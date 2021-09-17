Wealthy Americans Encourage Congress to Raise Their Tax Rate

PORTLAND, Ore. - Wealthy Americans have a message for Congress: Tax us more.
More than 200 high-income taxpayers and business owners have sent an open letter urging elected leaders to raise the tax rate for rich people to fund the infrastructure plan now being debated in Congress. Three of the signers are from Oregon, including Sandy Polishuk, a retired artist and activist living in Portland. She said the country's wealth disparity is apparent when she walks around her city.
"I think we're in a new gilded age," she said, "and like back then in the 19th century, it's ruining our country and our world to have such vast wealth and vast poverty."
A coalition of progressive groups organized the letter. The groups want Congress to raise the top marginal income-tax rate to 39.6%, reversing the Trump-era tax cut passed in 2017. Signers also want Congress to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, close loopholes on estate taxes, and start taxing capital gains as ordinary income.
Sandra Fluke, president of the nonprofit Voices for Progress, said the money would help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure package.
"Child-care affordability, and home- and community-based care, and paid leave, fighting climate change and protecting all of us from natural disasters are good investments," she said, "investments that will help to rebuild our economy and to strengthen our democracy."
The letter also calls on Congress to restore full funding to the IRS, which has lost one-third of its employees in enforcement roles in recent years - resulting in close to a 60% drop in the number of audits it performs.
RICHMOND, Va. - As U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., takes heat this week for attending a posh fundraiser in a dress that said "Tax the Rich," dozens of wealthy taxpayers have requested just that, in a letter sent to Congress.
More than 200 millionaires and business leaders, including two prominent Virginians, say they feel raising their taxes is essential to cover critical social investments in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan.
Sandra Fluke, president of Voices for Progress, the group that organized the letter campaign, said a recent report confirms many billionaires and corporations pay no taxes. She said she thinks it's more fair for those who have the most to pay more in taxes, since they benefit more.
"We have situations where we are taxing the pay that someone receives, their salary from working a job, more than we are taxing the profits that are made on investments," she said, "and that's just wrong."
A recent survey found that 68% of Virginia voters support Biden's $3.5 trillion plan, and more than two-thirds said it should be funded by taxing those making more than $400,000 a year. Joan Huffer, a well-known tax policy expert and philanthropist from Northern Virginia, also signed the letter.
This week, a group of House Democrats released a draft plan to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% percent for large, profitable businesses to help pay for Biden's plan. Fluke said that would go a long way to help fund new spending in areas including health care and clean energy.
The letter mentioned that the wealth of 700 billionaires rose by 60% during the pandemic, while many working families suffered. The signers said it's up to those who became richer in the health crisis, and whose lifestyles would be only marginally affected, to fix the imbalance.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The pandemic is shining a new light on the burdens felt by family caregivers, and a bill in Congress would remove some of the financial pressure for people providing unpaid care to family members. South Dakota advocates are joining the push for approval.
The Credit for Caring Act proposes a federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible family caregivers.
Erik Nelson, associate state director for advocacy at AARP South Dakota, said families are the backbone of the long-term care system - and given the added challenges they've faced during the pandemic, it's time for lawmakers to step up and help them.
"In addition to the direct out-of-pocket spending, caregivers are also experiencing indirect financial setbacks," he said, "and so, it's important to not have them have to dip into personal spending or personal savings to support their family members."
AARP estimates the average family caregiver spends about $7,000 a year on out-of-pocket expenses. The bill has bipartisan support, but Nelson said its biggest obstacle is the other pressing needs facing federal lawmakers right now. An estimated 90,000 South Dakotans are family caregivers.
Nelson said the help these caregivers provide often can go unnoticed. He added that many of them still hold down a regular job, and don't see their caregiving as "extra work."
"Even if it means coming over and cleaning the house or making sure bills are paid, to much more intensive acts that caregivers do," he said, "it's important for them to be recognized."
Nelson said the bill will see some major focus next week, as AARP makes a targeted push in support of the tax credit. The proposal has support from other organizations as well, including the Alzheimer's Association and the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
ALBANY, N.Y. - As a U.S. House committee debates the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" Act, a letter from more than 200 wealthy Americans calls on Congress to pass tax hikes proposed to pay for it.
The plan includes shoring up social safety-net programs, but also boosts clean-energy jobs and creates a Civilian Climate Corps - to be paid for by increasing tax rates for the country's highest earners.
Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said the infrastructure investment is dire, especially since the state was hit hard by Tropical Storms Henri and Ida.
"So, we know we have a great need to be making our communities more resilient," she said, "and having the water infrastructure investments that are included as part of Build Back Better will make a big difference in making New York better prepared for flooding events, which are going to be more frequent and more intense here in the Northeast."
Fourteen New Yorkers are among those who signed the letter. The plan unveiled by House Democrats calls for top corporate and individual tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6% respectively, rolling back Trump-era tax cuts made in 2017.
In the letter, high-net-worth individuals said it's time for those who have been able to build wealth to pay what's referred to as "their fair share."
Sandra Fluke, president of Voices for Progress, a group that organized the letter campaign, said this tax-based support could fund programs that change the trajectory for families across the country.
"Everything from the care economy, around child-care affordability, to things like protecting all of us from the natural disasters we're currently experiencing are good investments," she said, "investments that will help to rebuild our economy and to strengthen our democracy."
Build Back Better also includes funding for paid family and medical leave and universal pre-K. President Joe Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.