Federal Lawsuit Challenges AR 'Failure to Vacate' Statute Against Renters

MALVERN, Ark. -- Arkansas is the only state in the country with what's known as a "failure to vacate" statute, which criminalizes the failure to pay rent, and a federal case filed last week challenged the law.



The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Cynthia and Terry Easley, a couple living with disabilities in Hot Spring County, one of the few counties where the failure-to-vacate statute is still utilized. The Easleys have not had running water in their home for more than a year and were served with a failure-to-vacate notice in April, which said they had 10 days to leave their home or face prosecution.



Natasha Baker, staff attorney at Equal Justice Under Law, which filed the lawsuit, said the goal is to put an end to a law which scares residents into self-eviction.



"There is no reason to have a law that criminalizes poverty," Baker asserted. "There is no reason to be arresting and jailing people for not paying rent when there is a civil landlord-tenant court system that is designed to resolve landlord-tenant disputes."



Arkansas also does not legally require landlords to provide a habitable place to live for tenants. Along with Equal Justice Under Law, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Bowen Legal Clinic is involved in the case.



Housing advocates in Arkansas have been trying to get rid of the failure-to-vacate statute for years.



Lynn Foster, president of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, said repealing the law would be a huge win for Arkansas renters.



"The statute is harmful because it criminalizes a breach of a contract," Foster argued. "Imagine if a late payment on your credit card was a crime. Imagine if a late payment on your mortgage was a crime. That's what kind of a statute this is."



There are still at least six counties in Arkansas, including Hot Spring, that use the eviction process. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas against Hot Spring County.



SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to juggle competing priorities in dealing with their landlord.



Housing advocates say the state still has millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance funds to distribute, but the program has not gone as smoothly as tenants and property owners would like. Complicating the process, during the pandemic, the cost of renting a home or apartment in Utah increased sharply.



Francisca Blanc, advocacy and outreach coordinator for the Utah Housing Coalition, said demand is outpacing supply.



"The prices, the rent are increasing, increasing, increasing," Blanc observed. "There is no stop, there's no push on the brakes about it. I don't think it's sustainable at all because a lot of people are paying 50% of their income on rent and this has an effect on everything else in their life."



Blanc pointed out despite some paperwork hassles early on, the rental-assistance programs have improved since the state began sending the rent money directly to the landlords in recent weeks. She noted, so far, the number of actual evictions has remained fairly steady, without the expected increase.



She added when renters do move out, they encounter something akin to "sticker shock" when they look for new housing.



"Even if they get a 60-day notice that the lease is terminated, they cannot find housing," Blanc reported. "And the only reason they are terminating the leases is to get renters in that they can pay way more than the previous person."



Eviction filings in Utah were down to about 2,000 in the first six months of 2021, a 44% decrease from the same period in 2019, but Blanc emphasized the number is expected to grow unless more money is distributed.



"The state of Utah has been providing emergency rental assistance from the legislation that was passed by the Congress last December," Blanc outlined. "Originally, they received about $250 million. I think they're down to about $140 million."



She stressed there still are several options for people who need assistance or legal help with their rental situation, and offered a guide to rental assistance at utahhousing.org, or renters can call 211 Utah for information and referrals.



MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during the crisis, and a housing group argued it should prompt struggling homeowners to seek help as new assistance efforts take shape.



The enhanced federal aid expired this month, but the Minnesota Homeownership Center said there is a new program, which aims to protect Hennepin County residents behind on their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. They can connect with advisers and possibly qualify for cash assistance.



Julie Gugin, president of the Center, said a wave of foreclosures would be devastating as the state continues to navigate the crisis.



"We know that foreclosures can be detrimental, not just to homeowners, but to communities at large," Gugin asserted. "We learned that during the Great Recession."



The center is working with the county to administer the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program, funded by federal relief grants.



The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency estimates nearly 70,000 Minnesotans are behind on their monthly payments. The agency is in the process of crafting a similar program that will benefit residents across the state.



Jennifer Ho, Minnesota's housing commissioner, said the statewide plan they are developing is also funded through COVID relief money. She noted for good reason, there has been a lot of focus on helping renters during the pandemic, but she added there must also be a cushion for homeowners in crisis.



"We know if you're a homeowner that's behind, that is hugely stressful," Ho acknowledged. "And we know that homeowners who are behind are also disproportionately Black households who are six times more likely to be behind just because of the COVID and everything else has made it tougher on them."



Ho pointed out they are waiting for approval from federal officials before launching the statewide program.



Gugin emphasized either initiative can help struggling homeowners figure out their next move with federal forbearance protections, which banks have used to allow households to pause payments, no longer in place.



She explained the Hennepin County program isn't just designed to fix an immediate crisis.



"Consumers who participate in this program must work towards a sustainable solution," Gugin stressed. "Which essentially means working with an adviser to figure out how best to balance their budget and take a close look at the affordability of their home."



Participants who meet income requirements can receive up to $35,000 dollars.



