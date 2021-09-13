Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to initial data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But people of color and low-income workers experienced food insecurity at dramatically higher rates during the pandemic.



Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research and Action Center, said 40% of single-parent households headed by women did not know where their next meal was coming from.



"A lot of single moms were working at jobs that you couldn't do at home," said Henchy. "They lost their jobs during COVID, and some of them can't find child care so they can go back to work. And so all of this results in these households really struggling to put enough food on the table."



Government aid packages boosting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other programs passed with bipartisan support, are credited for keeping overall hunger rates steady as the economy shed some 20 million jobs.



Critics of proposals making their way through Congress to permanently expand supports for struggling families argue that additional spending is not needed, because overall rates remained at just over 10% of U.S. households.



Henchy said she isn't sure the initial data tells the whole story, in part because getting people to respond to surveyors going door to door during a global pandemic was no easy feat. Even if overall hunger rates did remain steady, Henchy said the need continues to be significant.



"There were already unacceptably high rates of food insecurity in the U.S, and those have continued," said Henchy. "So that's 38 million hungry people and hungry households."



Communities of color were also disproportionately impacted in 2020. Black households experienced hunger at three times the rate of white households.



"Basically 22% of black families, and 17% of Latinx households, were impacted by food insecurity," said Henchy. "And that's considerably higher than the rate of white households, which was only 7%."







COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the treatment of American Muslims.



According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the "War on Terror" in the aftermath of 9/11 created a culture that framed Muslims as suspects and taught them to fear the government.



Amina Barhumi, outreach director, Council on American-Islamic Relations-Ohio, said two decades later, many prejudices linger.



"Anti-Muslim discrimination still exists in policies," Barhumi explained. "Secret watch lists still exist. Muslims are oftentimes spoken of from the framework of national security, rather than being ordinary citizens, that just want to live their ordinary American lives."



Roughly 60% of American Muslims reported experiencing religious discrimination between 2016 and 2020. However, a recently released survey of American mosque leaders found fewer than one in five felt American society is hostile to Islam.



There are 1.5 million more Muslims in the U.S. now than in 2007, who account for 1.1% of the overall U.S. population.



Barhumi explained even young Muslims, who weren't alive on 9/11, often face bullying and anti-Muslim content in the classroom. She argued it is important these youths are supported in their religious and cultural identities.



"Young Muslims see themselves as both American and Muslim," Barhumi pointed out. "They no longer should bear the burden of carrying any sort of guilt or shame around 9/11, which is oftentimes how the conversation is being had."



The Family and Youth Institute created an online toolkit to help parents and educators navigate challenging conversations about 9/11 and Islamophobia with young people. It includes information on how to create a safe space for Muslim students, counter bias and better understand the identifies of Muslim youths.



CONCORD, N.H. -- As the nation marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks, groups said stopping hate crimes and bigotry toward Muslim Americans is a priority.



The latest data from the FBI showed hate crimes at their highest level in 12 years, more than 60% because of race, ethnicity or ancestry.



Sumayyah Waheed, policy consultant for the civil rights group Muslim Advocates, noted hate crimes against Muslim Americans are historically undercounted. She pointed out there can be barriers to reporting, ranging from language barriers to fear of authorities because of the discrimination and surveillance many folks have faced, including from law enforcement.



"American Muslims have faced discrimination and hate and targeting by the government since well before 9/11, particularly the Black American Muslim community, and that that just elevated with 9/11," Waheed explained. "And so we're continuing to feel those impacts today."



More than 2,700 people died in the Sep. 11 attacks, including ten people from New Hampshire. Granite Staters will hold events to commemorate the lives of those who died across the state, in Hudson, Merrimack, Milford, Portsmouth and Windham.



New Hampshire is home to more than 7,500 people who came to the U.S. as refugees, from countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Congo, Iraq and even Afghanistan.



Waheed added as the U.S. deals with how to continue supporting the evacuation and resettlement of refugees now fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, there have already been signs of hate online and in anti-immigrant circles.



"We are seeing certain folks already hate mongering and trying to raise fears around people who are really fleeing for their lives," Waheed reported. "It's another sign that we need to really be vigilant and protect our communities."



Waheed noted social media plays a big role in proliferating hate against Muslim Americans, and argued tech companies have a responsibility to crack down. She hopes lawmakers will pass legislation to incentivize companies to really take bigotry and hate seriously. She stressed one option would be to hold companies liable for civil-rights violations on their platforms.



