Friday, September 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 17, 2021
Hundreds of wealthy Americans back the Biden Build Back Better Act; Roger Stone is served with a warrant on live radio; and family caregivers are in need of assistance.

2021Talks - September 17, 2021
Virginia gubernatorial candidates debate; former federal prosecutor Michael Sussmann indicted for lying to FBI; lawmakers set to question oil industry over climate disinformation; and FDA scientists express skepticism over booster shots.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Flood Resiliency: One NY Priority for "Build Back Better" Plan

Friday, September 17, 2021   

ALBANY, N.Y. - As a U.S. House committee debates the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" Act, a letter from more than 200 wealthy Americans calls on Congress to pass tax hikes proposed to pay for it.

The plan includes shoring up social safety-net programs, but also boosts clean-energy jobs and creates a Civilian Climate Corps - to be paid for by increasing tax rates for the country's highest earners.

Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said the infrastructure investment is dire, especially since the state was hit hard by Tropical Storms Henri and Ida.

"So, we know we have a great need to be making our communities more resilient," she said, "and having the water infrastructure investments that are included as part of Build Back Better will make a big difference in making New York better prepared for flooding events, which are going to be more frequent and more intense here in the Northeast."

Fourteen New Yorkers are among those who signed the letter. The plan unveiled by House Democrats calls for top corporate and individual tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6% respectively, rolling back Trump-era tax cuts made in 2017.

In the letter, high-net-worth individuals said it's time for those who have been able to build wealth to pay what's referred to as "their fair share."

Sandra Fluke, president of Voices for Progress, a group that organized the letter campaign, said this tax-based support could fund programs that change the trajectory for families across the country.

"Everything from the care economy, around child-care affordability, to things like protecting all of us from the natural disasters we're currently experiencing are good investments," she said, "investments that will help to rebuild our economy and to strengthen our democracy."

Build Back Better also includes funding for paid family and medical leave and universal pre-K. President Joe Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.


According to the most recent Census of Agriculture, cover-crop acres in the United States have increased to 10 million. (Adobe Stock)

WI Ag Researchers Lift the Cover on Cover Crops

EAST TROY, Wis. - Wisconsin farmers are looking ahead to the fall harvest, and those who use cover crops face a deadline to sign up for a research …

Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory Sparks Call for African American History

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, is lashing out against the idea of Critical Race Theory, filing a bill to ban its use in all …

MA College Course Explores Holding People Accountable with Respect

By Sonali Kolhatkar for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Lily Bohlke for Commonwealth News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

According to a letter from academics and scientists urging global climate action, air pollution caused by climate change was responsible for one in five deaths worldwide in 2018. (Craig/Adobe Stock)

NH Professors Join Call for UN Fossil-Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Three New Hampshire professors are among those who've signed a letter urging the United Nations General Assembly to adopt what's …

Report: MO Receives Failing Grade for Handling of COVID in Prisons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - One out of every three people incarcerated in the United States has contracted COVID-19, and a new report shows how state …

Oregon's Hispanic population grew 30% from 2010 to 2020. (Gstudio/Adobe Stock)

Hispanic Heritage Month Offers Opportunity for Reflection

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hispanic Heritage Month began this week, and will be celebrated through Oct. 15. Oregon has a rapidly growing Hispanic population…

Eyeing Trend, MD Provider Offers Abortion Drugs by Mail

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- As the Biden administration challenges a Texas law restricting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood for …

Economists Challenge Warnings of Social Security's Demise

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Social Security, the program credited with lifting 15 million older residents in Wyoming and across the U.S. out of poverty…

 

