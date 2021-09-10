Friday, September 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 10, 2011
Play

As the nation marks the Sept. 11 attacks, we report on the treatment of American Muslims, plus President Biden acts to ensure two-thirds of the American workforce is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

2021Talks - September 10, 2021
Play

President Biden announces a vaccine mandate for federal workers; LA County is set to require vaccines for students age 12 and older, and Justice Department sues Texas over its new six-week abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Group: Hate Crimes Often Go Unreported in Muslim American Communities

Play

Friday, September 10, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- As the nation marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, groups said stopping hate crimes and bigotry toward Muslim Americans is a priority.

The latest data from the FBI showed hate crimes at their highest level in 12 years, more than 60% because of race, ethnicity or ancestry.

Sumayyah Waheed, policy consultant for the civil rights group Muslim Advocates, noted hate crimes against Muslim Americans are historically undercounted. She pointed out there can be barriers to reporting, ranging from language barriers to fear of authorities because of the discrimination and surveillance many folks have faced, including from law enforcement.

"American Muslims have faced discrimination and hate and targeting by the government since well before 9/11, particularly the Black American Muslim community, and that that just elevated with 9/11," Waheed explained. "And so we're continuing to feel those impacts today."

More than 2,700 people died in the Sep. 11 attacks, including ten people from New Hampshire. Granite Staters will hold events to commemorate the lives of those who died across the state, in Hudson, Merrimack, Milford, Portsmouth and Windham.

New Hampshire is home to more than 7,500 people who came to the U.S. as refugees, from countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Congo, Iraq and even Afghanistan.

Waheed added as the U.S. deals with how to continue supporting the evacuation and resettlement of refugees now fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, there have already been signs of hate online and in anti-immigrant circles.

"We are seeing certain folks already hate mongering and trying to raise fears around people who are really fleeing for their lives," Waheed reported. "It's another sign that we need to really be vigilant and protect our communities."

Waheed noted social media plays a big role in proliferating hate against Muslim Americans, and argued tech companies have a responsibility to crack down. She hopes lawmakers will pass legislation to incentivize companies to really take bigotry and hate seriously. She stressed one option would be to hold companies liable for civil-rights violations on their platforms.


get more stories like this via email
As the federal eviction moratorium ended this month, organizations including Arkansans for Stronger Communities have written to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, calling for the state to do a better job at getting the $173 million it received from the federal government in rental assistance to communities in need. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Lawsuit Challenges AR 'Failure to Vacate' Statute Against Renters

MALVERN, Ark. -- Arkansas is the only state in the country with what's known as a "failure to vacate" statute, which criminalizes the failure to pay …

Social Issues

Coalition: WI Headed Down Dangerous Path With Election Probes

MADISON, Wis. -- Arizona has received widespread coverage for its controversial audit of last year's presidential election, and now, a bipartisan …

Social Issues

9/11 Curriculum Still Slowly Surfacing in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is in the process of updating social studies standards for public schools. It comes amid national conversation about 9/11…

The majority of Pennsylvania's greenhouse-gas emissions are from energy consumption. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

PA Becomes 2nd State to Offer Climate-Change Leadership Training

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is now the second state in the country to launch a program focused on training state and local leaders on tackling …

Social Issues

TX Muslims Engage Community With Vaccines, Hot Food to Mark 9/11

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tomorrow marks 20 years since the fateful events of 9/11, with followers of Islam reflecting on progress in the treatment of …

Utah housing advocates recommend that tenants who face possible eviction or are negotiating back rent with a landlord should contact an attorney to help protect their rights. (Vitali Votelaskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to …

Social Issues

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a …

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021