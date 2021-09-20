Program Helps Montanans with Disabilities Afford Assistive Tech

HELENA, Mont. - It can be hard for people with disabilities to afford the assistive technology they need to perform daily activities. A program in Montana ensures people and families in any financial situation can get these important tools.
The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides low-interest loans when other funding isn't available.
Rachel Winn is a mother of four with one son who is in a wheelchair. She was struggling to afford a wheelchair-accessible van and got a helping hand from the program and Rural Dynamics, a nonprofit financial institution that distributes the loans.
Winn said the timing was fortuitous.
"They actually helped us with getting a vehicle on my son's birthday, which was November 24," said Winn. "Which was just the sweetest and the neatest thing ever. He can't see very well but we talked it up to him that God gave him a van on his birthday."
The Montana Assistive Technology Loan program provides loans with 0% interest up to $1,500 and 3.5% beyond that.
The loans can help pay for a variety of devices, such as hearing aids or reading assisters for people with low vision. It can also fund home and vehicle modifications, prosthetics and communication devices.
Ann-Margaret Periman is the disability resource coordinator with Rural Dynamics and helped Winn's family. So far, she said she's closed 14 loans this year.
She said there can be many barriers to traditional loans for people with disabilities.
"A lot of people are living on Social Security Disability," said Periman. "So they're on a limited income, first of all. Second of all, they've amassed medical debt. So their credit score is not the greatest. And if it is fair, they're going to pay a lot higher interest rate."
Winn said it's been helpful to go through this process.
"That's one thing that I've had to learn through this journey of being a special needs mom," said Winn, "is don't be afraid to ask for the help."
MISSOULA, Mont. -- A doctor's office can be an intimidating place for children. A new guide from Montana can help kids of any ability advocate for themselves in medical settings.
"Skills and Strategies for Health Care Decision-Making" can help parents set their children up to navigate the doctor's visit.
Jenn Banna, coordinator of the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, wanted to develop the guide because she has five kids of her own, one of whom has a rare neurological disorder. She said it can be difficult for families and even medical providers to get children with disabilities involved in medical decisions.
"When individuals can make decisions and participate in their own care, they feel ownership over what's happening, and they feel like they're part of what's happening," Banna contended.
Banna noted when children can answer questions such as how old they are and what their name is, it translates into other parts of their lives. She added other family-led organizations have reached out to say they are excited to use this guide in their states as well.
Sara Graceffo, genetic counselor for Utah Regional Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, which developed the guide, said users of the resources are navigated by their children's developmental stage rather than age.
There are four stages listed, including choice-maker, question-answerer, decision-participant and decision-maker.
"We broke it down into the different stages," Graceffo explained. "Each stage has a page that has different sections for preparing for the appointment, at the appointment and after the appointment."
Graceffo pointed out the guide also has recommendations such as books and apps that can help with the process.
Banna emphasized part of the reason she wanted to develop this guide is she believes waiting until a child is in their teens to empower them to make decisions in a medical setting is too late.
"I felt like we could add some skills earlier on to prepare families earlier for that transition from being a child to being an adult," Banna concluded.
LANSING, Mich. - Youth advocates for comprehensive sexual education are urging school districts to adopt curricula that use inclusive and anatomically-correct language.
In Michigan, sex education is not required - although HIV/AIDS education is - and when it is taught, it's supposed to stress abstinence.
Gracia Perala is a member of the MY Access Youth Advisory Council, part of the Michigan Organization for Adolescent Sexual Health, or MOASH. She said it's important to have safe spaces to discuss topics such as consent, boundaries, birth control and more.
"Uninclusive sex education really leads to a lot of misinformation and uninformed youth," said Perala. "And so I think that right now, a lot of sex-ed programs are insufficient, and that there's an alarmingly low volume of specific resources tailored to specific identities."
Roughly 35% of Michigan high school students reported they had had sexual intercourse according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey data. And just over 45% of sexually active students reported using a condom.
Research shows students who receive comprehensive sex ed are less likely to participate in unprotected sex that can lead to unplanned pregnancies or sexually transmitted infections.
Devin Goldstein is disability access coordinator and MY Access Youth Advisory Council facilitator with MOASH. He said youths need to be given scientific and accurate information to understand the changes their bodies are going through.
"Regardless of disability, you will go through puberty," said Goldstein. "It might look different, but not being taught because someone doesn't know exactly how your body will respond is what leads to so many negative outcomes, especially for disabled youths."
Goldstein added that youths with disabilities often have been left out of conversations around sex education, even though research shows they are at greater risk for negative health impacts, sexual abuse or intimate partner violence.
MOASH is hosting a summit for youths with disabilities across the state later this fall, to create a safe space to talk about these issues and empower folks to advocate for inclusive resources.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missourians who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can enter to win the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program Lottery - 900 winners will receive $10,000 in cash, in an education savings account or a Missouri ABLE Account, between now and October.
Missouri ABLE provides people with disabilities an account to save and invest money without losing eligibility for public benefits, like Medicaid or Social Security.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said that's important, because folks have been told they can't have assets of more than $2,000 and keep need-based benefits.
"And so, it's given to individuals that are living with a disability but they want to have a job and they want to have some assets," said Fitzpatrick, "and not be forced to waste their money in order to stay under that asset limit."
Fitzpatrick added people are eligible for Missouri ABLE if they developed a disability before age 26, and who have either lived with their disability for one year or expect it to last more than a year. The first lottery drawing was last week, but there are still four to go.
Sara Hart Weir, special advisor for COVID-19 disability services with the Missouri Health Department, said she's proud they were able to work with the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council to make the Vaccine Incentive Program as inclusive as possible for folks with disabilities.
She pointed out that not all states did.
"We really wanted to make sure that Missourians with disabilities were included, and had equal access to be chosen as a potential winner," said Weir. "And so the Missouri ABLE program provided a great platform to be able to achieve that equity."
Since the vaccine lottery was announced on July 21, more than 350,000 doses have been administered in the Show-Me State.
To register for the second drawing, vaccinated residents can go online to 'covidvaccine.mo.gov/win' by Friday, August 25. That's also the day they'll announce the first 180 winners.