WI Caregivers: Poll Underscores Need for 'Build Back Better'

MADISON, Wis. - New polling data from a dozen states, including Wisconsin, show public support for a key part of the Biden administration's economic agenda. Groups that advocate for caregivers hope it translates into action.



According to the left-leaning Data for Progress, 67% of likely Wisconsin voters back the administration's Build Back Better initiative being hammered out in Congress. Supporters say the budget-reconciliation package would address investment shortfalls in many areas, including for people who work as caregivers.



Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said boosting caregivers' wages would help throughout the state.



"All of Wisconsin," he said, "and especially areas that lack a lot of good, living-wage jobs, like our rural areas."



The administration is asking Congress to invest $400 billion to expand access to home- and community-based care, for the nation's aging population and people living with disabilities. Aside from Republican opposition, the $3.5 trillion package faces pushback from business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



However, Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union, said opponents shouldn't overlook the new polling data. She said it points to demand for policymakers to carve out better futures for Americans struggling to achieve economic stability.



"And in red states, blue states, purple states, investing in care jobs is an urgent priority," she said, "and it's broadly popular among Republicans, Independents and Democrats alike."



For Wisconsin, the poll found 83% of likely voters backing investments in long-term care under the Biden plan. A majority also backs how the plan is paid for, including 76% of respondents who say they support increasing the capital gains tax on wealthy Americans.



References: Wisconsin poll results Data for Progress 8/20-27/2021

American Jobs Plan The White House 3/31/2021



get more stories like this via email



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With the expanded unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan ending last week, a new report from the Keystone Research Center showed Pennsylvania and the federal government are at a crossroads and have a chance to implement policies that can build a stronger economy.



The report took a deeper look at the impact COVID-19 had on jobs and the economy over the last 18 months, which showed Pennsylvania had 360,000 fewer jobs in July 2021 than in Feb. 2020.



Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Center, said increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour could boost needed support for Pennsylvania workers.



"For years, Gov. (Tom) Wolf has been proposing, 'Let's get on the same track as our neighbors in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, in terms of raising the wages of low-wage workers,'" Herzenberg explained. "Our Pennsylvania lawmakers need to get off the dime and get in line with what our surrounding states have already done."



The Pennsylvania and federal minimum wage are both $7.25. According to the report, about two million Pennsylvania workers take home an estimated $3 billion less each year due to the state's low minimum wage.



Among other federal policy solutions that the report suggests enacting include passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The PRO Act would protect workers' rights to unionize and bargain collectively.



Herzenberg pointed out the legislation could also help to address the ways in which companies contribute to climate change.



"Real worker rights again in this country to unionize are both a way to create an economy that works for all and a way to create the kind of social unity we need as a team to reduce carbon emissions," Herzenberg asserted. "Because the globe is in deep trouble."



The PRO Act passed the House of Representatives in March and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.



Disclosure: Keystone Research Center, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

Economic study Keystone Research Center Sep. 2021

House Resolution 842 2021



get more stories like this via email



PHOENIX, Ariz. - A coalition of social activists and care-industry groups is calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Families Plan.



It's part of Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, with about $400 billion to boost home and community-based services for vulnerable people who need assistance. Studies estimate more than 40 million Americans provide hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid care for family members.



Ai-jen Poo, executive director of Caring Across Generations, said the need for paid family leave and affordable care services in Arizona and elsewhere continues to grow.



"Families also require more supportive services," said Poo, "for veterans and people with disabilities, and older adults - who wish to remain in the comfort of their own homes and communities. But these options have too often been out of reach. "



Caring Across Generations sponsored a recent online town hall meeting to discuss Arizona families' needs. Most Republicans and some Democrats oppose the Biden plan, saying it costs too much.



The session included advocacy groups, elected officials and family members who provide care for a child with a disability, or a retired military spouse with service-related injuries. Poo said the needs are great.



"Nationwide," said Poo, "we have 850,000 older adults and people with disabilities who are either ineligible for Medicaid services in their homes or communities, or have been on waiting list for these services for as long as five or more years."



Also speaking was U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton - D-Phoenix - who is on several key subcommittees that will make recommendations to the full House on parts of the Family Plan.



"In this plan, Arizona home- and community-based infrastructure would receive $631 million over 10 years for 13,000 direct-care jobs," said Stanton. "We're going to need a lot more than that because of the aging of our community. That is a good place to start."



Stanton added the Biden plan also includes universal pre-kindergarten, early-childhood programs for three- and four-year olds, tuition-free community college, and would make the federal Child Tax Credit permanent. And it aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.



Disclosure: Caring Across Generations contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: the American Families Plan the White House 2021

Caregiving In The U.S. 2020 AARP 2020



get more stories like this via email

