PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
As Jobless Benefits Expire, MN Foreclosure-Prevention Efforts Expand

Thursday, September 9, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the crisis, and a housing group argued it should prompt struggling homeowners to seek help as new assistance efforts take shape.

The enhanced federal aid expired this month, but the Minnesota Homeownership Center said there is a new program, which aims to protect Hennepin County residents behind on their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. They can connect with advisers and possibly qualify for cash assistance.

Julie Gugin, president of the Center, said a wave of foreclosures would be devastating as the state continues to navigate the crisis.

"We know that foreclosures can be detrimental, not just to homeowners, but to communities at large," Gugin asserted. "We learned that during the Great Recession."

The center is working with the county to administer the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program, funded by federal relief grants.

The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency estimates nearly 70,000 Minnesotans are behind on their monthly payments. The agency is in the process of crafting a similar program that will benefit residents across the state.

Jennifer Ho, Minnesota's housing commissioner, said the statewide plan they are developing is also funded through COVID relief money. She noted for good reason, there has been a lot of focus on helping renters during the pandemic, but she added there must also be a cushion for homeowners in crisis.

"We know if you're a homeowner that's behind, that is hugely stressful," Ho acknowledged. "And we know that homeowners who are behind are also disproportionately Black households who are six times more likely to be behind just because of the COVID and everything else has made it tougher on them."

Ho pointed out they are waiting for approval from federal officials before launching the statewide program.

Gugin emphasized either initiative can help struggling homeowners figure out their next move with federal forbearance protections, which banks have used to allow households to pause payments, no longer in place.

She explained the Hennepin County program isn't just designed to fix an immediate crisis.

"Consumers who participate in this program must work towards a sustainable solution," Gugin stressed. "Which essentially means working with an adviser to figure out how best to balance their budget and take a close look at the affordability of their home."

Participants who meet income requirements can receive up to $35,000 dollars.

Disclosure: Minnesota Homeownership Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


