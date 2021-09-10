Friday, September 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 10, 2011
Play

As the nation marks the Sept. 11 attacks, we report on the treatment of American Muslims, plus President Biden acts to ensure two-thirds of the American workforce is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

2021Talks - September 10, 2021
Play

President Biden announces a vaccine mandate for federal workers; LA County is set to require vaccines for students age 12 and older, and Justice Department sues Texas over its new six-week abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

20 Years Later, Muslims Still Face Post 9/11 Hate

Play

Friday, September 10, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the treatment of American Muslims.

According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the "War on Terror" in the aftermath of 9/11 created a culture that framed Muslims as suspects and taught them to fear the government.

Amina Barhumi, outreach director, Council on American-Islamic Relations-Ohio, said two decades later, many prejudices linger.

"Anti-Muslim discrimination still exists in policies," Barhumi explained. "Secret watch lists still exist. Muslims are oftentimes spoken of from the framework of national security, rather than being ordinary citizens, that just want to live their ordinary American lives."

Roughly 60% of American Muslims reported experiencing religious discrimination between 2016 and 2020. However, a recently released survey of American mosque leaders found fewer than one in five felt American society is hostile to Islam.

There are 1.5 million more Muslims in the U.S. now than in 2007, who account for 1.1% of the overall U.S. population.

Barhumi explained even young Muslims, who weren't alive on 9/11, often face bullying and anti-Muslim content in the classroom. She argued it is important these youths are supported in their religious and cultural identities.

"Young Muslims see themselves as both American and Muslim," Barhumi pointed out. "They no longer should bear the burden of carrying any sort of guilt or shame around 9/11, which is oftentimes how the conversation is being had."

The Family and Youth Institute created an online toolkit to help parents and educators navigate challenging conversations about 9/11 and Islamophobia with young people. It includes information on how to create a safe space for Muslim students, counter bias and better understand the identifies of Muslim youths.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
As the federal eviction moratorium ended this month, organizations including Arkansans for Stronger Communities have written to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, calling for the state to do a better job at getting the $173 million it received from the federal government in rental assistance to communities in need. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Lawsuit Challenges AR 'Failure to Vacate' Statute Against Renters

MALVERN, Ark. -- Arkansas is the only state in the country with what's known as a "failure to vacate" statute, which criminalizes the failure to pay …

Social Issues

Coalition: WI Headed Down Dangerous Path With Election Probes

MADISON, Wis. -- Arizona has received widespread coverage for its controversial audit of last year's presidential election, and now, a bipartisan …

Social Issues

9/11 Curriculum Still Slowly Surfacing in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is in the process of updating social studies standards for public schools. It comes amid national conversation about 9/11…

The majority of Pennsylvania's greenhouse-gas emissions are from energy consumption. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

PA Becomes 2nd State to Offer Climate-Change Leadership Training

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is now the second state in the country to launch a program focused on training state and local leaders on tackling …

Social Issues

TX Muslims Engage Community With Vaccines, Hot Food to Mark 9/11

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tomorrow marks 20 years since the fateful events of 9/11, with followers of Islam reflecting on progress in the treatment of …

Utah housing advocates recommend that tenants who face possible eviction or are negotiating back rent with a landlord should contact an attorney to help protect their rights. (Vitali Votelaskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to …

Social Issues

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a …

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021