighborhoods in Greater Cincinnati.



Steve Sunderland, director of the Cancer Justice Network, explained the American healthcare system has largely ignored poorer populations and has created mistrust.



"They have terrible stories of going to the emergency room and waiting hours, and then being disrespected," Sunderland reported. "They have terrible stories of healthcare bills coming to them when they never even knew they were going to get a bill. So, they're resentful, they're angry, they're upset."



Along with a hot meal, he pointed out the team is providing vaccinations, plus reliable information about the vaccine and listening to people's concerns. Sunderland added the navigators also discuss other health issues such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, and connect people to resources.



And while people may be frightened by the virus, Sunderland noted it often takes more than one conversation to convince them the vaccine is safe.



"The greatest myths are that this is really a conspiracy to hurt poor people, Black people, Hispanic people," Sunderland outlined. "In fact, since they've never had a relationship with a physician, they don't really believe that these nurses and doctors that are there, giving the vaccinations, really have their best interests at heart."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of color have poorer health outcomes in several areas: infant mortality, chronic disease, and overall physical and mental health. Low-income people also report worse health status than those with higher incomes.



Sunderland emphasized the pandemic brought these disparities to light.



"Now, we are at a crossroads," Sunderland stated. "We could turn the corner and give health care to the poor. We can make sure that everybody has Medicaid. We can make sure that everybody has a vaccine."



INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will also help more Hoosiers age at home.



Darcy Tower, director of consumer success, strategy and operations for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging, said the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted long-standing gaps in the care system, such as national shortages of care workers and high turnover.



She pointed out caregivers have faced unique challenges and stressors, from fear of exposing loved ones to the virus to dealing with the effects of social isolation.



"Most Hoosiers, they want to age at home," Tower reported. "And Indiana is working to give more people over age 60 on Medicaid this choice by really making long-term services and supports more effective and better coordinated."



Tower added long-term services and supports include in-home personal care, adult day centers, support for caregivers, assisted living and nursing-home care. She noted they promote the health and well-being of people who need assistance with day-to-day activities because of their long-term condition, disability or cognitive impairment.



Tower emphasized the Division of Aging has waiver services that allow Medicaid to pay caregivers, but she contended they need to expand the program to support needs that may not be financial, including education and training, or respite services.



"So many of these folks live under the assumption that caregiving is just really something that you do for the people who are important to us," Tower observed. "Of course, that is incredibly commendable. These are also people who need support."



Tower hopes the survey will help Indiana better meet those needs. She stressed if you are a family member, friend, neighbor or community volunteer providing care, companionship, transportation or financial or medical help to somebody 55 or older without the expectation of pay, her agency wants to hear from you, either at 800-258-7691 or at survey.indiana.edu/caregiver/volunteer.



