Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a project to figure out what support systems Black parents have to talk with their kids about racial violence.



Missouri has been a central point of the movement against police brutality, after Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014.



Sheretta Butler-Barnes, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, received a National Science Foundation grant to lead the study. She said it can be really challenging to have conversations about the racial violence that still happens today.



"When we have a huge movement in terms of racial injustice, parents are still sort of left picking up these pieces and trying to understand what is the best way that I can have this conversation with my child?" Butler-Barnes explained. "Because, believe it or not, some parents have some anxiety talking about it."



The study is going to follow 1,000 Black families in Missouri and Virginia over three years to see how racism, from racial violence in the media to racist incidences in their daily lives, shapes their children's academic achievement and well-being, as well as their desire to be civically engaged.



Butler-Barnes added while the study is following Black families in particular, she hopes the outcomes can serve as a resource for other marginalized communities as well, especially with anti-Asian violence increasing during the pandemic, and other injustices against Latinx, immigrant and Indigenous communities.



"When your teenager turns 15, when they want to eventually get a car, you're sort of having conversations about how he or she may or may not be pulled over," Butler-Barnes recounted. "Being a person of color in the U.S., we have these conversations with our children about survival and how the world may perceive them."



Butler-Barnes added white parents as well as parents of color need to engage their kids in conversations about race and how they may be perceived. She hopes her study will promote support systems, tips and coping mechanisms for families.



WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of Black American history.



Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer prize-winning reporter, received acclaim for her initiative with The New York Times called the 1619 Project. The 2019 essay was inspired by the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans sold into English colonies.



A separate effort called 1619 Freedom School is now coming to Hannah-Jones' hometown of Waterloo.



She said the free after-school program is a way to give back to the community, especially for students who haven't been given opportunities to thrive.



"I think this intervention is necessary because we can just look at the test scores of Black students, particularly low-income Black students in Waterloo, as compared to white students, and see there's a failure happening somewhere," Hannah-Jones contended.



State data showed the graduation rate for Black high school students in Waterloo is 76%, below the statewide average of 91%.



Freedom School does not use government funding and combines local educators with community leaders in identifying younger, marginalized students for the program. It follows Iowa's adoption of a law that bans curriculum deemed controversial, such as Critical Race Theory, even though many observers note that theory isn't taught in most K-12 schools.



Hannah-Jones pointed out there is a lot of intentional misinformation surrounding the debate over Critical Race Theory and the pushback against expanding the teaching of Black history. She stressed her initiative has nothing to do with race theory found in college classrooms. She's focused on inspiring younger Black students.



"The research actually is pretty clear on this, that Black students who are exposed to Black history do better academically," Hannah-Jones explained.



She added while they aim to reach Black students who are struggling with reading, the program is available to all students. There are no current plans for Freedom Schools elsewhere in Iowa, but Hannah-Jones stated she hopes leaders in other communities replicate the program.



ST. PAUL, Minn. - Over the weekend, local celebrations were held in honor of Minnesota's Suni Lee, who brought home a trio of gymnastics medals from the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Hmong leaders also see her accomplishments as a major cultural victory.



The City of St. Paul is bursting with pride after one of its own made history at the Summer Games.



The 18 year-old Lee became the first Asian American woman to win gold in the Olympics' all-around competition. She captured silver and bronze medals as well.



Bo Thao-Urabe, executive director of the Coalition of Asian-American Leaders - who, like Lee, is of Hmong descent - said this is a "big deal" for their people.



"We often talk about our Hmong community," said Thao-Urabe. "And I feel like it's often about tragedies or about needs, but this moment is really a moment of celebration."



She said despite their contributions, Hmong people can feel invisible - and oftentimes are lumped in with other Asian origin groups in America.



Lee's triumph comes at a time of growing anti-Asian American violence, as well as hardships from the pandemic. Minnesota is home to the second-largest Hmong population in the U.S.



Because Lee has expressed proud feelings about her heritage, local leaders say other Hmong children might feel they can achieve individual success. State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her - DFL-St. Paul - has two daughters, whom she said can now feel "seen," like all other Hmong residents in the area.



"For us, to say like a Hmong woman stood on a stage," said Her, "an Asian American woman stood on a stage and said, 'We are not invisible, and we are here, and you will see us.' That was really powerful. "



Lee's family has also captured the spotlight given the strong support she has received from her father, who is paralyzed.



The local leaders say her father's recognition is vital, but Lee's mother also should receive attention for her contributions.



They hope Lee's success elevates women and girls in what has been described as a Hmong culture that favors males.







