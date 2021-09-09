Thursday, September 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Play

Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
Play

President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Cultural Resources    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

Play

Thursday, September 9, 2021   

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a project to figure out what support systems Black parents have to talk with their kids about racial violence.

Missouri has been a central point of the movement against police brutality, after Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014.

Sheretta Butler-Barnes, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, received a National Science Foundation grant to lead the study. She said it can be really challenging to have conversations about the racial violence that still happens today.

"When we have a huge movement in terms of racial injustice, parents are still sort of left picking up these pieces and trying to understand what is the best way that I can have this conversation with my child?" Butler-Barnes explained. "Because, believe it or not, some parents have some anxiety talking about it."

The study is going to follow 1,000 Black families in Missouri and Virginia over three years to see how racism, from racial violence in the media to racist incidences in their daily lives, shapes their children's academic achievement and well-being, as well as their desire to be civically engaged.

Butler-Barnes added while the study is following Black families in particular, she hopes the outcomes can serve as a resource for other marginalized communities as well, especially with anti-Asian violence increasing during the pandemic, and other injustices against Latinx, immigrant and Indigenous communities.

"When your teenager turns 15, when they want to eventually get a car, you're sort of having conversations about how he or she may or may not be pulled over," Butler-Barnes recounted. "Being a person of color in the U.S., we have these conversations with our children about survival and how the world may perceive them."

Butler-Barnes added white parents as well as parents of color need to engage their kids in conversations about race and how they may be perceived. She hopes her study will promote support systems, tips and coping mechanisms for families.


get more stories like this via email
Utah housing advocates recommend that tenants who face possible eviction or are negotiating back rent with a landlord should contact an attorney to help protect their rights. (Vitali Votelaskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to …

Social Issues

Portland's Facial-Recognition Ban Seen as Model for U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A year ago today, Portland passed one of the most sweeping bans of facial-recognition technology in the country. The ban includes …

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

The Minnesota Homeownership Center says even though a new emergency assistance program is geared for Hennepin County, it has advisers available to residents all over the state if they're struggling with their mortgage because of the crisis. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

As Jobless Benefits Expire, MN Foreclosure-Prevention Efforts Expand

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during t…

Environment

ID Wind Project Stirs Concerns for Impact on National Parks, Wildlife

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho. The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project …

Father Mychal Judge was the first recorded death by a medical examiner in the Sep. 11, 2001, attacks. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Sainthood of NY Chaplain Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the …

Social Issues

Report: Increasing Minimum Wage in PA and Beyond Would Help Rebuild Economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With the expanded unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan ending last week, a new report from the Keystone Research …

Health and Wellness

Survey Aims to Better Understand Unmet Needs of IN Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021