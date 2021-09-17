Wealthy Americans Encourage Congress to Raise Their Tax Rate

PORTLAND, Ore. - Wealthy Americans have a message for Congress: Tax us more.



More than 200 high-income taxpayers and business owners have sent an open letter urging elected leaders to raise the tax rate for rich people to fund the infrastructure plan now being debated in Congress. Three of the signers are from Oregon, including Sandy Polishuk, a retired artist and activist living in Portland. She said the country's wealth disparity is apparent when she walks around her city.



"I think we're in a new gilded age," she said, "and like back then in the 19th century, it's ruining our country and our world to have such vast wealth and vast poverty."



A coalition of progressive groups organized the letter. The groups want Congress to raise the top marginal income-tax rate to 39.6%, reversing the Trump-era tax cut passed in 2017. Signers also want Congress to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, close loopholes on estate taxes, and start taxing capital gains as ordinary income.



Sandra Fluke, president of the nonprofit Voices for Progress, said the money would help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure package.



"Child-care affordability, and home- and community-based care, and paid leave, fighting climate change and protecting all of us from natural disasters are good investments," she said, "investments that will help to rebuild our economy and to strengthen our democracy."



The letter also calls on Congress to restore full funding to the IRS, which has lost one-third of its employees in enforcement roles in recent years - resulting in close to a 60% drop in the number of audits it performs.



References: Letter Voices for Progress 9/10/2021

Build Back Better agenda The White House 2021



get more stories like this via email



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The pandemic is shining a new light on the burdens felt by family caregivers, and a bill in Congress would remove some of the financial pressure for people providing unpaid care to family members. South Dakota advocates are joining the push for approval.



The Credit for Caring Act proposes a federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible family caregivers.



Erik Nelson, associate state director for advocacy at AARP South Dakota, said families are the backbone of the long-term care system - and given the added challenges they've faced during the pandemic, it's time for lawmakers to step up and help them.



"In addition to the direct out-of-pocket spending, caregivers are also experiencing indirect financial setbacks," he said, "and so, it's important to not have them have to dip into personal spending or personal savings to support their family members."



AARP estimates the average family caregiver spends about $7,000 a year on out-of-pocket expenses. The bill has bipartisan support, but Nelson said its biggest obstacle is the other pressing needs facing federal lawmakers right now. An estimated 90,000 South Dakotans are family caregivers.



Nelson said the help these caregivers provide often can go unnoticed. He added that many of them still hold down a regular job, and don't see their caregiving as "extra work."



"Even if it means coming over and cleaning the house or making sure bills are paid, to much more intensive acts that caregivers do," he said, "it's important for them to be recognized."



Nelson said the bill will see some major focus next week, as AARP makes a targeted push in support of the tax credit. The proposal has support from other organizations as well, including the Alzheimer's Association and the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging.



Disclosure: AARP South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: S. 1670 U.S. Congress 2021

Caregiver finance data AARP 10/1/2019



get more stories like this via email

