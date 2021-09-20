Monday, September 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2021
Play

The American Rescue Plan could provide essential training to boost jobs in construction, and we explore a trauma-informed approach to preventing marijuana use in teens.

2021Talks - September 21, 2021
Play

Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, travel restrictions soon will ease for vaccinated international visitors to the U.S., and a Texas doctor who performed an abortion under new restrictions is sued.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Play

Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Creates Redistricting Advisory Council to Help Prevent Gerrymandering

Play

Monday, September 20, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new Redistricting Advisory Council announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf's office will focus on reducing gerrymandering as new voting-district maps are redrawn.

The council is made up of six academics and political experts from throughout the state, each with knowledge of redistricting. They will provide recommendations to the governor when he reviews the new congressional-district maps approved by the state Legislature later this year.

Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said he hopes the new council ensures the people of the Commonwealth come first.

"Drawing maps is a process that requires some expertise," said Ali. "I don't think that the science and logic of drawing maps should supersede the desires and wishes of the citizens of Pennsylvania, as long as they're within reason."

The governor's office also announced a new website where Pennsylvanians can offer feedback on the congressional redistricting process, submit their own proposed maps, and outline communities of interest.

PA's population grew by only 2.4% in the last decade, and so the state will lose a U.S. House seat.

Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which helps create the state House and Senate district maps, is having an additional public comment hearing tomorrow in Harrisburg, that will be livestreamed.

Maria Gutierrez, director of membership of the Latino grassroots organization CASA, said these hearings give people a chance to share why they think it's important to keep communities together.

"Our communities want to express that they want not to be divided," said Gutierrez. "They want to be count[ed] as part of a great community, and not to be divided in sections so their political power be diminished."

The House State Government Committee has also rescheduled its three redistricting hearings, to be held in October instead of this month, to accommodate state lawmakers' early return to the Capitol.

Residents who want to provide in-person testimony at those hearings can sign up online, at 'paredistricting.com' by October 13.




get more stories like this via email
This, year the theme of Sea Otter Awareness Week is the species' key role in the mosaic of the ecosystem. (Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

Groups Push for Progress During Sea Otter Awareness Week

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. - This week, conservation groups are celebrating Sea Otter Awareness Week with online and in-person events across the state…

Environment

State Parks Free This Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Admission to any state park in Nevada is free this coming Saturday, as part of the first Nevada Public Lands Week - with a series …

Environment

Mapping Out Nature's Ability to Store Carbon with Pinpoint Accuracy

DULUTH, Minn. - As Minnesota looks to address the impact of climate change on the region, land managers and policymakers are reminded of the role …

Almost three-quarters of nursing homes said their workforce situation had worsened since 2020, according to a recent survey.(Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

How Ohio Became the No. 1 State for Nursing Home Assistant Shortages

By Savanna Strott for Eye on Ohio, The Ohio Center for Journalism Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Connection. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio …

Health and Wellness

Poll: 1 in 5 Unvaccinated Kentuckians Open to Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- One in five unvaccinated Kentuckians say they are open to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from the …

Rachel Winn, right, says her new van should be handicap accessible for her son by November. (Rural Dynamics)

Health and Wellness

Program Helps Montanans with Disabilities Afford Assistive Tech

HELENA, Mont. - It can be hard for people with disabilities to afford the assistive technology they need to perform daily activities. A program in …

Social Issues

Work of WA Artist Who Depicted Farmworkers' Lives Recognized

LA CONNER, Wash. - The exhibit of an artist who depicted the lives of farmworkers in northwest Washington has been recognized for its quality…

Environment

WA Project Aims to Reshape Access to Farmland

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - A farming project on a Puget Sound island is looking to reshape agriculture and access to land. The nonprofit Agrarian …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021