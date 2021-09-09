Groups Advocate for Sainthood of NY Chaplain Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the sainthood of Father Mychal Judge, the New York City Fire Department chaplain who died inside the World Trade Center while praying for the victims.
Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, which is behind the campaign, first heard about Judge in the aftermath of 9/11, when his story spread throughout the country. DeBernardo said through Judge's work supporting HIV/AIDS ministries, Alcoholics Anonymous, and as a member of the LGBTQ community, he provided support to many.
"He would really be a saint not only for firefighters, not only for recovering alcoholics, not only for the LGBTQ community, but he'd be a saint for 9/11," DeBernardo outlined. "A saint for representing all those people who suffered and died."
In 2017, Pope Francis announced new pathways to sainthood for people who have sacrificed their lives for others. Since then, DeBernardo has been in contact with Luis Escalante of the Vatican's Congregation for Causes of Saints, to research Judge's sainthood qualifications.
Salvatore Sapienza, pastor at Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ in Douglas, Michigan, got to know Judge in the late 1980s, during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York. Sapienza became involved with Judge's AIDS ministry organization in Manhattan, where they would visit people living with AIDS in hospitals and hold weekly prayers for them and their families.
Sapienza said even in life, Judge was a saintly figure.
"Mychal just had a wonderful way of seeing all people as one, because he just exuded such love," Sapienza recounted. "He really made them feel God's love, and that really was his message. His message was, 'I want you to know how much God loves you.'"
New Ways Ministry plans to contact firefighter organizations, Catholic LGBTQ groups and others to help form an association dedicated to sponsoring Judge's sainthood cause.
KEWASKUM, Wis. -- Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and you don't have to visit New York or the Pentagon to pay tribute.
Memorials have popped up across the country the past two decades, including a new one in eastern Wisconsin.
Volunteers in the village of Kewaskum have worked for the past seven years to get their memorial ready. It was formally dedicated in June with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fuzz Martin, vice president of the board for Kewaskum Remembers 9/11, said this weekend is the first time the site will welcome visitors to coincide with the anniversary, and stressed giving residents the opportunity to reflect thousands of miles from ground zero is important.
"Just as you see Veterans memorials and Peal Harbor memorials, things like that, it is a testament to what we endured as a nation," Martin explained.
Aside from reflection, Martin noted the site also gives a chance for future generations to learn more about what happened.
The memorial in Kewaskum includes a steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and the 9/11 Memorial Highway runs through the village along State Highway 28.
The project was inspired by the family of Andrea Haberman, a local high-school graduate who died in the attacks.
Martin pointed out the project also offers age-appropriate lesson plans and field-trip guides for educators if they want to enhance their teaching to those who were born after 9/11.
He feels it's up to everyone to keep the memory alive.
"I think we, as a nation, have drifted certainly from where we were on September 12th, 2001. I think, partially, there's some healing involved with that."
He added as time moves on, the public is more inclined to only reflect on the anniversary date.
The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial includes a tree grown from a seedling from the ground zero Survivor Tree. The formal ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - A perfect storm is putting a strain on blood-bank supplies in North Dakota and around the country. It's a combination of trauma cases, patients resuming elective surgeries - and prospective donors returning to pre-pandemic life.
The American Red Cross issued an appeal this week that blood donations are urgently needed.
It says demand from hospitals with trauma centers has jumped by 10% this year. Another factor is people who put off procedures at the height of the pandemic.
And Monica Janssen, donor relations coordinator at the Dak Minn Blood Bank in Grand Forks, said with many COVID restrictions lifted, they're in the same boat.
"Now that the summer months have hit," said Janssen, "we have now been in with the national blood shortage and have seen a big nosedive in donors."
She said they're doing about one blood drive a week, and only getting between five and 20 donors at those events. Vitalant blood centers across North Dakota also are urging people to consider a donation.
Dak Minn's blood donations go directly to hospital patients, and Janssen said they can't do what they normally do when local supplies are running low - which is ask other centers for help.
"Now with the national shortage, it's really hard to get blood from other places as well," said Janssen.
The American Red Cross says there's been less than a half-day's supply of 'Type O' blood in recent weeks. It is making a special appeal to people with 'Type O' blood to donate if they can, since that is the blood type most needed by hospitals.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Bismarck is laying out its vision for future planning. As ideas come together, it has become the first North Dakota city to adopt a strategy other parts of the country have used to elevate the concerns of older residents.
The city recently joined AARP's Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, in which the nonprofit engages with local leaders in various planning steps. It coincides with the city's Together 2045 plan.
Susan Dingle, a retiree living in Bismarck, said traffic and transportation issues are very important to her. She wants the city to prioritize pedestrian safety.
"Intersections are not necessarily very friendly to anyone of any age who's walking," Dingle asserted. "So, maintenance of sidewalks and crossings, educating the driving public."
And it's not just nonprofits and elected officials discussing such ideas. The network encourages residents to participate by sparking conversations with friends and neighbors as well as providing input to the city.
Bismarck hopes to complete the Together 2045 plan by December of next year. It will be used as a guiding tool for future growth and development.
Josh Askvig, state director for AARP North Dakota, said the effort shouldn't be about pitting older residents versus other age groups. He hopes the approach does away with certain rhetoric, such as different viewpoints between baby boomers and millennials.
"Fact of the matter is, they want the same things," Askvig contended. "They want walkable neighborhoods, they want good transportation options, they want access to quality health care, they want good, safe housing."
Another example from an AARP survey of North Dakotans 45 and older found 89% of respondents want access to affordable groceries.
Nationwide, more than 500 communities have joined the age-friendly network, and AARP hopes other North Dakota cities join the movement.
Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.