Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate.

The deal ensures access to and education about the shot on work time as well as an additional day of leave so workers can get vaccinated. The Washington Federation of State Employees filed a lawsuit in August to compel the state to negotiate in good faith on the details of the mandate.

Union president Mike Yestramski said the agreement is a win for public health and due process.

"This entire bargaining process and that lawsuit that we had filed," said Yestramski, "all of that was about impact bargaining and the fundamental right of unions to bargain workplace conditions."

The Washington Federation of State Employees is withdrawing that lawsuit.

The agreement also includes options for people near retirement and a consistent and equitable process across workplaces for employees seeking a medical or religious exemption.

More than 80% of members voted in favor of the agreement.

Yestramski said the union has continued to push for safety measures in the face of this virus.

"We've been pretty vocal," said Yestramski, "pretty open from the beginning of this pandemic that vaccination, masking, social distancing, all of those things are incredibly important pieces to end this pandemic and to keep our communities safe."

The Washington Federation of State Employees' includes 47,000 public service workers in state agencies, higher education and behavioral health.



Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
President Joe Biden plans to accelerate the deployment of solar and wind generation in order to decarbonize 40% of the power grid by 2035. (soonthorne/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

Environment

MA Groups Push Bill to Stop Clean-Energy Subsidies for Woody Biomass Plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass …

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Male survivors of sexual assault sometimes feel shame or self-doubt that prevents them seeking help. (AdobeStock).

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

More than 2 million acres of state forest land in Pennsylvania is protected by public ownership. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

Environment

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates …

Health and Wellness

ARP Funds Could Help WV Schools Address Mental-Health Needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Degrading mental health among the nation's K-12 students over the past year and a half has alarmed health professionals. Experts …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021