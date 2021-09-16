Thursday, September 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2021
Brace yourself: We have entered the era of space tourism. Plus, hundreds of high earners urge Congress to raise taxes, and a coalition sets its sights on predatory lenders.

2021Talks - September 16, 2021
President Biden launches a new security partnership with Australia; voters reject a recall effort against Calif. governor; and US poverty rates fell in 2020, thanks largely to pandemic assistance.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Hispanic Heritage Month Offers Opportunity for Reflection

Thursday, September 16, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hispanic Heritage Month began this week, and will be celebrated through Oct. 15.

Oregon has a rapidly growing Hispanic population, according to census data, increasing from 450,000 in 2010 to nearly 590,000 in 2020.

Dr. Carlos Romo, a volunteer for AARP Oregon with a Ph.D. in foreign languages and literatures, said the month is a time to reflect.

"I think we simply have to stop and pause to recognize the contributions, the needs that Hispanics have made, are making and are going to be making for our society, for our community in the United States," Romo explained.

Romo noted the Hispanic population is expected to double in Oregon over the next three decades. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated starting on Sep. 15 because the date coincides with five countries gaining their independence from Spain: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence today, Sep. 16.

Romo pointed out Spaniards visited Oregon's coast as early as the 16th century. Cowboys from Mexico came to the state in the 19th century, and in the 1940s, the bracero farmworker program brought a Latino workforce to the state.

Romo emphasized Oregon's Hispanic population works in all kinds of sectors today.

"The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis estimates that there's 3,250 Hispanic-owned firms in Oregon," Romo observed. "So there's a rich history, a rich contribution that Hispanics have made here in Oregon."

Romo stressed immigration is one crucial issue for many Hispanic Americans, with the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients of particular importance. The program began in 2012 under President Barack Obama to grant temporary legal status for people brought to the U.S. as young children.

"They're in their late 20s, early 30s. They've been here, they're educated here. They know no other country, no other place of origin," Romo outlined. "So they are Americans for all intents and purposes, but they still don't have citizenship."

If immigration reform is included in the budget reconciliation bill currently being crafted in Congress, it could give DACA recipients a path to citizenship.

