As Jobless Benefits Expire, MN Foreclosure-Prevention Efforts Expand

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the crisis, and a housing group argued it should prompt struggling homeowners to seek help as new assistance efforts take shape.



The enhanced federal aid expired this month, but the Minnesota Homeownership Center said there is a new program, which aims to protect Hennepin County residents behind on their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. They can connect with advisers and possibly qualify for cash assistance.



Julie Gugin, president of the Center, said a wave of foreclosures would be devastating as the state continues to navigate the crisis.



"We know that foreclosures can be detrimental, not just to homeowners, but to communities at large," Gugin asserted. "We learned that during the Great Recession."



The center is working with the county to administer the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program, funded by federal relief grants.



The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency estimates nearly 70,000 Minnesotans are behind on their monthly payments. The agency is in the process of crafting a similar program that will benefit residents across the state.



Jennifer Ho, Minnesota's housing commissioner, said the statewide plan they are developing is also funded through COVID relief money. She noted for good reason, there has been a lot of focus on helping renters during the pandemic, but she added there must also be a cushion for homeowners in crisis.



"We know if you're a homeowner that's behind, that is hugely stressful," Ho acknowledged. "And we know that homeowners who are behind are also disproportionately Black households who are six times more likely to be behind just because of the COVID and everything else has made it tougher on them."



Ho pointed out they are waiting for approval from federal officials before launching the statewide program.



Gugin emphasized either initiative can help struggling homeowners figure out their next move with federal forbearance protections, which banks have used to allow households to pause payments, no longer in place.



She explained the Hennepin County program isn't just designed to fix an immediate crisis.



"Consumers who participate in this program must work towards a sustainable solution," Gugin stressed. "Which essentially means working with an adviser to figure out how best to balance their budget and take a close look at the affordability of their home."



Participants who meet income requirements can receive up to $35,000 dollars.



Disclosure: Minnesota Homeownership Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Minnesota Homeownership Center 2021



get more stories like this via email



SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to juggle competing priorities in dealing with their landlord.



Housing advocates say the state still has millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance funds to distribute, but the program has not gone as smoothly as tenants and property owners would like. Complicating the process, during the pandemic, the cost of renting a home or apartment in Utah increased sharply.



Francisca Blanc, advocacy and outreach coordinator for the Utah Housing Coalition, said demand is outpacing supply.



"The prices, the rent are increasing, increasing, increasing," Blanc observed. "There is no stop, there's no push on the brakes about it. I don't think it's sustainable at all because a lot of people are paying 50% of their income on rent and this has an effect on everything else in their life."



Blanc pointed out despite some paperwork hassles early on, the rental-assistance programs have improved since the state began sending the rent money directly to the landlords in recent weeks. She noted, so far, the number of actual evictions has remained fairly steady, without the expected increase.



She added when renters do move out, they encounter something akin to "sticker shock" when they look for new housing.



"Even if they get a 60-day notice that the lease is terminated, they cannot find housing," Blanc reported. "And the only reason they are terminating the leases is to get renters in that they can pay way more than the previous person."



Eviction filings in Utah were down to about 2,000 in the first six months of 2021, a 44% decrease from the same period in 2019, but Blanc emphasized the number is expected to grow unless more money is distributed.



"The state of Utah has been providing emergency rental assistance from the legislation that was passed by the Congress last December," Blanc outlined. "Originally, they received about $250 million. I think they're down to about $140 million."



She stressed there still are several options for people who need assistance or legal help with their rental situation, and offered a guide to rental assistance at utahhousing.org, or renters can call 211 Utah for information and referrals.



References: Rental assistance State of Utah 2021

Eviction data U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development 2021

Utah Housing Coalition 2021



get more stories like this via email



LOWELL, Mass. -- As landlords and real-estate companies challenge the Biden administration's new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium in court, housing advocates are working to educate people on how to access rental assistance.



The previous order halting evictions expired July 31, and in the absence of congressional action, President Joe Biden ordered the CDC to put in another moratorium in counties where COVID-19 is on the rise.



Connie Martin, director of energy and community resources for Community Teamwork in Lowell, said at a town hall event with Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Lowell, agencies like hers need the extra time to process applications.



She noted the amount of money they used to process in a year for rental aid is now what they do in a week.



"It does take the immediate pressure [off], I think, for families who have their court dates already scheduled and were quite honestly in panic mode, where their families are going to be sleeping in the near future," Martin explained.



Federal COVID relief packages have allocated $47 billion for rental assistance across the country, with $436 million to Massachusetts alone.



Martin pointed out many residents don't know how to access the funds, and she urged people to reach out to their local housing agency if they need help with their application.



Applicants for rental assistance need to provide ID for the head of the household, proof of their current housing, verification of their housing crisis such as an overdue payment notice or eviction notice, and proof of income eligibility.



Lindsey Richmond, housing consumer education center manager at RCAP Solutions based in Worcester, cautioned applicants to make sure they have a complete application.



"Crises don't discriminate," Richmond remarked. "Now, more than ever, we're working with people that have never even thought about asking for help before. And with that, they just need direction on where to even begin."



Even before the administration reinstated a moratorium, landlords and real-estate companies were suing the federal government, saying landlords will still be owed even if all funds for rental assistance are paid out.



Lawmakers who pushed Biden to restore the moratorium argued it is a necessary step to give states more time to help as many people as possible stay in their homes.



References: Eviction moratorium CDC 08/03/2021

Rental assistance information Community Teamwork 2021



get more stories like this via email

