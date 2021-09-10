20 Years Later, Muslims Still Face Post 9/11 Hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the treatment of American Muslims.



According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the "War on Terror" in the aftermath of 9/11 created a culture that framed Muslims as suspects and taught them to fear the government.



Amina Barhumi, outreach director, Council on American-Islamic Relations-Ohio, said two decades later, many prejudices linger.



"Anti-Muslim discrimination still exists in policies," Barhumi explained. "Secret watch lists still exist. Muslims are oftentimes spoken of from the framework of national security, rather than being ordinary citizens, that just want to live their ordinary American lives."



Roughly 60% of American Muslims reported experiencing religious discrimination between 2016 and 2020. However, a recently released survey of American mosque leaders found fewer than one in five felt American society is hostile to Islam.



There are 1.5 million more Muslims in the U.S. now than in 2007, who account for 1.1% of the overall U.S. population.



Barhumi explained even young Muslims, who weren't alive on 9/11, often face bullying and anti-Muslim content in the classroom. She argued it is important these youths are supported in their religious and cultural identities.



"Young Muslims see themselves as both American and Muslim," Barhumi pointed out. "They no longer should bear the burden of carrying any sort of guilt or shame around 9/11, which is oftentimes how the conversation is being had."



The Family and Youth Institute created an online toolkit to help parents and educators navigate challenging conversations about 9/11 and Islamophobia with young people. It includes information on how to create a safe space for Muslim students, counter bias and better understand the identifies of Muslim youths.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



CONCORD, N.H. -- As the nation marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, groups said stopping hate crimes and bigotry toward Muslim Americans is a priority.



The latest data from the FBI showed hate crimes at their highest level in 12 years, more than 60% because of race, ethnicity or ancestry.



Sumayyah Waheed, policy consultant for the civil rights group Muslim Advocates, noted hate crimes against Muslim Americans are historically undercounted. She pointed out there can be barriers to reporting, ranging from language barriers to fear of authorities because of the discrimination and surveillance many folks have faced, including from law enforcement.



"American Muslims have faced discrimination and hate and targeting by the government since well before 9/11, particularly the Black American Muslim community, and that that just elevated with 9/11," Waheed explained. "And so we're continuing to feel those impacts today."



More than 2,700 people died in the Sep. 11 attacks, including ten people from New Hampshire. Granite Staters will hold events to commemorate the lives of those who died across the state, in Hudson, Merrimack, Milford, Portsmouth and Windham.



New Hampshire is home to more than 7,500 people who came to the U.S. as refugees, from countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Congo, Iraq and even Afghanistan.



Waheed added as the U.S. deals with how to continue supporting the evacuation and resettlement of refugees now fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, there have already been signs of hate online and in anti-immigrant circles.



"We are seeing certain folks already hate mongering and trying to raise fears around people who are really fleeing for their lives," Waheed reported. "It's another sign that we need to really be vigilant and protect our communities."



Waheed noted social media plays a big role in proliferating hate against Muslim Americans, and argued tech companies have a responsibility to crack down. She hopes lawmakers will pass legislation to incentivize companies to really take bigotry and hate seriously. She stressed one option would be to hold companies liable for civil-rights violations on their platforms.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- A year ago today, Portland passed one of the most sweeping bans of facial-recognition technology in the country.



The ban includes public and private uses and was pushed because of the technology's discrimination against people of color, women and other groups, which has been documented across the country.



Lia Holland, campaigns and communications director at the digital rights group Fight for the Future and a Portland resident, said the resolution inspired other parts of the country.



"Portland's ban on both public and private use of facial-recognition technology has served as the gold standard for organizers and activists over the past year as they've pushed for similar legislation in their own cities, states and on the national scale," Holland asserted.



Holland pointed out a resolution in Congress borrows language from Portland's ban. The prohibition went into effect in January.



Chris Bushick, executive director of PDX Privacy, said it is hard to tell how effective the ban has been because of the pandemic, which has kept many people inside.



She noted no city bureaus were using the technology as of an assessment in April, and added on the private side, someone has to take legal action in order to prove facial recognition is being used.



"So instead we have to look for violations that did happen and that would mean lawsuits or other complaints," Bushick outlined. "So far, we haven't seen any of those in Portland yet."



She pointed out it does not necessarily mean there has not been any use of the technology, just that no lawsuits have been filed.



Holland argued there still are gaps in the ban, and emphasized it is possible Portland Public Schools, which were not affected by the ban, were sold a temperature-scanning technology used to discriminate against a girl in Michigan.



"This technology is the exact same technology that misidentified a 14-year-old Black girl at a roller rink outside of Detroit," Holland reported. "And had her kicked out onto the street because they thought she was someone else, because the computer said so."



A study from 2020 found the algorithm driving facial-recognition technology is least accurate for Black women between the ages of 18 and 30.



