Thursday, September 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Play

Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
Play

President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

Play

Thursday, September 9, 2021   

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to juggle competing priorities in dealing with their landlord.

Housing advocates say the state still has millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance funds to distribute, but the program has not gone as smoothly as tenants and property owners would like. Complicating the process, during the pandemic, the cost of renting a home or apartment in Utah increased sharply.

Francisca Blanc, advocacy and outreach coordinator for the Utah Housing Coalition, said demand is outpacing supply.

"The prices, the rent are increasing, increasing, increasing," Blanc observed. "There is no stop, there's no push on the brakes about it. I don't think it's sustainable at all because a lot of people are paying 50% of their income on rent and this has an effect on everything else in their life."

Blanc pointed out despite some paperwork hassles early on, the rental-assistance programs have improved since the state began sending the rent money directly to the landlords in recent weeks. She noted, so far, the number of actual evictions has remained fairly steady, without the expected increase.

She added when renters do move out, they encounter something akin to "sticker shock" when they look for new housing.

"Even if they get a 60-day notice that the lease is terminated, they cannot find housing," Blanc reported. "And the only reason they are terminating the leases is to get renters in that they can pay way more than the previous person."

Eviction filings in Utah were down to about 2,000 in the first six months of 2021, a 44% decrease from the same period in 2019, but Blanc emphasized the number is expected to grow unless more money is distributed.

"The state of Utah has been providing emergency rental assistance from the legislation that was passed by the Congress last December," Blanc outlined. "Originally, they received about $250 million. I think they're down to about $140 million."

She stressed there still are several options for people who need assistance or legal help with their rental situation, and offered a guide to rental assistance at utahhousing.org, or renters can call 211 Utah for information and referrals.


get more stories like this via email
Members of Congress introduced bills in June banning use of facial-recognition technology by state and federal entities. (Electronic Frontier Foundation/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Portland's Facial-Recognition Ban Seen as Model for U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A year ago today, Portland passed one of the most sweeping bans of facial-recognition technology in the country. The ban includes …

Social Issues

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a …

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

About 14% of Idaho's electricity was generated from wind in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (knowlesgallery/Adobe Stock)

Environment

ID Wind Project Stirs Concerns for Impact on National Parks, Wildlife

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho. The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project …

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Sainthood of NY Chaplain Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the …

Since 2013, Pennsylvania's neighboring states New York, Maryland and New Jersey have all enacted legislation that puts them on a pathway to $15 minimum wages. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Increasing Minimum Wage in PA and Beyond Would Help Rebuild Economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With the expanded unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan ending last week, a new report from the Keystone Research …

Health and Wellness

Survey Aims to Better Understand Unmet Needs of IN Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will …

Social Issues

Fact vs. Fiction in CA Recall; Experts Address the Rumors

By Sameea Kamal for CalMatters.Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service, reporting for the CalMatters - California News …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021