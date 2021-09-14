Americorps’ First LGBTQ+ Mentoring Program Helps Central Valley Teens

FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in the state. The Equality California Mentorship Corps has deployed 20 trained mentors to reach out to students at ten middle- and high schools in Fresno.



Brittney Yang, who serves as a mentor, said the program works like Big Brothers/Big Sisters.



"The end goal of this program is to let them really dive into their own identities, while also preparing them to become leaders by the end of the year," Yang explained.



The mentors and students work through a curriculum designed to help kids develop self-confidence, manage stress, identify role models and plan for their future by setting personal, academic and career goals. Students can be referred by teachers or counselors, or can sign up on their own.



Chris Negri, program manager for Equality California, said a 2019 study by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut found half of all LGBTQ+ identifying teens in California reported being teased or bullied, and a quarter have been threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.



"There's a ton of evidence that kids who are LGBT face higher rates of bullying and harassment," Negri observed. "And so that has repercussions throughout their lives in higher rates of depression, suicide, higher dropout rates."



The program began in 2020, with 52 kids receiving mentoring sessions online. With school returning to in-person instruction, organizers hope to reach out to more students. Mentors get credit for one year of public service with AmeriCorps.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- Bridging gaps in services for LGBTQ New Mexicans is the goal of an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday.



The order directs departments at the state level to begin collecting data about sexual orientation and gender identity on forms and applications when other demographic data is collected.



The group Equality New Mexico championed the executive order after the state Legislature failed to act on similar legislation.



Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said the Governor's order is the first step toward creating a long-overdue database.



"What LGBTQ New Mexicans are experiencing when it comes to barriers, inequities or gaps in services around health care, education or economic stability," Martinez outlined.



Martinez pointed out the move will make New Mexico a national leader in addressing some of the life-or-death issues faced by gay and trans Americans.



Martinez noted the New Mexico Department of Health has been asking questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for decades, in the context of sexually transmitted disease or AIDS prevention and treatment.



He emphasized, like other information provided to the state, LGBTQ self-identification information will be voluntary.



"Just as some people choose not to identify their race, or their age or their annual income, they also don't have to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity," Martinez explained.



Martinez hopes successful use of the demographic-analysis tool in New Mexico will encourage other states to follow suit and create better policies for all LGBTQ Americans.



